NASCAR America’s Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

The Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be in action this weekend as Cup competes at Sonoma Raceway in California and the trucks head to World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis, Missouri.
Sonoma represents the first road course race of the season. The Trucks will hold their third and final race of the “Triple Truck Challenge.”
Here’s the full weekend schedule for both series with TV and radio info.
Sonoma Raceway
wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and highs of 84 degrees for Friday, 91 degrees for Saturday and 88 degrees on Sunday with no chance of rain.
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, June 21
11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1; tape delay starting at 3 p.m. ET)
5:35 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)
Saturday, June 22
10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
3:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)
4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series West race; 50 laps/126 miles (Airs on NBCSN on June 27 at 6 p.m. ET)
Sunday, June 23
11 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – Toyota/Save Mart 350; 90 laps/226.8 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
wunderground.com forecasts a high of 84 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start time for the Truck Series race.
Saturday, June 22
10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens
11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
6:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/two laps (Airs tape delayed on FS2 at 8:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
9:30 p.m – Driver introductions
10 p.m. – CarShield 200; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)