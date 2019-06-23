Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Matt DiBenedetto celebrates career-high fourth-place finish

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto celebrated his career-best fourth-place finish Sunday at Sonoma Raceway by thanking those who had given him the opportunity to run Cup and helped him with the road course.

DiBenedetto’s previous best in Cup was sixth at Bristol in April 2016.

“Proud of you man,” crew chief Mike Wheeler said to DiBenedetto on the team’s radio after the race.

The result also was DiBenedetto’s first top-10 finish of the season with Leavine Family Racing.

“This is a team effort,” DiBenedetto told FS1. “I’m so lucky to be doing this. My path to get here has been so out of the ordinary and old school, I’m so thankful. I can’t tell you how many people took a chance on me.”

DiBenedetto noted the team’s sponsors, Toyota Racing Development, Leavine Family Racing, and others.

“All those people had to say yes and … take the chance on me,” he said. “I can’t explain how thankful I am.”

After thanking wife Taylor for her support, DiBenedetto also thanked NASCAR on NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger, saying: “This one is for my buddy AJ Allmendinger for helping me so much (with the road course).”

DiBenedetto started 19th and did not go for stage points. Instead, Wheeler had DiBenedetto pit before each of the first two stages to set the team up for the finish. DiBenedetto was sixth when the final stage began.

DiBenedetto pitted for the final time on Lap 65 of the 90-lap race, later than most. That put him outside the top 10 but gave him tires that were a few laps fresher than many of his competitors.

DiBenedetto used that to his advantage. He returned to the top 10 on Lap 70 after passing William Byron. Ten laps later, DiBenedetto moved into the top five by passing Jimmie Johnson. DiBenedetto passed Kevin Harvick for fourth on Lap 86 and stayed there to the finish for his best Cup result in 156 starts.

What drivers said after Sonoma

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. – winner: “Through the years you’ve seen guys figure things out, it lasts a while. I wasn’t sure this weekend how it was going to hold up, what we’ve been doing. With the Carousel, the big left‑hand corner, it really changed things up. Took a while to figure that out in practice.

“But luckily, we were able to just make the right tweaks. I had confidence that when the track got hot and slick on the long runs, we’ve had what we needed. Just a matter if we had enough speed to get there, and we did today.”

Kyle Busch – finished second: “Any time I had to lean on the left rear (tire), I just didn’t have the drive that I needed. Actually, tried to hold on to it, trying to save it. I knew that was going to be our problem. That had been our problem all day long. You get closer, you’re like, Okay, I can get him (Truex), I better go, pounce on him fast, so then he doesn’t have the time to pick up the pace.

“But it didn’t work. He was obviously saving a lot. I knew he was going to be saving a lot, have enough to be able to most likely hold us off. I was right.”

Ryan Blaney – finished third: “I had no shot if there wasn’t a yellow. They were really good on long runs. You just give yourself a hope of restarting close to them and trying to make a move. We almost got the lead one time on a restart. I was hoping to get that shot again but it never came.”

Kevin Harvick – finished sixth: “We did grind one out. We didn’t have a great car this weekend. We aborted everything that we were doing and put (Clint Bowyer‘s setup) in and we still weren’t very good. We wound up grinding the right front tire off at the end and was just hanging on for dear life. That is a gritty performance. That is what we have done all year. We need to figure out how to be closer at the beginning of the weekend. We will. We have been scrapping pretty hard for 16 weeks.”

Ryan Newman – finished seventh: “I just got really light-headed when I got out. Other than that I feel alright. We had good strategy and good pit road, good everything. We just didn’t quite have the speed today to be able to get up there and pass those guys that were in the front today.”

Aric Almirola – finished ninth: “I made a mistake there at the top of Turn 3A and spun out and basically we fell to the rear. We went back all the way to last. After that, I just had to work my butt off to recover. We passed a lot of cars today. My Mustang was good. I just put us behind.”

Kyle Larson – finished 10th: “It was better than normal for us. I fell back early but I was just taking care of my stuff. I seem to be a lot better on long runs than normal, so I’m happy about that. And we came away with a top 10. So it was good.

“I finished better than I ever have here, so it was an improvement.”

Alex Bowman – finished 14th: “We lost some front turn from where we were at in practice. Track position was really key. Obviously, we didn’t qualify very well, so that hurt us. We had great pit stops. We were sitting pretty good there towards the end and then we lost power steering. I hate losing spots like that at the end, but I’m glad we still brought home a top-15 finish. I’m glad I’ve been working on being more fit because I’m worn out and that would have been way worse.”

