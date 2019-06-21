Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

William Byron looks to continue building program in Sonoma

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 21, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What a difference a year makes.

William Byron liked what he saw in his first Cup weekend last year at Sonoma Raceway. He qualified strong (eighth), although he finished 25th.

He came back for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 a bit wiser and more prepared and the result in Friday’s practices proved that: Byron was 14th in the first session and improved to seventh in the final session.

Next up is Saturday’s qualifying (3:10 p.m. ET).

That he did so well Friday was a bit surprising to Byron, given the close quarter racing and the addition of Sonoma Raceway’s Carousel, which has changed the layout of the track and increased its length from 1.99 miles to 2.52 miles. The Carousel has not been used in Cup competition since 1997.

It was wild,” Byron said. “I was surprised how much grip the track has lost in some areas. It’s not as black as it was last year, for sure. I feel like it has less grip up the hill into Turn 1, which is kind of interesting. The track was really dirty to start, so it had to get cleaned up. Guys were throwing rocks into the groove too.

It was different every lap. Some guy would go through there and throw a dust storm up, and you’d have to peek through to see where you were going. That’s part of it.”

William Byron enters Sunday’s race 14th in points. (Photo: Getty Images)

As for experiencing the Carousel for the first time, Byron noted: “It’s so blind on entry, so it’s going to be hard to make much out of the entry (on race day). I’m sure there will be some passes there once we are all together and stuffed in there, but I don’t know. I think the biggest area to focus on will be exiting that carousel and trying to get that good so you can launch to the next corner.”

As for using the simulator in preparation for Sonoma, Byron said: “It was really beneficial. I feel like it helped right off the bat during the first couple of laps on the track. I’m glad we did that because I think it was a good advantage for us to have going in here. It just allowed us to open up our practice and not be so worried about speed.

In his sophomore Cup season, Byron has improved over the last five races. After finishing eighth at Dover, Byron was 19th in the standings. In the four races since, he had ninth-place finishes at Charlotte and Pocono and has climbed to 14th in points.

With Chad Knaus as his crew chief this season, Byron has shown steady progress, including leading laps in the last five races, the first time he’s done that in Cup.

(The key is) all of the little details and things that it takes to win one of these or being in the top five,” Byron said. “I feel like we are learning, the communication is getting better and more upfront.

We got a chance to do this Spring Mountain (Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nevada) trip yesterday with Chad and all the drivers and crew chiefs; that was a lot of fun. I got the chance to take Chad for a ride around the track. I think that’s going to help us this weekend; kind of help him better relate to what’s going on. We will continue to try and improve.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Teammates Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch fastest in final Cup practice at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 21, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chip Ganassi Racing was fastest in Friday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice session at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Larson was fastest on the 2.52-mile road course at 95.469 mph, followed by teammate Kurt Busch (94.986 mph). Larson, a native of Elk Grove, California (80 miles northeast of Sonoma), has scored the last two poles at Sonoma. He’ll go for his third consecutive Cup pole there during Saturday’s qualifying (3:10 p.m. ET).

Third through 10th in the final practice were Aric Almirola (94.421 mph), Clint Bowyer (94.273), Matt DiBenedetto (94.190), NBC Sports’ Parker Kligerman (94.190), William Byron (94.154), Alex Bowman (94.148), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (94.135) and Ryan Blaney (94.050).

Bowyer had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 93.416 mph. He was followed by Bowman (93.055 mph) and Larson (93.013).

A number of drivers struggled during the session, including running off-track. Among the most notable was Kyle Busch, who overshot Turn 4 three times, including spinning out once. He also ran off-track in Turn 2 early in the session. With less than three minutes to go in the session, Bubba Wallace spun out in Turn 7.

Martin Truex., who was fastest in the first practice, was held 15 minutes in the second practice as penalty for twice failing inspection at the previous Cup race at Michigan Speedway. Truex was 12th fastest in the second session (94.041 mph).

Click here for the practice speed chart.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Martin Truex Jr. is fastest in first Cup practice at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 21, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Friday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway.

Truex covered the twisting road course layout with a top speed of 95.326 mph. Ryan Blaney was second-fastest at 95.195 mph.

Third through 10th were Chris Buescher (95.041 mph), Jimmie Johnson (95.035), Michael McDowell (94.773), Alex Bowman (94.761), Clint Bowyer (94.619), Kyle Busch (94.333), Daniel Suarez (94.105) and David Ragan (93.928).

Bubba Wallace was the first car off track.

This marked the first time Sonoma’s noted Carousel has been used in 22 years in Cup competition. It begins in Turn 4 and rejoins the course in what was the old Turn 7. The Carousel was part of Sonoma’s layout from 1968-97.

The Carousel extends Sonoma’s length from 1.99 miles to 2.52 miles. 

The second and final Cup practice will take place from 5:40-6:55 p.m. ET. Martin Truex Jr. will have a 15-minute practice hold for twice failing inspection at Michigan.

Click here for the first practice report.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Denny Hamlin’s Darlington throwback paint scheme to honor Darrell Waltrip

Joe Gibbs Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 21, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Gibbs Racing and FedEx on Friday unveiled the paint scheme Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota will carry in honor of retiring broadcaster and NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip for Darlington Raceway’s Southern 500 throwback weekend in September.

The car has a unique white, grey, black and orange paint scheme.

Waltrip attended the unveiling at Sonoma Raceway, which will mark the final race he will call for FOX Sports. NBC Sports takes over the remainder of the NASCAR Cup broadcast schedule starting next weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Here are several tweets that illustrate the paint scheme on Hamlin’s Darlington ride:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Friday’s Cup schedule at Sonoma

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 21, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The first of three days of action at Sonoma Raceway kicks off today with two NASCAR Cup practice sessions on the twisting road course:

wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and highs of 82 degrees for Friday with zero percent chance of rain.

(All times are Eastern)

11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1; tape delay starting at 3 p.m. ET)

5:35 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)