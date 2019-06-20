Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports

NASCAR America’s Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 20, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America’s the Motorsports Hour airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger as they discuss multiple racing disciplines, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Roger Penske to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom award

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 20, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA team owner Roger Penske will receive one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

He’s very thrilled to be getting it,” Trump said of Penske during an appearance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.

Penske will become the second person in the motorsports industry to receive the high honor. Legendary NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 from President George H. W. Bush.

Team Penske tweeted the following statement:

No date for the medal presentation has been set yet.

Trump and Penske have been close friends for many years.

He’s a great gentleman,” Trump said of Penske. “I’ve known him for a long time. A very brilliant gentleman.”

Earlier this month, Trump hosted and honored Penske and Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and his team in a White House ceremony. It was the third time Penske has been to the White House in the last year, having previously visited for ceremonies honoring Will Power’s 2018 Indy 500 win and Joey Logano winning the 2018 NASCAR Cup championship.

Team Penske has won over 530 races – including 18 Indianapolis 500 and two Daytona 500 victories – and 34 championships across all forms of motorsports in its 53-year history.

Penske is founder and chairman of Penske Corp., an international company that has revenues of over $31 billion and employs over 63,000 people.

Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom to several others during the first 2 ½ years of his presidency, including golfer Tiger Woods.

Here’s Trump talking about Penske during last week’s ceremony at the White House:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Sonoma could be great opportunity for Cup drivers without wins

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who is ready for another first-time winner this season in the Cup Series?

A poll taken of the Cup garage would probably bring back everyone but the six drivers who have hogged Victory Lane through the first 15 races of the season.

Divided among just three teams – Joe Gibbs Racing (nine wins), Team Penske (five) and Hendrick Motorsports (one) – variety among teams has not been in the cards so far.

Enter Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR makes its first trip to a road course this season with the California circuit, which has been reconfigured for its 50th anniversary with the re-introduction of “The Carousel.”

Sonoma may be a prime opportunity for a winless driver to break through to Victory Lane, according to history.

In 12 of the last 16 seasons, dating back to 2002, the driver who visited victory lane in Sonoma was doing so for the first time that year.

Before 2002, it was done only four times in the track’s first 13 years of holding Cup races, with all four occurring before 1998, when the Cup Series stopped running on the “Carousel.”

Drivers in the field this year who will try to repeat history are Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Harvick holds the distinction of being the most recent driver to get his first win of the season at Sonoma. He pulled it off in 2017.

Should he repeat the feat, it would be his first win since November’s Texas playoff race (17 races) and be Stewart-Haas Racing’s first of the year. He’d also join Ricky Rudd (1989, 2002) as the only drivers to achieve that twice.

Drivers who earned first win of the year at Sonoma

Event Date    Race Winner
6/25/2017    Kevin Harvick
6/26/2016    Tony Stewart (only win that year)
6/28/2015    Kyle Busch
6/23/2013    Martin Truex Jr. (only win)
6/24/2012    Clint Bowyer
6/26/2011    Kurt Busch
6/21/2009    Kasey Kahne
6/24/2007    Juan Pablo Montoya (only win)
6/25/2006    Jeff Gordon
6/26/2005    Tony Stewart
6/22/2003    Robby Gordon
6/23/2002    Ricky Rudd (only win)
5/4/1997    Mark Martin
5/16/1993    Geoff Bodine (only win)
6/7/1992    Ernie Irvan
6/11/1989    Ricky Rudd (only win)

Myatt Snider to replace suspended Johnny Sauter at Gateway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 20, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ThorSport Racing on Thursday announced that Myatt Snider will replace Johnny Sauter in the No. 13 Ford F-150 in Saturday’s CarShield 200 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) near St. Louis.

Sauter will miss the race due to serving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Austin Hill under caution during this past Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway.

This will be the 24-year-old Snider’s third start of the season in a Truck, with his best showing being sixth at Martinsville Speedway.

Snider, the 2018 Sunoco Racing Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck series, has one prior start at Gateway. He started 14th in last year’s race and finished with a fourth-place showing.

We had one of our best finishes of the year last season at Gateway, and I can’t wait to see what we can do again this year with the No. 13 Tenda team and ThorSport Racing,” Snider said in a media release. “I’m really thankful for (team owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson to give me the chance to step back into the truck and compete this weekend.

I’m pumped for the race, and to work with many of my guys from last year on the No. 13 Ford Performance team.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Weekend schedule for Sonoma, Gateway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be in action this weekend as Cup competes at Sonoma Raceway in California and the trucks head to World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis, Missouri.

Sonoma represents the first road course race of the season. The Trucks will hold their third and final race of the “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both series with TV and radio info.

Sonoma Raceway

wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and highs of 84 degrees for Friday, 91 degrees for Saturday and 88 degrees on Sunday with no chance of rain.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, June 21

11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1; tape delay starting at 3 p.m. ET)

5:35 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

Saturday, June 22

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

3:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series West race; 50 laps/126 miles (Airs on NBCSN on June 27 at 6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 23

11 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Toyota/Save Mart 350; 90 laps/226.8 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)

 

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

wunderground.com forecasts a high of 84 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start time for the Truck Series race.

Saturday, June 22

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.  – Truck practice (No TV)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

6:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/two laps (Airs tape delayed on FS2 at 8:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

9:30 p.m – Driver introductions

10 p.m. – CarShield 200; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)