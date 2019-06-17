Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ross Chastain stands by team ‘100%’ as they appeal Iowa penalty

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Despite losing his win, a $50,000 bonus and almost all of the points he accumulated Sunday at Iowa Speedway, Ross Chastain is still “proud” of the dominating performance by Niece Motorsports in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

But that performance was taken out of the record books after the front his No. 44 Chevrolet was found to be “extremely low,” violating the ride-height rules. Chastain’s wins now belongs to Brett Moffitt.

“We stomped everybody’s tails out in Iowa and I’m proud of that and our Niece Motorsports team is proud of that,” Chastain said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway. “A little technical hiccup there after the race isn’t going to take away the fact that we start started 19th, won both stages. We were able to drive past trucks. We never got passed once all day.” 

Chastain is credited with a last-place finish and only five points earned instead of 60, a major hit for his hopes of making the Truck Series playoffs after switching his points declaration from Xfinity after eight races in the season.

In the next six races Chastain must win once and be inside the top 20 in the standings to qualifying for the playoffs. Chastain has 43 points. He’s 69 points behind Josh Reaume, who is 20th in the season standings.

“It was a pretty incredible day and something I will never forget and I will not let anything take it away from us,” Chastain said. “No old rule that still is in effect that isn’t applicable anymore, but the rules are the rules, we understand that. But we still kicked their butts and I’m proud of it.”

Chastain affirmed that “I stand by my guys” after the penalty, which the team is appealing.

“I stand by everything we do,” Chastain said. “We have something pretty incredible, something I’ve never been a part of in the Truck Series, where you have a group of guys that pushes as hard as this group does and makes as much speed.

“At the end of the day everybody can talk about their guys working their tails off and all that but we have speed. That’s so hard to find. A lot of times you don’t know why you have it, but I know we have it and we’re only getting better and we’re only going to be stronger as we move forward. We’ve got more trucks coming. We’re building better pieces and putting them together better. So no, I don’t know what the deal is with the truck, but I’m behind them 100%.”

Chastain admitted he looked at reaction on social media, which included accusations that the violation was committed on purpose.

“I’ve got to say, man, in my opinion, I really don’t agree with it, thinking that we did something during the race, cars can be modified tremendously and illegally, I don’t agree with that and I hate that that stuff gets talked about because it’s just not the case,” Chastain said. “Anybody in the sport … knows that tech ride height is not indicative of how low the race car is on the sport. I wish that was explained a little better. I hate that the sport is in a point that people don’t understand the difference between tech height and dynamic height on the race track.”

 

Five Cup or Xfinity drivers to compete in Saturday’s K&N West race at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 17, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Drivers in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will have some extra company in Saturday’s Procore 200 race (4:30 p.m. ET) at Sonoma Raceway.

Five drivers from either the Cup or Xfinity series will take part in the event:

* Driving for road course powerhouse Jefferson Pitts Racing, Austin Dillon will make his 20th career K&N Pro Series start, his third at Sonoma (first since 2015). In prior races at the road course, he’s finished 22nd and sixth.

* Also driving for JPR will be current Cup rookie Ryan Preece, who will be making his first career K&N West start and first race start at Sonoma.

* Daniel Hemric will make his first K&N West start and fourth overall series start (first since 2015 at Watkins Glen). He has also never raced at Sonoma.

* Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer will be making third series start at Sonoma (previous finishes were ninth and 12th).

* Lastly, Noah Gragson will be teammates with Dillon and Preece at JPR and will be making his third appearance at Sonoma, finishing second in 2016 and seventh in 2015.

The K&N Series has long had a history of having Cup or Xfinity drivers take part at Sonoma. Over the last five seasons, that has included Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Alex Bowman.

Appeal hearing for Niece Motorsports set for Wednesday morning

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 17, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced that the appeal for Niece Motorsports will be heard at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series team took the checkered flag first with driver Ross Chastain on Sunday at Iowa Speedway only to have the victory taken away when the truck failed inspection after the race.

Brad Moran, managing director of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series said after the race: “We have a procedures and rules in place, trucks are restricted on their ride heights at the front and rear of the vehicles. Unfortunately, the 44 (Chastain’s truck) was low on the front, extremely low.

“We have a process of what happens at that point. They do get an opportunity to roll around. They put fuel in the vehicle, they air the tires. Give them at least five to 10 minutes. Check them a second time. Unfortunately, the 44 did not rise on the front at all.”

The team stated it would appeal and blamed “minor damage during the event” for the truck being too low.

When NASCAR announced before this season that winning vehicles that didn’t pass inspection would have the win taken away, series officials also announced an expedited appeals process.

That will allow the appeal to be completed this week before the Truck Series races this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Unlike other appeals, where a team or individual can appeal a penalty and then appeal again if they lose the first appeal, there is just one appeal hearing in an expedited matter.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Iowa recap

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 17, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the Xfinity and Truck Series race action from the weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Steve Letarte will be joined by Jeff Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Alex Bowman ‘not worried’ after Nationwide departure, support of Hendrick ‘means a lot’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — Five days after it was announced he’d be losing Nationwide Insurance as a sponsor after this season, Alex Bowman is “not worried” as his second full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports continues.

“Nothing’s changed,” Bowman said Monday during a media event for sponsors Axalta and CARSTAR. “It’s business as usual. We’ve got to go win races this year and try to contend for a championship. I’m not worried about anything and just trying to do my job the best I can.”

Bowman has incentive to not worry about his future in the No. 88 Chevrolet. The 26 year-old driver is signed through the 2020 season and owner Rick Hendrick expressed his support for him when Nationwide’s departure was announced.

“Alex is having a breakout season and showing the world just how talented he is,” Hendrick said in a statement. “He’s signed through next year (2020) and will be a big part of our future.”

That support goes a long way for Bowman, who succeeded Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 after the 2017 season.

“It means a lot for him to have the faith in me to support me like that in a situation like this,” Bowman said of Hendrick. “I really appreciate it and I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. This is where I want to be. So it means a lot.”

Bowman has 132 Cup starts since 2014, with 62 of those coming with Hendrick. The last two months have seen his best success yet, with him earning three consecutive runner-up finishes, followed by two top 10s in the last three races.

“The Cup Series is a really stressful, cut-throat place and I think this has probably been the most fun I’ve had in a Cup car for sure,” Bowman said. “I feel like we were still really strong everywhere (following the runner-up finishes), we just didn’t put the races together cleanly as we did the previous weeks. Our cars have gotten so much better. We haven’t changed one part or piece, everything’s just gotten better and easier for us.”

Bowman said consistency like he’s enjoyed over the last two months will “absolutely” pay off come the playoffs.

“But I’m not looking at any of that,” said Bowman, who is 11th in the standings with 11 races left in the regular season. “I’m just trying to go win each week. I think it’s a big thing for us. Obviously, we’ve been really close this year and we need to finish one off.”