Ross Chastain says DQ spurred ‘very bone-jarring words’ from truck owner

By Nate RyanJun 19, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
Ross Chastain is “100 percent confident” he still will make the truck playoffs after having his first-place finish Sunday at Iowa Speedway tossed out on a postrace technicality.

But regardless of how Niece Motorsports rebounds from the disqualification, the repercussions still could threaten the future of the truck series team.

“There will be fallout from this for us for a long time,” Chastain said Tuesday during a taping of a NASCAR on NBC Podcast episode (which will be released next week; a video snippet is available above). “It shook (team owner) Al Niece and all of us to our cores (asking), ‘What are we doing? Why are we doing this?’ Al’s prepared for years to win races, and the amount of investment and infrastructure he’s put into this race team, and to get your second win, and they take it away.

“I think it really made him think about why is he doing this? And is this worth doing? It did. He’s a guy who wears his emotion on his sleeve just like I do. He’s honest. And he came in the shop (Monday) and had some, for me, very bone-jarring words that was like, ‘Holy cow, this could have a really bad effect on all our futures, his included, in NASCAR.’

“It’s scary stuff right now, and that’s why we will go win this weekend, and we will keep winning.”

The team’s appeal of the penalty will be heard today at 9 a.m., and Chastain will be in attendance (“If they want me to speak, I’ll speak”). Because his team is the first dinged under NASCAR’s revamped approach to postrace inspections this season, it’s difficult to gauge the team’s chances because there is virtually no precedent (the last time a driver was disqualified was more than two decades ago).

In the likelihood that the disqualification is upheld, Chastain faces a stiff challenge to make the playoffs. He must win one of the final six regular-season races and also erase a 69-point gap to hold a requisite top 20 spot in the standings.

Given that only 14 drivers have attempted all 10 truck races in 2019, making the top 20 should be easy, but Chastain has been earning points over only the past two races after electing to switch to truck points in early June. His May 10 victory at Kansas Speedway was ineligible for playoff consideration.

That doesn’t dissuade Chastain from believing he can contend for the truck championship. He will race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with the Chevrolet he drove at Iowa.

“We gave them an eight-race head start, so what’s one more race? How big of a head start do these guys need in the points? No issues on my end,” Chastain said. “I don’t want to sound cocky, but I am confident, because I know what it’s like to not have speed, and you’re struggling and don’t have resources. We have the resources.”

NBC Sports Power Rankings special edition: Xfinity, Truck drivers

By NBC Sports StaffJun 19, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
With the NASCAR Cup Series off last weekend, attention was focused on the Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Iowa Speedway.

With that in mind, we’re changing gears for this week’s NBC Sports’ NASCAR Power Rankings. Our staff of writers are ranking the top Xfinity and Trucks series drivers.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings shape up:

1. Tyler Reddick (39 points) – He has one less win now than Christopher Bell, but his overall consistency with three more top fives – including 10 in a row – put Reddick over the top.

2. Christopher Bell (36 points) – Well ahead of his 2018 pace with four wins to one, but when he’s not winning he seems to struggle. He has two DNFs among five finishes of 13th or worse. 

3. Cole Custer (32 points) – The second most improved Xfinity driver from last year. He also trails Bell by one win but he’s tied with him with eight top fives and one other top 10.

4. Ross Chastain (29 points) – What he’s done in both Xfinity and Truck with the equipment he’s in has been impressive.

5. Brett Moffitt (22 points) – Benefitted from Ross Chastain’s truck failing inspection and got the win at Iowa (pending the appeal by Chastain’s team Wednesday). Reigning series champ looks to win back-to-back titles with two different teams (just like what Reddick is looking to do).

6. Justin Allgaier (21 points) – Seems to be finding his groove after some early struggles. Has four top-five finishes in the last five races.

7. Grant Enfinger (16 points) – Points leader in the Truck Series and has not finished worse than 11th this season. His fourth-place finish at Iowa was the fourth time he’s placed fourth in the last six races … but he’s still searching for his first win of 2019.

8. Chase Briscoe (11 points) – Has 11 top-10 finishes in last 12 races. That includes six top fives during that stretch, including a best result of third at Pocono (has also finished worse than eighth just once in the same period).

9. Matt Crafton (8 points) – Has identical record to Enfinger (zero wins, six top 5 and nine top 10 finishes each). Major difference is Crafton has led only 22 of 1,640 laps, while Enfinger has led 110 laps.

10. Austin Cindric (5 points) – His 10th-place finish at Iowa was his ninth top 10 in the past 11 Xfinity races. Is showing continued marked improvement in his second full season in the series.

Others Receiving Votes: Michael Annett (3 points), Greg Biffle (1 point).

Penalty report from Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
NASCAR has fined Carl Joiner Jr., crew chief on Matt Crafton‘s No. 88 truck, $2,500 for an unsecured lug nut at the end of Sunday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

Crafton finished the race in seventh.

