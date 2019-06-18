Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR suspends Johnny Sauter one race; he remains eligible for Truck title

By Dustin LongJun 18, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
NASCAR suspended Johnny Sauter for this weekend’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, but he will remain eligible to compete for the truck series championship after intentionally wrecking Austin Hill under caution in Sunday’s race.

NASCAR did not penalize Hill.

“We look at the history of everything we’ve done and react with the precedents we have set while tailoring it with the situation we have at hand,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, in a statement. “In this case, Johnny Sauter’s actions certainly warranted being sat down for an event, but it felt a little too harsh to take him straight out of the championship. We think that we landed on what is fair and a deterrent.”

Section 17.6.2.1.c of the Truck rule book gives NASCAR the latitude to allow Sauter to be eligible for the playoffs despite missing a race. That rule reads:

17.6.2.1 ELIGIBILITY
a. “Unless otherwise authorized by NASCAR, driver(s) and Team Owner(s) must start all Championship Events of the current season to be eligible for the Playoffs. If a starting position was not earned, then the driver(s) and Team Owner(s) must have attempted to Qualify for the Race.”
The key phrase is “unless otherwise authorized by NASCAR.” Series officials felt that denying Sauter a chance to be in the playoffs was too harsh.

A ThorSport Racing spokesperson told NBC Sports that the team had not decided if to appeal. The spokesperson said the team would not be releasing a statement on the penalty and has not made a decision on who will drive Sauter’s truck this weekend.

Miller explained Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio what series officials will do with Hill.

“We’re not completely done with him,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t think that there is a penalty forthcoming for this. He’s definitely placed himself under a microscope when it comes to behavior out there on the race track.”

The penalty to Sauter is in addition to the action NASCAR took after the incident Sunday at Iowa Speedway. NASCAR parked Sauter after he retaliated and wrecked Hill.

The feud between the two drivers went back to the previous race at Texas Motor Speedway where Hill’s contact sent Sauter into the wall.

At Iowa, Sauter made slight contact with Hill and got by him. Hill responded by hitting Sauter and sending him into the wall. Sauter came back under that caution and wrecked Hill.

Section 12.8.1.c of the Truck rule book provided penalty guidelines for such an infraction. It reads:

“Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/or $12,500-$25,000 fine and/or one Race suspension, indefinite suspension, or termination:
  • Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.
  • Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.
  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.
  • Intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.”

Meanwhile, Sauter announced on Twitter his new racing plans for Saturday.

Penalty report from Iowa Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
NASCAR has fined Carl Joiner Jr., crew chief on Matt Crafton‘s No. 88 truck, $2,500 for an unsecured lug nut at the end of Sunday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

Crafton finished the race in seventh.

NASCAR has also issued an indefinite suspension to Clifford M. Turner for behavior level penalties, including violating its substance abuse policy.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. honoring Darrell Waltrip with Sonoma scheme

Roush Fenway Racing
By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will pay tribute to Darrell Waltrip this weekend by driving one the NASCAR Hall of Famers’ old paint schemes in the Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The tribute comes in the last race Waltrip will serve as an analyst for Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage. He is retiring after 18 years in the broadcast booth.

Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford has been made to look like the No. 17 Western Auto/Parts America cars Waltrip drove from 1992-1997.

“Darrell Waltrip has meant a great deal to our sport as both a competitor and a member of the broadcast media,” team owner Jack Roush said in a press release. “The thing that stands out to me about Darrell is that after I just announced I was starting the team with Mark Martin, I was invited into a driver’s meeting that season. Darrell Waltrip was one of the first to welcome me into the fold and say ‘Come on in Jack, we are going to have a lot of fun with you’ and we sure have over the years.”

This is not the first time Stenhouse has driven one of Waltrip’s old paint schemes.

In the 2016 Southern 500, Stenhouse used the scheme Waltrip had for his first Cup win in 1975.

This is the second time Stenhouse has driven the Western Auto/Parts America scheme, but the first time with the right color scheme.

Stenhouse’s 2017 Southern 500 car used the scheme but with the colors of his sponsor, Fifth Third bank.

