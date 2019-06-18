Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Clint Bowyer hopes to ride ‘wave of confidence’ to a second Sonoma win

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
When thinking of exceptional road course drivers currently in the Cup Series, who is the first driver to come to your mind?

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch may pop in your head. But who is next?

How about Clint Bowyer?

Bowyer only has one road course win in his Cup career – at Sonoma in 2012 – but he’s consistently been up front when the series ventured to the California road course.

Through 13 starts, Bower is the active leader at Sonoma in top fives (eight) and top 10s (10).

He also holds the best average finish of 10th. In three of the last four visits to the track Bowyer has placed in the top three.

“For the last several years, I have looked at that track to be the go-to track,” Bowyer said in a media release. “Since the Car of Tomorrow, it really woke up certain tracks, and Sonoma and these road courses have been some of our best products of racing. I think that is a fact. It is an opinion, but it is pretty damn close to factual.”

Despite finishing 35th at Michigan due to a crash, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver says his team has a “wave of confidence going at the moment.” Bowyer will try to ride that wave to the first win of the year for both himself and SHR.

But what could temper Bowyer’s confidence this weekend?

The Carousel.

For the first time since 1997, the Cup Series will compete on Sonoma’s original layout, which includes a sweeping downhill corner that goes from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 to the facility’s longest straightaway before reaching the Turn 7 hairpin.

“I’m a little bit torn on this,” Bowyer said of the layout change. “I was surprised they added The Carousel back to the layout. I’m kind of old-fashioned and thought, you know, if it isn’t broke, why fix it, why touch it? And I didn’t think that track was broke at all. I think the tire and stuff has gotten a little bit too good for a track like that, but I always have thought it’s been a great product for our sport.”

Bowyer has learned tires are everything at Sonoma, as well as getting “yourself right” for the challenge of a road course.

“Mental attitude is everything,” Bowyer said. “You have to manage that racetrack, that race car, and manage traffic, make no mistakes, hit your marks, go easy on your throttle and brake pedals. You really have to take care of those four Goodyear tires because those are what will take you to victory lane if you take care of them.”

While Bowyer sees Sonoma as a prime opportunity for him, he also views the road course as the start of the important summer stretch that leads to the playoffs.

“It’s that time of year when you start looking at the standings and seeing where you need to be to make the playoffs,” said Bowyer, who is 12th in the standings. “Plus, you really want to be on a roll when the playoffs start in September. It all begins Sunday in Sonoma.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. honoring Darrell Waltrip with Sonoma scheme

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will pay tribute to Darrell Waltrip this weekend by driving one the NASCAR Hall of Famers’ old paint schemes in the Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The tribute comes in the last race Waltrip will serve as an analyst for Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage. He is retiring after 18 years in the broadcast booth.

Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford has been made to look like the No. 17 Western Auto/Parts America cars Waltrip drove from 1992-1997.

This is not the first time Stenhouse has driven one of Waltrip’s old paint schemes.

In the 2016 Southern 500, Stenhouse used the scheme Waltrip had for his first Cup win in 1975.

This is the second time Stenhouse has driven the Western Auto/Parts America scheme, but the first time with the right color scheme.

Stenhouse’s 2017 Southern 500 car used the scheme but with the colors of his sponsor, Fifth Third bank.

Darrell Waltrip during practice at Sonoma Raceway in 1997. (David Taylor /Allsport)

Goodyear Tire info for Cup at Sonoma, Trucks at Gateway

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Both Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will use tire setups that are new to Sonoma Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway respectively.

In Cup, teams will the same tire code on all four tires at Sonoma. This is the first time teams have run this tire code.

Compared to last year’s tire code at Sonoma, this tire features a minor construction update, similar to what has been incorporated at other tracks. This tire code is unique to this track for NASCAR’s three national touring series, which will run different tire codes at other road courses.

As on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Sonoma.

Set limits: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race (Six race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice)

Tire Code: D-4882 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 88.58 in. (2,250 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Right Front – 20 psi; Left Rear – 17 psi; Right Rear – 17 psi

 

Gander Outdoors Truck Series tire info

Truck Series teams will use the same tire setup that had last weekend at Iowa Speedway, but this will be the first time they’ve used it at Gateway.

Compared to what was run in 2018, this left-side tire features a construction update to align with what is run at other tracks, while this right-side tire features a compound change to give the trucks more grip. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than 1-mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Gateway.

Air pressure in the inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Set limits: Five sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4864; Right-side — D-4876

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 15 psi; Left Rear – 13 psi; Right Front – 31 psi; Right Rear – 28 psi

Kyle Petty Charity Ride raises $1.7 million for Victory Junction

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised $1.7 million for the Victory Junction camp during its 25th anniversary motorcycle tour, the organization announced Tuesday.

Victory Junction,  a camp in Randleman, North Carolina, serves children with chronic medical illnesses. The Ride’s donation supports maintenance programs, building projects and summer camperships.

On May 3, NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty and 250 fellow motorcycle riders embarked from Seattle, Washington, on a nearly 3,700-mile route, the longest in its history. They traveled through 11 states in nine days before ending in Key Largo, Florida.

Funds were gathered from fans along the route, as part of the Ride’s “Small Change, Big Impact” program, as well as donations made by generous sponsors, organizations, and the riders themselves.

In addition to the $1.7 million raised by the Ride, a $2 million donation was presented to the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Trust by the Andreas family in honor of a Charity Rider, the late David Andreas. The Trust was established by the Ride in 2015 to fund Victory Junction in perpetuity.

