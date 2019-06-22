Hailie Deegan wins pole for K&N West race at Sonoma

Hailie Deegan won the pole for today’s K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway, claiming her fourth career K&N West pole and her second of the year.
Deegan earned the pole with a speed of 91.105 mph around the road course. It’s her second pole this year.
Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson qualified second.
The top five is completed by Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer, Cup driver Ryan Preece and Jagger Jones.
Cup driver Daniel Hemric qualified sixth and Austin Dillon qualified 11th.
The race is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET and can be watched live at fanschoice.tv. The race will air tape delayed June 27 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Deegan is looking for her third win of the year and seeking back-to-back victories after her dramatic win two weeks ago following last-lap contact with teammate Derek Kraus.
Kyle Larson and William Byron will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
Larson will start from his third consecutive pole on the road course. Byron starts on the front row for the seventh time this year.
The top five is completed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.
Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. will start eighth.
Click here for the full lineup.
Kyle Larson won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
It is Larson’s third consecutive pole on the road course and his first of the year. He claimed the top spot with a speed of 95.712 mph.
“I felt good in our mock run yesterday in practice, ran a good lap,” Larson told FS1. “Both of these two rounds I ran good. I felt like I overdrove the first session. Then the next session I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to calm down and not make any mistakes’ and I probably under drove just a little. I felt like through the Carousel and Turn 7 I probably under drove some and gave up a little speed, but felt like I made up some time in other areas.”
Larson tied Ricky Rudd for the most consecutive Sonoma poles.
Larson and former teammate Jamie McMurray have combined to give Chip Ganassi Racing five of the last seven Sonoma poles.
The top five is completed by William Byron, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez. All top five starters are under the age of 30.
Byron will start on the front row for the seventh time in the first 16 races of the season.
Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. qualified eighth.
In the first round, Michael McDowell qualified 13th and was followed by Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Erik Jones cut his left-rear tire during his qualifying run in the first round. He qualified 32nd.
“Story of the whole year,” Jones said afterward. “Nothing really went my way at this point. It’s not changing this weekend yet.”
Click here for qualifying results.
A strip of asphalt has been added to the “Carousel” portion of Sonoma Raceway.
The asphalt has been added to the inside of Turn 5, a right-hand turn where cars got off into the dirt and sprayed debris back onto the track.
The strip is meant to keeps cars from getting off track and keeping the track clean.
Kyle Busch visited the turn with officials Friday between practice sessions.
“Everybody was just cutting the asphalt and putting their right (side tires) in the dirt and just spraying dirt all over the track,” Kyle Busch told FS1. “We needed to do something about that. I got messed up on my (mock) qualifying lap. Everytime you go through there it’s getting dirtier and dirtier. Somebody in front of you is spraying dirt on the race track. You just never knew what you had when you went through there. … I think it was a good choice and the way the race track went about it they were very receptive.”
The Carousel is being used by the Cup Series for the first time since 1997.
“The one question I did have was they’ve been racing here since the 80s, going through Turn 5 going that way,” Busch said before adding lightheartedly, “How the hell did that corner ever stay clean the way that it was? But the rest of these 40 idiots can figure out how to go through there clean. We made a change and got it done and I think it will be better.”
Qualifying for tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway has been cancelled due to rain.
That means the starting lineup for the race will be setup by owner points, with Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Christian Eckes on the pole. Grant Enfinger will start second.
NASCAR has now scheduled a practice session to run from 5-5:55 p.m. ET
The series originally had two practice sessions scheduled for 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET and 1:35 – 2:25 p.m ET.
The race is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
This is the second week in a row that Truck qualifying has been cancelled due to rain and the third time this year.
Click here for the starting lineup.