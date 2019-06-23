Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Getty Images

Engine change sends Daniel Suarez to rear at Sonoma

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniel Suarez will start at the back of the field for today’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway after an engine change.

Suarez qualified fifth.

Also going to the rear will be Erik Jones and Ross Chastain.

Jones will go to the back for unapproved adjustments. He qualified 32nd.

Chastain’s car was qualified by Kyle Weatherman because Chastain competed in and won the Truck race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Weatherman qualified the car 37th among 38 entries.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval to have change made to course

Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongJun 23, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced changes to the backstretch chicane for its Roval that are intended to create a wider zone to enhance passing and slow the cars through that section.

The chicane’s original layout was 32 feet wide at its widest point. The new version will be 54 feet at its widest point and feature additional runoff areas that were not available last year.

The new chicane is meant to require heavier braking and a sharper entry. Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc., said that cars were going about 130 mph through that section of the course last year.

“This is all about a very hard braking zone, a hard real left turn and another right,” Smith said Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. “It’s slow in but fast off. We think that’s going to set the cars up for a really great frontstretch chicane as well and give us a chance for more side-by-side racing.”

That backstretch chicane was one that went through some change last year. Kyle Larson was among the first to cut the chicane in testing last summer, leading officials to put a tire barrier out further after consulting with several drivers. After Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones crashed into the tire barrier during practice on race weekend, series officials adjusted the angle of the tire barrier.

Larson was among those consulted before this change.

“My hat’s off to Marcus and the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway for talking with drivers and industry experts as they work to further improve the Roval,” Larson said in a statement from Charlotte Motor Speedway. “The changes to the backstretch look like they will help create an additional passing zone and make it that much more exciting for the fans. After last year’s wild finish, I’ll take every possible opportunity to gain track position and earn some points.”

Track officials also announced Sunday that the Xfinity race will be 12 laps longer. That will make the race 67 laps. Stage 1 will be 20 laps. Stage 2 will be 20 laps. The final stage will be 27 laps.

Last year’s 55-lap Xfinity race was 1 hour, 32 minutes. Chase Briscoe won that race.

 

Today’s Cup race at Sonoma: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have combined to win 14 of the first 15 points races of the season. Can anyone beat them? Will it happen today at Sonoma Raceway?

Today’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the first event of the season on a road course. It also features the return of Sonoma’s Carousel. Cup cars last ran on that portion of the course in 1997 before this weekend. 

Here’s all the info for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: David Wilson, Toyota Racing Development President and General Manager, will give the command to start engines at 3:01 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m.. Driver introductions begin at 2:20 p.m. The invocation will be given by Peadar Dalton, Rev. Member of Sonoma Valley Interfaith Ministerial Association, at 2:54 p.m. Tower of Power will perform the National Anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (226.8 miles) around the 2.52-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. PRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast, which is also available at goprn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won and was followed by Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer

TO THE REAR: Daniel Suarez (engine change), Erik Jones (unapproved adjustments), Ross Chastain (driver change, Kyle Weatherman qualified car).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the full lineup.

 

Ross Chastain wins Truck Series race at Gateway, passes inspection

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2019, 12:14 AM EDT
3 Comments

Ross Chastain beat Todd Gilliland in a seven-lap shootout to win Saturday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The win comes a week after a post-race inspection failure resulted in Chastain’s win at Iowa Speedway being given to Brett Moffitt. He passed inspection Saturday night.

The top five was completed by Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith and Moffitt.

Chastain led 21 laps. He took the lead during green flag pit stops when his Niece Motorsports team elected to take fuel only.

“These guys went home and we were mad,” Chastain told FS1. “Felt like we had one taken from us. Holy cow. … They believed in me. I didn’t want to take tires. Then it was up to me to freaking hold them off, I don’t know how.”

Chastain, who switched his points declaration from Xfinity to Trucks after eight races in the Truck season, must be in the top 20 in points to qualify for the playoffs. He is now 38 points behind Josh Reaume in 20th.

Chastain is also winner of the final “Triple Truck Challenge” $50,000 bonus.

“Oh, I’m going to take that money home and they’re not going to take it from us,” Chastain said.

The final restart was setup by a wreck involving Harrison Burton and Sheldon Creed.

Chastain restarted ahead of Christian Eckes, who had 57 laps. Eckes spun from contact on the last lap while racing Gilliland and Friesen. He finished 14th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

MORE: Click here for race results

MORE: Click here for the point standings

WHAT’S NEXT: Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway at 9 p.m. ET on June 28 on FS1

Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs, wins first career ARCA race with last-lap pass

World Wide Technology Raceway Twitter
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ty Gibbs, the 16-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, won his first career ARCA Menards Series race Saturday with a last-lap pass at Sam Mayer at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Gibbs made contact with Mayer as he passed him for the lead and went on to beat Christian Eckes. Mayer finished third.

On the cool-down lap, Mayer showed his displeasure with Gibbs by bumping his car, but Gibbs was able to keep control of it.

The race ended in a six-lap shootout. During the final caution, Gibbs was among the drivers who pitted. Mayer and six others stayed out.

Gibbs restarted eighth and was in second within one lap.

The win comes in Gibbs’ sixth career ARCA start. He has finished in the top two in four of those races.

Gibbs told MAV TV his contact with Mayer was fair game after Mayer made contact with him in a race earlier this year at Salem Speedway.

 