“This year’s Ride was amazing! We had beautiful views, crowds at every stop, police escorts the entire trip, a little rain, fun visits with Victory Junction campers, great food and lots of laughs with friends for nine straight days,” Petty said in a press release. “When you get 250 people together that care about kids, want to help others and love to ride motorcycles, it’s going to be fun! Riding corner to corner across America just made it more special.”

Since 1995, 8,650 riders have logged more than 12.4 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised $18.5 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

 

Bump & Run: Should NASCAR further penalize Johnny Sauter?

By NBC Sports StaffJun 18, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
If you were NASCAR, would you give Johnny Sauter and Austin Hill any additional penalties for their incidents at Iowa Speedway? 

Nate Ryan: A points penalty for Sauter that would be on par with what Jeff Gordon received for wrecking Clint Bowyer at Phoenix in November 2012 (because that seems the most analogous situation to this, other than the crash happening under yellow rather than green).

Dustin Long: My initial reaction was to suspend Sauter, but then I went the opposite way and thought no further penalties should be issued because Sauter already had been penalized by being parked and finishing 27th in the 32-truck field. I finally decided upon points and a fine, which is outlined in the rulebook. While NASCAR lists intentionally wrecking someone as an infraction that could result in the loss of 25-50 points and a fine of $12,5000 to $25,000, I’d dock Sauter 40 points and fine him $20,000 because his retaliation happened under caution. Some might suggest NASCAR suspend Sauter but still allow him to compete in the playoffs (even though a prerequisite is attempting to start each regular-season event). That sounds like a waiver and that is not the intent of the waiver. While NASCAR can do whatever it wants, suspending a driver and then altering its rules so the suspension doesn’t prohibit a driver from competing in the playoffs would not be a good look. The requirement on playoff eligibility should be updated. 

Daniel McFadin: Sauter should be suspended for a race; he used his truck as a weapon on a defenseless truck under caution. But the suspension shouldn’t count against his playoff eligibility. He’s already made the playoffs. I support a provision that prevents taking that spot away. That should only be done if a winning vehicle fails inspection in the same race you clinched the playoff spot. If Hill receives any penalties it should just be a fine at the most. NASCAR will use their run-in for marketing for years to come, so no need to overdo it.

Jerry Bonkowski: There is precedent here: Sauter’s ramming Hill is a virtual carbon copy of Kyle Busch slamming into Ron Hornaday Jr. at Texas back in 2011. The penalty Busch received should be what Sauter receives: a $50,000 fine, probation until the end of the year, and if Sauter is involved in any other incidents this season, he should be suspended and become ineligible for the playoffs.

It’s Tuesday and there is still some question as to who won Sunday’s Truck race with Ross Chastain’s team appealing the NASCAR decision to take the win away after Chastain’s truck failed inspection. The issue is expected to be resolved by this week. Is this still the best way for NASCAR to address such issues with inspection after a race? 

Nate Ryan: Yes. There is no confusion: Brett Moffitt’s team was awarded the win, and Ross Chastain’s team has an opportunity to challenge it. Similar to the courts system, a ruling already has been made. Prior to NASCAR’s change in philosophy this year, the ruling on a win’s validity (even if it wasn’t stripped) was withheld for a few days. This is a better system.

Dustin Long: This is still way better than the old system where you might not know there was a different winner because of an infraction until Tuesday. At least this way everyone knew on Sunday. Got to let the appeal process take its course but at least everything will be resolved this week instead weeks later as could happen previously.

Daniel McFadin: Yes, it is the best way. No one wants a winner disqualification to first be announced mid-week. This accelerates the appeals process to where a final judgement can be settled upon before the race weekend begins. The fact that this is the first winner disqualification or disqualification in general through five months means the new system is having some sort of impact. This might not be something that happens often.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR may have painted itself into a corner with taking the win away from Chastain. The reason is simple: how did his Truck pass pre-race inspection, yet failed post-race inspection? Did something break on his truck, which caused its ride height in the front end to fall below standards? Did it happen because of contact in the race? Is that Chastain’s fault? And what happens if Chastain wins his appeal? Then what? Unless NASCAR has iron-clad evidence that Chastain’s team cheated, if officials jumped the gun, Chastain’s win should be reinstated and policies and procedures should be reviewed and changed.

They ran both the Truck and Xfinity race on the same day at Iowa Speedway after the Truck race was postponed to Sunday because of rain Saturday night. Atlanta already hosts a Truck/Xfinity doubleheader. Should there be more of these doubleheaders with these two series or keep them limited so they remain unique?

Nate Ryan: It’s an idea worthy of merit; the quantity won’t affect their appeal. It mostly should depend on whether it makes sense for NASCAR, the tracks and the TV networks.

Dustin Long: Originally Iowa was to be a one-day show for the Trucks and they got held over because of rain and spent two days at Iowa. I think there are some cases for one-day shows for Trucks to save costs. Doubleheaders are fine but should be done when it makes sense not only for fans but for teams.

Daniel McFadin: Bring on more doubleheaders. It shortens the weekend and gives more bang for a fan’s buck with one full day of racing. Also, the Truck Series primarily competes on Friday nights, when most people are not staying in to watch TV. Putting them on a Saturday before or after an Xfinity race or on a Sunday before a Cup race (like at Martinsville in 2018 after a rain and snow delay) provides a better opportunity for fans at the track and at home to see the Truck Series. We’ll get to see a version of this next year with the Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Pocono. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Yes, yes, yes. This is the perfect example of why NASCAR should add more doubleheaders to its schedule. Not only do fans get more bang for their buck, the Truck and Xfinity Series will get more appreciation from race fans of one series who typically may not pay attention to the other series. The excitement we saw in both races is definitely a precursor of even more to come if NASCAR elects to add more twinbills.