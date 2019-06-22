First Truck Series practice session at Gateway cancelled due to rain

Cup drivers got their first laps on the Carousel on Friday at Sonoma Raceway, a half-mile addition that includes a sweeping left-hand turn and leads to a hairpin at Turn 7. The Carousel was last used in a Cup race in 1997.
Here’s what some drivers had to say about running the Carousel:
Joey Logano — “The thing that is still an unknown is how it races. We got behind some cars in traffic in practice to see what effect it has to your car and those little things. There are a lot of unknowns until we race in all honesty.”
Ryan Newman — “The Carousel just took a little bit of learning for me and figuring out braking points and what the car balance is going to be like as it went through the corners. Other than that, I guess maybe a little bit of catch-up for me because I came in with a mindset of 18 or 19 years of what I used to do and it isn’t that anymore.”
Kyle Larson — “I actually feel like it’s kind of an odd corner just because I feel like I have a lot of grip for the first two-thirds of the corner. And then, like as we get back on the drag strip, I lose all sorts of grip. So, that’s been tricky. It’s been a tricky corner. But, it is what it is. You can’t really pass there anyway.”
William Byron — “It’s so blind on entry, so it’s going to be hard to make much out of the entry. I’m sure there will be some passes there once we are all together and stuffed in there, but I don’t know. I think the biggest area to focus on will be exiting that Carousel and trying to get that good so you can launch to the next corner.”
Paul Menard — “It is a pretty tricky corner in Turn 6. The exit of it is off-camber wide and you get push. If you can hug it a little tighter and get a run off, you will be able to get inside of somebody for Turn 7. It is a good passing zone.”
Bubba Wallace — “In watching all the races, it’s cool to watch Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt go at it there. But, it’s different now. So, we’ll see. We’ll just have to mind our P’s and Q’s and be on our toes the entire time.”
There’ll be lots of racing action Saturday both on the West Coast and in the nation’s heartland.
Sonoma Raceway will play host to NASCAR Cup qualifying for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, as well as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race later in the afternoon.
More than 2,000 miles east, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will have a one-day show at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis with two practices, qualifying and the CarShield 200 race in the evening.
Here’s how the schedule at both tracks looks:
(All times Eastern)
Sonoma Raceway
wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees for Saturday with no chance of rain.
10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
3:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)
4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series West race; 50 laps/126 miles (Airs on NBCSN on June 27 at 6 p.m. ET)
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 76 degrees and a 18% chance of rain at the start time for the Truck Series race.
The first scheduled practice session at 11:35 a.m. was cancelled due to rain.
10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
6:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/two laps (Airs tape delayed on FS2 at 8:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
9:30 p.m – Driver introductions
10 p.m. – CarShield 200; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
William Byron looks to continue building program in Sonoma
William Byron liked what he saw in his first Cup weekend last year at Sonoma Raceway. He qualified strong (eighth), although he finished 25th.
He came back for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 a bit wiser and more prepared and the result in Friday’s practices proved that: Byron was 14th in the first session and improved to seventh in the final session.
Next up is Saturday’s qualifying (3:10 p.m. ET).
That he did so well Friday was a bit surprising to Byron, given the close quarter racing and the addition of Sonoma Raceway’s Carousel, which has changed the layout of the track and increased its length from 1.99 miles to 2.52 miles. The Carousel has not been used in Cup competition since 1997.
“It was wild,” Byron said. “I was surprised how much grip the track has lost in some areas. It’s not as black as it was last year, for sure. I feel like it has less grip up the hill into Turn 1, which is kind of interesting. The track was really dirty to start, so it had to get cleaned up. Guys were throwing rocks into the groove too.
“It was different every lap. Some guy would go through there and throw a dust storm up, and you’d have to peek through to see where you were going. That’s part of it.”
As for experiencing the Carousel for the first time, Byron noted: “It’s so blind on entry, so it’s going to be hard to make much out of the entry (on race day). I’m sure there will be some passes there once we are all together and stuffed in there, but I don’t know. I think the biggest area to focus on will be exiting that carousel and trying to get that good so you can launch to the next corner.”
As for using the simulator in preparation for Sonoma, Byron said: “It was really beneficial. I feel like it helped right off the bat during the first couple of laps on the track. I’m glad we did that because I think it was a good advantage for us to have going in here. It just allowed us to open up our practice and not be so worried about speed.
In his sophomore Cup season, Byron has improved over the last five races. After finishing eighth at Dover, Byron was 19th in the standings. In the four races since, he had ninth-place finishes at Charlotte and Pocono and has climbed to 14th in points.
With Chad Knaus as his crew chief this season, Byron has shown steady progress, including leading laps in the last five races, the first time he’s done that in Cup.
“(The key is) all of the little details and things that it takes to win one of these or being in the top five,” Byron said. “I feel like we are learning, the communication is getting better and more upfront.
“We got a chance to do this Spring Mountain (Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nevada) trip yesterday with Chad and all the drivers and crew chiefs; that was a lot of fun. I got the chance to take Chad for a ride around the track. I think that’s going to help us this weekend; kind of help him better relate to what’s going on. We will continue to try and improve.”
Chip Ganassi Racing was fastest in Friday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice session at Sonoma Raceway.
Kyle Larson was fastest on the 2.52-mile road course at 95.469 mph, followed by teammate Kurt Busch (94.986 mph). Larson, a native of Elk Grove, California (80 miles northeast of Sonoma), has scored the last two poles at Sonoma. He’ll go for his third consecutive Cup pole there during Saturday’s qualifying (3:10 p.m. ET).
Bowyer had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 93.416 mph. He was followed by Bowman (93.055 mph) and Larson (93.013).
A number of drivers struggled during the session, including running off-track. Among the most notable was Kyle Busch, who overshot Turn 4 three times, including spinning out once. He also ran off-track in Turn 2 early in the session. With less than three minutes to go in the session, Bubba Wallace spun out in Turn 7.
Martin Truex., who was fastest in the first practice, was held 15 minutes in the second practice as penalty for twice failing inspection at the previous Cup race at Michigan Speedway. Truex was 12th fastest in the second session (94.041 mph).