Ty Dillon – finished 27th: “Sonoma is a tough racetrack. Only coming here once a year definitely makes it more challenging to learn how to get around the course, and this was only my third time racing here. The addition of the Carousel added an extra layer of difficulty. Our GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 started out pretty tight going both right and left, but my team made great changes to get our balance back to where we needed it. My rear grip just started to fade at the end. But, I have a lot of notes from this weekend to study for next year. We will keep building and getting better each time we come to Sonoma.”

Chase Elliott – finished 37th: “We lost oil pressure so we think a belt broke. We’re not exactly sure why. Our NAPA Chevy was good. I hated I gave Martin (Truex Jr.) the lead there. It was just a mistake on my part. I needed to keep control of the reins. That was an important point. It’s going to be hard to go up and pass a guy for the lead. So, that was big. I hated that happened.”

Check back for more.

Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup race at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway to earn his fourth victory of the year and his second consecutive victory on the road course.

Truex led the final 24 laps and held off a charging Kyle Busch, with Busch having tires that were three laps fresher than Truex’s.

With the win, Truex ties Busch for most wins on the season and for the most road course wins among active drivers (four). Truex also tied Tony Stewart for the second most wins at Sonoma with three.

“Just dug down deep and tried to be smooth,” Truex told FS1. “Luckily I was able to have a big enough gap I could settle in and not feel too much pressure. It was definitely difficult. That was the longest run of the race there at the for us on tires. It felt terrible the last 20 laps. The last 10 it was just on ice.”

The top five was completed by Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin.

DiBenedetto earned the best result of his Cup career and his first top five in 156 starts. His previous best result was sixth at Bristol in April 2016.

The 90-lap race saw no cautions outside the two for stage breaks. It’s the fewest cautions in a Sonoma race since there were two in 2012.

Pole-sitter Kyle Larson did not lead a lap and finished 10th.

With the win by Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing has 10 wins through 16 races and has combined with Team Penske to win 15 races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: William Byron

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Clint Bowyer placed 11th after he had to pit from fifth place for a loose tire in the middle of Stage 2 … Ryan Blaney earned his first top five in seven races and his second straight on a road course … Ryan Newman placed seventh for his fifth top 10 of the year. He needs four more to tie his total from 2018.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Paul Menard finished 22nd after he spun from contact with Michael McDowell in Turn 11 with seven laps left in Stage 2 … Chase Elliott finished 37th after suffering an oil pressure issue with about 30 laps left in the race.

NOTABLE: Martin Truex Jr. earned Joe Gibbs Racing its 326th win across all three national NASCAR series, the most all-time. It breaks a tie with Roush Fenway Racing … JGR earned its 12th Cup road course win, second most behind Hendrick Motorsports (16)

WHAT’S NEXT: Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on June 30 on NBCSN

Engine change sends Daniel Suarez to rear at Sonoma

Photo: Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 23, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Daniel Suarez will start at the back of the field for today’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway after an engine change.

Suarez qualified fifth.

Also going to the rear will be Erik Jones, JJ Yeley and Ross Chastain.

Jones and Yeley will go to the back for unapproved adjustments. Jones qualified 32nd. Yeley qualified 36th.

Chastain’s car was qualified by Kyle Weatherman because Chastain competed in and won the Truck race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Weatherman qualified the car 37th among 38 entries.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval to have change made to course

Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongJun 23, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Charlotte Motor Speedway announced changes to the backstretch chicane for its Roval that are intended to create a wider zone to enhance passing and slow the cars through that section.

The chicane’s original layout was 32 feet wide at its widest point. The new version will be 54 feet at its widest point and feature additional runoff areas that were not available last year.

The new chicane is meant to require heavier braking and a sharper entry. Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc., said that cars were going about 130 mph through that section of the course last year.

“This is all about a very hard braking zone, a hard real left turn and another right,” Smith said Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. “It’s slow in but fast off. We think that’s going to set the cars up for a really great frontstretch chicane as well and give us a chance for more side-by-side racing.”

That backstretch chicane was one that went through some change last year. Kyle Larson was among the first to cut the chicane in testing last summer, leading officials to put a tire barrier out further after consulting with several drivers. After Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones crashed into the tire barrier during practice on race weekend, series officials adjusted the angle of the tire barrier.

Larson was among those consulted before this change.

“My hat’s off to Marcus and the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway for talking with drivers and industry experts as they work to further improve the Roval,” Larson said in a statement from Charlotte Motor Speedway. “The changes to the backstretch look like they will help create an additional passing zone and make it that much more exciting for the fans. After last year’s wild finish, I’ll take every possible opportunity to gain track position and earn some points.”

Track officials also announced Sunday that the Xfinity race will be 12 laps longer. That will make the race 67 laps. Stage 1 will be 20 laps. Stage 2 will be 20 laps. The final stage will be 27 laps.

Last year’s 55-lap Xfinity race was 1 hour, 32 minutes. Chase Briscoe won that race.

 