“With as much as he’s done in the sport on and off the track, Darrell will definitely be missed,” Stenhouse said a press release. “I have enjoyed all the sit-downs and seeing his passion that he has for the sport. I’ve gotten to pay homage to him with two Darlington throwback schemes so it will be extra special to drive his iconic paint scheme for his last appearance in the booth.”

Darrell Waltrip during practice at Sonoma Raceway in 1997. (David Taylor /Allsport)

Clint Bowyer hopes to ride ‘wave of confidence’ to a second Sonoma win

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
When thinking of exceptional road course drivers currently in the Cup Series, who is the first driver to come to your mind?

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch may pop in your head. But who is next?

How about Clint Bowyer?

Bowyer only has one road course win in his Cup career – at Sonoma in 2012 – but he’s consistently been up front when the series ventured to the California road course.

Through 13 starts, Bower is the active leader at Sonoma in top fives (eight) and top 10s (10).

He also holds the best average finish of 10th. In three of the last four visits to the track Bowyer has placed in the top three.

“For the last several years, I have looked at that track to be the go-to track,” Bowyer said in a media release. “Since the Car of Tomorrow, it really woke up certain tracks, and Sonoma and these road courses have been some of our best products of racing. I think that is a fact. It is an opinion, but it is pretty damn close to factual.”

Despite finishing 35th at Michigan due to a crash, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver says his team has a “wave of confidence going at the moment.” Bowyer will try to ride that wave to the first win of the year for both himself and SHR.

But what could temper Bowyer’s confidence this weekend?

The Carousel.

For the first time since 1997, the Cup Series will compete on Sonoma’s original layout, which includes a sweeping downhill corner that goes from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 to the facility’s longest straightaway before reaching the Turn 7 hairpin.

“I’m a little bit torn on this,” Bowyer said of the layout change. “I was surprised they added The Carousel back to the layout. I’m kind of old-fashioned and thought, you know, if it isn’t broke, why fix it, why touch it? And I didn’t think that track was broke at all. I think the tire and stuff has gotten a little bit too good for a track like that, but I always have thought it’s been a great product for our sport.”

Bowyer has learned tires are everything at Sonoma, as well as getting “yourself right” for the challenge of a road course.

“Mental attitude is everything,” Bowyer said. “You have to manage that racetrack, that race car, and manage traffic, make no mistakes, hit your marks, go easy on your throttle and brake pedals. You really have to take care of those four Goodyear tires because those are what will take you to victory lane if you take care of them.”

While Bowyer sees Sonoma as a prime opportunity for him, he also views the road course as the start of the important summer stretch that leads to the playoffs.

“It’s that time of year when you start looking at the standings and seeing where you need to be to make the playoffs,” said Bowyer, who is 12th in the standings. “Plus, you really want to be on a roll when the playoffs start in September. It all begins Sunday in Sonoma.”

Goodyear Tire info for Cup at Sonoma, Trucks at Gateway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Both Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will use tire setups that are new to Sonoma Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway respectively.

In Cup, teams will the same tire code on all four tires at Sonoma. This is the first time teams have run this tire code.

Compared to last year’s tire code at Sonoma, this tire features a minor construction update, similar to what has been incorporated at other tracks. This tire code is unique to this track for NASCAR’s three national touring series, which will run different tire codes at other road courses.

As on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Sonoma.

Set limits: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race (Six race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice)

Tire Code: D-4882 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 88.58 in. (2,250 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Right Front – 20 psi; Left Rear – 17 psi; Right Rear – 17 psi

 

Gander Outdoors Truck Series tire info

Truck Series teams will use the same tire setup that had last weekend at Iowa Speedway, but this will be the first time they’ve used it at Gateway.

Compared to what was run in 2018, this left-side tire features a construction update to align with what is run at other tracks, while this right-side tire features a compound change to give the trucks more grip. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than 1-mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Gateway.

Air pressure in the inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Set limits: Five sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4864; Right-side — D-4876

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 15 psi; Left Rear – 13 psi; Right Front – 31 psi; Right Rear – 28 psi