World Wide Technology Raceway Twitter

Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs, wins first career ARCA race with last-lap pass

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
Ty Gibbs, the 16-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, won his first career ARCA Menards Series race Saturday with a last-lap pass at Sam Mayer at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Gibbs made contact with Mayer as he passed him for the lead and went on to beat Christian Eckes. Mayer finished third.

On the cool-down lap, Mayer showed his displeasure with Gibbs by bumping his car, but Gibbs was able to keep control of it.

The race ended in a six-lap shootout. During the final caution, Gibbs was among the drivers who pitted. Mayer and six others stayed out.

Gibbs restarted eighth and was in second within one lap.

The win comes in Gibbs’ sixth career ARCA start. He has finished in the top two in four of those races.

Gibbs told MAV TV his contact with Mayer was fair game after Mayer made contact with him in a race earlier this year at Salem Speedway.

 

Ross Chastain wins Truck Series race at Gateway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2019, 12:14 AM EDT
Ross Chastain beat Todd Gilliland in a seven-lap shootout to win Saturday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The win comes a week after a post-race inspection failure resulted in Chastain’s win at Iowa Speedway being given to Brett Moffitt.

The top five in Saturday’s race was completed by Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith and Moffitt.

Chastain led 21 laps. He took the lead during green flag pit stops when his Niece Motorsports team elected to take fuel only.

“These guys went home and we were mad,” Chastain told FS1. “Felt like we had one taken from us. Holy cow. … They believed in me. I didn’t want to take tires. Then it was up to me to freaking hold them off, I don’t know how.”

Chastain, who switched his points declaration from Xfinity to Trucks after eight races in the Truck season, must be in the top 20 in points to qualify for the playoffs.

If Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet passes post-race inspection, he will also be the winner of the final “Triple Truck Challenge” $50,000 bonus.

“Oh, I’m going to take that money home and they’re not going to take it from us,” Chastain said.

The final restart was setup by a wreck involving Harrison Burton and Sheldon Creed.

Chastain restarted ahead of Christian Eckes, who had 57 laps. Eckes spun from contact on the last lap while racing Gilliland and Friesen. He finished 14th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

MORE: Click here for race results.

WHAT’S NEXT: Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway at 9 p.m. ET on June 28 on FS1

Noah Gragson wins K&N West race at Sonoma after Ryan Preece restart violation

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT
Noah Gragson won Saturday’s K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway in overtime under caution after Ryan Preece was black flagged for a restart violation.

Gragson, who competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, earned the win after battling back from his own restart violation in the first segment of the 57-lap race.

The race needed three overtime attempts to reach the checkered flag. The second was setup by a Lawless Alan wreck that resulted in a red flag. The final attempt was created by a Bill Kann wreck on the ensuing restart.

It was the restart from the Kann accident where Preece was deemed to have jumped the start.

Gragson restarted third and passed Daniel Hemric to put himself in position to inherit the win.

“Hell of race,” Gragson told NASCAR.com. “I was very fortunate to have a really fast Switch Camaro thanks to Jeff Jefferson and Jerry Pitts at Jefferson Pitts Racing. … Kind of had a little bit of adversity there in the middle of the race. Got called for jumping the start as the leader. Never really heard that one before.”

Ryan Preece said he was “pissed” and called the penalty “bull(expletive)” and declared “we won that race.”

“On the restart before that I was rolling it pretty fast and Daniel I think was restarting in second gear,” Preece said. “I heard that coming to the (final) green, so I backed down at the restart, I slowed down. … Maybe it looked like it, but I didn’t go any sooner.”

When asked if he would talk to NASCAR, Preece responded, “What are you going to do? I mean it’s their playground, it’s their sandbox. They’re going to do what they want. They manipulated the race at the end of the day. We won that race.”

Gragson was one of five national series drivers competing in the race.

The final top five was Gragson, Hemric, Austin Dillon, Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer and David Mayhew.

Pole-sitter Hailie Deegan never led a lap and finished eighth. Preece was scored finishing 20th after his penalty.

Gragson’s win comes in his first K&N West race since 2016. He now has five wins in 28 starts. He also has two wins in the K&N East series.

It also serves as a bit of redemption for Gragson, who led 34 laps in this race in 2016 before finishing second to Chase Elliott.

The race will air tape delayed June 27 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Stewart Friesen fastest in only Truck Series practice at Gateway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
Stewart Friesen was fastest in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ only practice session for tonight’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Friesen posted a top speed of 136.732 mph around the track.

The top five was completed by Todd Gilliland (136.174 mph), Christian Eckes (136.079), Myatt Snider (135.837) and Brett Moffitt (135.718).

Snider is driving Thor Sport Racing’s No. 13 truck in place of the suspended Johnny Sauter.

Eckes, Kyle Benjamin and Spencer Boyd each recorded the most laps in the session with 41.

Two practice sessions originally scheduled for earlier in the day and qualifying were all rained out.

The starting lineup for tonight will be set by owner points. Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Eckes starts first.

The race is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click here for the practice report.

Starting lineup for Cup Series at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Kyle Larson and William Byron will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson will start from his third consecutive pole on the road course. Byron starts on the front row for the seventh time this year.

The top five is completed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. will start eighth.

Click here for the full lineup.