Getty Images

Noah Gragson wins K&N West race at Sonoma after Ryan Preece restart violation

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT
Noah Gragson won Saturday’s K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway in overtime under caution after Ryan Preece was black flagged for a restart violation.

Gragson, who competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, earned the win after battling back from his own restart violation in the first segment of the 57-lap race.

The race needed three overtime attempts to reach the checkered flag. The second was setup by a Lawless Alan wreck that resulted in a red flag. The final attempt was created by a Bill Kann wreck on the ensuing restart.

It was the restart from the Kann accident where Preece was deemed to have jumped the start.

Gragson restarted third and passed Daniel Hemric to put himself in position to inherit the win.

“Hell of race,” Gragson told NASCAR.com. “I was very fortunate to have a really fast Switch Camaro thanks to Jeff Jefferson and Jerry Pitts at Jefferson Pitts Racing. … Kind of had a little bit of adversity there in the middle of the race. Got called for jumping the start as the leader. Never really heard that one before.”

Ryan Preece said he was “pissed” and called the penalty “bull(expletive)” and declared “we won that race.”

“On the restart before that I was rolling it pretty fast and Daniel I think was restarting in second gear,” Preece said. “I heard that coming to the (final) green, so I backed down at the restart, I slowed down. … Maybe it looked like it, but I didn’t go any sooner.”

When asked if he would talk to NASCAR, Preece responded, “What are you going to do? I mean it’s their playground, it’s their sandbox. They’re going to do what they want. They manipulated the race at the end of the day. We won that race.”

Gragson was one of five national series drivers competing in the race.

The final top five was Gragson, Hemric, Austin Dillon, Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer and David Mayhew.

Pole-sitter Hailie Deegan never led a lap and finished eighth. Preece was scored finishing 20th after his penalty.

Gragson’s win comes in his first K&N West race since 2016. He now has five wins in 28 starts. He also has two wins in the K&N East series.

It also serves as a bit of redemption for Gragson, who led 34 laps in this race in 2016 before finishing second to Chase Elliott.

The race will air tape delayed June 27 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Stewart Friesen fastest in only Truck Series practice at Gateway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
Stewart Friesen was fastest in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ only practice session for tonight’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Friesen posted a top speed of 136.732 mph around the track.

The top five was completed by Todd Gilliland (136.174 mph), Christian Eckes (136.079), Myatt Snider (135.837) and Brett Moffitt (135.718).

Snider is driving Thor Sport Racing’s No. 13 truck in place of the suspended Johnny Sauter.

Eckes, Kyle Benjamin and Spencer Boyd each recorded the most laps in the session with 41.

Two practice sessions originally scheduled for earlier in the day and qualifying were all rained out.

The starting lineup for tonight will be set by owner points. Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Eckes starts first.

The race is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.

Starting lineup for Cup Series at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Kyle Larson and William Byron will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson will start from his third consecutive pole on the road course. Byron starts on the front row for the seventh time this year.

The top five is completed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. will start eighth.

Kyle Larson wins Cup pole at Sonoma Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
Kyle Larson won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

It is Larson’s third consecutive pole on the road course and his first of the year. He claimed the top spot with a speed of 95.712 mph.

“I felt good in our mock run yesterday in practice, ran a good lap,” Larson told FS1. “Both of these two rounds I ran good. I felt like I overdrove the first session. Then the next session I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to calm down and not make any mistakes’ and I probably under drove just a little. I felt like through the Carousel and Turn 7 I probably under drove some and gave up a little speed, but felt like I made up some time in other areas.”

Larson tied Ricky Rudd for the most consecutive Sonoma poles.

Larson and former teammate Jamie McMurray have combined to give Chip Ganassi Racing five of the last seven Sonoma poles.

The top five is completed by William Byron, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez. All top five starters are under the age of 30.

Byron will start on the front row for the seventh time in the first 16 races of the season.

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. qualified eighth.

In the first round, Michael McDowell qualified 13th and was followed by Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Erik Jones cut his left-rear tire during his qualifying run in the first round. He qualified 32nd.

“Story of the whole year,” Jones said afterward. “Nothing really went my way at this point. It’s not changing this weekend yet.”

Strip of asphalt added to Turn 5 in Sonoma ‘Carousel’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
A strip of asphalt has been added to the “Carousel” portion of Sonoma Raceway.

The asphalt has been added to the inside of Turn 5, a right-hand turn where cars got off into the dirt and sprayed debris back onto the track.

The strip is meant to keeps cars from getting off track and keeping the track clean.

Kyle Busch visited the turn with officials Friday between practice sessions.

“Everybody was just cutting the asphalt and putting their right (side tires) in the dirt and just spraying dirt all over the track,” Kyle Busch told FS1. “We needed to do something about that. I got messed up on my (mock) qualifying lap. Everytime you go through there it’s getting dirtier and dirtier. Somebody in front of you is spraying dirt on the race track. You just never knew what you had when you went through there. … I think it was a good choice and the way the race track went about it they were very receptive.”

The Carousel is being used by the Cup Series for the first time since 1997.

“The one question I did have was they’ve been racing here since the 80s, going through Turn 5 going that way,” Busch said before adding lightheartedly, “How the hell did that corner ever stay clean the way that it was? But the rest of these 40 idiots can figure out how to go through there clean. We made a change and got it done and I think it will be better.”