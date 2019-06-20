Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Weekend schedule for Sonoma, Gateway

By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be in action this weekend as Cup competes at Sonoma Raceway in California and the trucks head to World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis, Missouri.

Sonoma represents the first road course race of the season. The Trucks will hold their third and final race of the “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both series with TV and radio info.

Sonoma Raceway

wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and highs of 84 degrees for Friday, 91 degrees for Saturday and 88 degrees on Sunday with no chance of rain.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, June 21

11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1; tape delay starting at 3 p.m. ET)

5:35 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

Saturday, June 22

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

3:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series West race; 50 laps/126 miles (Airs on NBCSN on June 27 at 6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 23

11 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Toyota/Save Mart 350; 90 laps/226.8 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)

 

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

wunderground.com forecasts a high of 84 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start time for the Truck Series race.

Saturday, June 22

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.  – Truck practice (No TV)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

6:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/two laps (Airs tape delayed on FS2 at 8:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

9:30 p.m – Driver introductions

10 p.m. – CarShield 200; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sonoma could be great opportunity for Cup drivers without wins

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who is ready for another first-time winner this season in the Cup Series?

A poll taken of the Cup garage would probably bring back everyone but the six drivers who have hogged Victory Lane through the first 15 races of the season.

Divided among just three teams – Joe Gibbs Racing (nine wins), Team Penske (five) and Hendrick Motorsports (one) – variety among teams has not been in the cards so far.

Enter Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR makes its first trip to a road course this season with the California circuit, which has been reconfigured for its 50th anniversary with the re-introduction of “The Carousel.”

Sonoma may be a prime opportunity for a winless driver to break through to Victory Lane, according to history.

In 12 of the last 16 seasons, dating back to 2002, the driver who visited victory lane in Sonoma was doing so for the first time that year.

Before 2002, it was done only four times in the track’s first 13 years of holding Cup races, with all four occurring before 1998, when the Cup Series stopped running on the “Carousel.”

Drivers in the field this year who will try to repeat history are Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Harvick holds the distinction of being the most recent driver to get his first win of the season at Sonoma. He pulled it off in 2017.

Should he repeat the feat, it would be his first win since November’s Texas playoff race (17 races) and be Stewart-Haas Racing’s first of the year. He’d also join Ricky Rudd (1989, 2002) as the only drivers to achieve that twice.

Drivers who earned first win of the year at Sonoma

Event Date    Race Winner
6/25/2017    Kevin Harvick
6/26/2016    Tony Stewart (only win that year)
6/28/2015    Kyle Busch
6/23/2013    Martin Truex Jr. (only win)
6/24/2012    Clint Bowyer
6/26/2011    Kurt Busch
6/21/2009    Kasey Kahne
6/24/2007    Juan Pablo Montoya (only win)
6/25/2006    Jeff Gordon
6/26/2005    Tony Stewart
6/22/2003    Robby Gordon
6/23/2002    Ricky Rudd (only win)
5/4/1997    Mark Martin
5/16/1993    Geoff Bodine (only win)
6/7/1992    Ernie Irvan
6/11/1989    Ricky Rudd (only win)

Myatt Snider to replace suspended Johnny Sauter at Gateway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 20, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ThorSport Racing on Thursday announced that Myatt Snider will replace Johnny Sauter in the No. 13 Ford F-150 in Saturday’s CarShield 200 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) near St. Louis.

Sauter will miss the race due to serving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Austin Hill under caution during this past Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway.

This will be the 24-year-old Snider’s third start of the season in a Truck, with his best showing being sixth at Martinsville Speedway.

Snider, the 2018 Sunoco Racing Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck series, has one prior start at Gateway. He started 14th in last year’s race and finished with a fourth-place showing.

We had one of our best finishes of the year last season at Gateway, and I can’t wait to see what we can do again this year with the No. 13 Tenda team and ThorSport Racing,” Snider said in a media release. “I’m really thankful for (team owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson to give me the chance to step back into the truck and compete this weekend.

I’m pumped for the race, and to work with many of my guys from last year on the No. 13 Ford Performance team.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Regan Smith to return to JR Motorsports for two Xfinity races

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 19, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JR Motorsports announced Wednesday that Regan Smith will drive the team’s No. 8 car in two Xfinity Series races this season.

Smith, who also serves as a Fox Sports analyst, will pilot the car Aug. 10 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Aug. 24 at Road America. Long-time sponsor Fire Alarm Services will join Smith.

This will mark the 35-year-old Smith’s first Xfinity start in two years and his first for JR Motorsports since 2016. Smith won in his JR Motorsports debut in 2012 in Miami and drove full-time for the team from 2013-15. He won five times during that stint, including at Mid-Ohio.

“Regan is a great friend, and he means so much to our company,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a statement from the team. “He won a lot of races here, but for me his significance was no more evident than in his very first race for JRM at the end of 2012. That win at Homestead was enormous. It ended a winless streak for JR Motorsports that had dragged us down for more than two years. It was a tone-setter. It gave us momentum that, to be honest, I’m not sure we’ve ever lost. That’s what Regan means to this company, and that’s why I’m thrilled to have him back for these two races at Mid-Ohio and Road America.”

Said Smith: “I can’t tell you how pumped I am for this. Dale, Kelley (Earnhardt Miller) and everyone at JRM have been like family to me, so in a way, it feels like I’m coming home. I have great memories of the years I spent there and the success we had during that time. And to have Fire Alarm on board for these races makes it all the more meaningful. They’ve been both friends and supporters of mine for a long time.”

Comcast NBCUniversal to salute military at next two Xfinity races

Comcast NBC Universal
By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Comcast NBCUniversal will use the next two Xfinity Series races – June 29 at Chicagoland and July 5 at Daytona – to honor the military during the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola campaign.

It will sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in Xtreme Concepts Racing’s No. 81 “Salute to Service” Toyota for the race at Chicagoland Speedway, which is the first NASCAR race broadcast by NBCSN this year.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with Comcast and the military on the Comcast Salute to Service Toyota for Chicagoland Speedway,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “Our race team at Xtreme Concepts Racing feels as though we can’t ever do enough for the men and women that protect us and it’s awesome to be partnered with a company like Comcast that feels the same. We will give the fans at Chicagoland Speedway and watching on NBCSN something awesome to cheer for. Hopefully, they watch us park it in victory lane.”

Also, for the fourth consecutive season, all Xfinity Series drivers will bear the names of active military units and installations on their race car windshields in place of the traditional Xfinity branding during the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR and teams collaborated with Comcast to select these military units and installations to showcase the industry’s strong ties back to the military community.

Comcast NBCUniversal has a long-standing reputation as a military-friendly and military-ready company. That includes its commitment to hiring military community members – veterans, National Guard and Reserve members and military spouses. Comcast hired more than 10,000 military community members from 2015 to 2017 and are committed to hire 11,000 more by the end of 2021. Also, as a “thank you” for their service, veterans and actively-serving military customers can get a $100 prepaid card and $25 Xfinity coupon by visiting https://www.xfinity.com/military.

“At Comcast NBCUniversal, our sustained commitment to our nation’s military community has never been stronger,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert, senior vice president of military and veteran affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal in a press release. “We truly value the tremendous contributions of those who serve our country and wanted to recognize them and their families in a special way as we celebrate our country’s independence.”