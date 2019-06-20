Myatt Snider to replace suspended Johnny Sauter at Gateway

ThorSport Racing on Thursday announced that Myatt Snider will replace Johnny Sauter in the No. 13 Ford F-150 in Saturday’s CarShield 200 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) near St. Louis.

Sauter will miss the race due to serving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Austin Hill under caution during this past Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway.

This will be the 24-year-old Snider’s third start of the season in a Truck, with his best showing being sixth at Martinsville Speedway.

Snider, the 2018 Sunoco Racing Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck series, has one prior start at Gateway. He started 14th in last year’s race and finished with a fourth-place showing.

“We had one of our best finishes of the year last season at Gateway, and I can’t wait to see what we can do again this year with the No. 13 Tenda team and ThorSport Racing,” Snider said in a media release. “I’m really thankful for (team owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson to give me the chance to step back into the truck and compete this weekend.

“I’m pumped for the race, and to work with many of my guys from last year on the No. 13 Ford Performance team.”