NASCAR has also issued an indefinite suspension to Clifford M. Turner for behavior level penalties, including violating its substance abuse policy.

NASCAR suspends Johnny Sauter one race; he remains eligible for Truck title

By Dustin LongJun 18, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
NASCAR suspended Johnny Sauter for this weekend’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, but he will remain eligible to compete for the truck series championship after intentionally wrecking Austin Hill under caution in Sunday’s race.

NASCAR did not penalize Hill.

“We look at the history of everything we’ve done and react with the precedents we have set while tailoring it with the situation we have at hand,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, in a statement. “In this case, Johnny Sauter’s actions certainly warranted being sat down for an event, but it felt a little too harsh to take him straight out of the championship. We think that we landed on what is fair and a deterrent.”

Section 17.6.2.1.c of the Truck rule book gives NASCAR the latitude to allow Sauter to be eligible for the playoffs despite missing a race. That rule reads:

17.6.2.1 ELIGIBILITY
a. “Unless otherwise authorized by NASCAR, driver(s) and Team Owner(s) must start all Championship Events of the current season to be eligible for the Playoffs. If a starting position was not earned, then the driver(s) and Team Owner(s) must have attempted to Qualify for the Race.”
The key phrase is “unless otherwise authorized by NASCAR.” Series officials felt that denying Sauter a chance to be in the playoffs was too harsh.

A ThorSport Racing spokesperson told NBC Sports that the team had not decided if to appeal. The spokesperson said the team would not be releasing a statement on the penalty and has not made a decision on who will drive Sauter’s truck this weekend.

Miller explained Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio what series officials will do with Hill.

“We’re not completely done with him,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t think that there is a penalty forthcoming for this. He’s definitely placed himself under a microscope when it comes to behavior out there on the race track.”

The penalty to Sauter is in addition to the action NASCAR took after the incident Sunday at Iowa Speedway. NASCAR parked Sauter after he retaliated and wrecked Hill.

The feud between the two drivers went back to the previous race at Texas Motor Speedway where Hill’s contact sent Sauter into the wall.

At Iowa, Sauter made slight contact with Hill and got by him. Hill responded by hitting Sauter and sending him into the wall. Sauter came back under that caution and wrecked Hill.

Section 12.8.1.c of the Truck rule book provided penalty guidelines for such an infraction. It reads:

“Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/or $12,500-$25,000 fine and/or one Race suspension, indefinite suspension, or termination:
  • Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.
  • Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.
  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.
  • Intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.”

Meanwhile, Sauter announced on Twitter his new racing plans for Saturday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, David Ragan honoring Darrell Waltrip with Sonoma schemes

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and David Ragan will pay tribute to Darrell Waltrip this weekend by driving two of the NASCAR Hall of Famers’ old paint schemes in the Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The tributes comes in the last race Waltrip will serve as an analyst for Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage. He is retiring after 18 years in the broadcast booth.

Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford has been made to look like the No. 17 Western Auto/Parts America cars Waltrip drove from 1992-1997.

“Darrell Waltrip has meant a great deal to our sport as both a competitor and a member of the broadcast media,” team owner Jack Roush said in a press release. “The thing that stands out to me about Darrell is that after I just announced I was starting the team with Mark Martin, I was invited into a driver’s meeting that season. Darrell Waltrip was one of the first to welcome me into the fold and say ‘Come on in Jack, we are going to have a lot of fun with you’ and we sure have over the years.”

This is not the first time Stenhouse has driven one of Waltrip’s old paint schemes.

Darrell Walltrip at Sonoma Raceway in 1997. (David Taylor /Allsport)

In the 2016 Southern 500, Stenhouse used the scheme Waltrip had for his first Cup win in 1975.

This is the second time Stenhouse has driven the Western Auto/Parts America scheme, but the first time with the right color scheme.

Stenhouse’s 2017 Southern 500 car used the scheme but with the colors of his sponsor, Fifth Third bank.

“With as much as he’s done in the sport on and off the track, Darrell will definitely be missed,” Stenhouse said a press release. “I have enjoyed all the sit-downs and seeing his passion that he has for the sport. I’ve gotten to pay homage to him with two Darlington throwback schemes so it will be extra special to drive his iconic paint scheme for his last appearance in the booth.”

Ragan’s No. 38 Ford also is inspired by one of Waltrip’s Parts America schemes.

Ragan’s car is based on the chrome scheme Waltrip drove in 1997 that commemorated his 25th anniversary of competing in NASCAR.

 

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to run this scheme during Darrell Waltrip’s last race as a broadcaster with FOX,” Ragan said in a press release. “We’ve developed a great relationship over the years and he’s truly been an asset to our sport. It still gives me chills listening to replays of him calling my Talladega win in 2013. His enthusiasm for racing is unmatched and I know we will all miss seeing him up in the booth each week. All I can say is, ‘Thanks, DW.'”

