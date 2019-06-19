Niece Motorsports’ Iowa penalty upheld

A National Motorsports Appeals Panelist affirmed and upheld Ross Chastain‘s disqualification from winning Sunday’s Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway for his truck being too low.
Wednesday’s decision cannot be further appealed by the team based on section 14.6.f of the rule book, which states:
“In a Race Disqualification Appeal, the decision of the Panelist, which could be an Appeals Panelist, FAO, or his/her alternates, under Section 14 Appeals to the National Stock Car Racing Appeals Panel, will be considered final and there is no ability to appeal the decision to the Final Appeals Office as outlined in Section 15 Final Appeal to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.”
The appeal was heard by Bryan Moss, National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.
The team released statements from owner Al Niece, general manager Cody Efaw and Chastain regarding the decision.
Chastain’s win Sunday at Iowa Speedway was given to Brett Moffitt after Chastain’s No. 44 Chevrolet was found to be too low, with Truck Series managing director Brad Moran describing it as being “extremely low.”
As a result, Chastain lost all the stage points and race win points he received and was given a last-place finish and just five points. He also lost the $50,000 “Triple Truck Challenge” bonus.
Team owner Al Niece said in a statement after the disqualification was announced that the truck “sustained minor damage during the event, which left the truck too low following the race.”
With the penalty being upheld, Chastain enters this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 35th in the standings with 43 points.
After switching his points declaration from Xfinity to the Truck Series after eight truck races, he must win in the next six races and be 20th in the standings to qualify for the playoffs.
He’s 69 points behind Josh Reaume, who is 20th in the season standings.