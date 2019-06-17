Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Iowa winners & losers

By Dustin LongJun 17, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Christopher BellScore another win for the Big 3 in the Xfinity Series. Bell collected his fourth victory of the season Sunday. His 12 wins in 55 Xfinity starts is tied with Dale Earnhardt for second most in the first 55 Xfinity races for any driver. Darrell Waltrip owns the record with 13 wins in his first 55 Xfinity starts. Both Earnhardt and Waltrip had Cup wins before making their first Xfinity start. Bell  has not made a Cup start.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Christopher Bell’s victory was JGR’s 325th career NASCAR win across Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. That ties Joe Gibbs Racing with Roush Fenway Racing for most career NASCAR wins across the three national series.

Brett Moffitt He admits he was upset with finishing second in Sunday’s Truck race and was on his way to the airport when his team called him and told him to get back to the track. With Ross Chastain’s truck failing inspection, Chastain’s win was taken away and Moffitt was declared the victor.

Harrison Burton He did double duty Sunday. Burton placed third in the Truck race and finished fourth in the Xfinity race. Not a bad day’s worth of work.

Zane Smith The 20-year-old finished a career-high fifth for JR Motorsports. It was his fifth series start. All four JR Motorsports cars finished in the top 10 for the second race in a row.

LOSERS

Ross Chastain — Won both stages and led 141 of 200 laps to win the Truck race … only to see his truck fail inspection afterward and have the win taken away. Team is appealing NASCAR’s decision and an appeal likely will take place this week.

Johnny Sauter In a feud that apparently goes back to Texas, Sauter wrecked Austin Hill under caution in retaliation for being wrecked by Hill on Sunday. NASCAR parked Sauter. Now Sauter awaits to see if there will be further penalties and if that impacts his playoff eligibility. Even the executive of series sponsor Gander Outdoors weighed in on Sauter’s action:

Christopher Bell dominates at Iowa for fourth Xfinity win of season

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell dominated en route to his fourth win of the season in Sunday’s CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 186 laps of the 250-lap race around the 7/8-mile oval for his 12th career Xfinity Series victory. JGR has won five of the last seven races at Iowa Speedway.

“It’s pretty cool,” Bell told FS1. “Man, I got to win on the weekend before Mother’s Day with my mom there (at Dover) and now on Father’s Day weekend with my dad here, so that’s pretty special.”

Bell is tied with Reddick for most wins in the first 14 races of the Xfinity season.

Race results

Points report

Reddick saw his run of 10 consecutive top-five finishes (including three wins) come to an end. Reddick finished 15th.

Shortly after returning to the track on a late restart in Stage 2, Reddick suffered a flat right rear tire and was unable to wait until the stage was over, struggling to get back to pit road and eventually falling as much as three laps off the pace before ending up just one lap down at the checkered flag.

Bell defeated runner-up Cole Custer by 1.746 seconds, followed by Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton and Zane Smith. Sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Michael Annett and Austin Cindric.

“I think every driver would agree that this place puts on the best racing we go to,” Custer told FS1 of Iowa. “It was fun. Christopher and them had the best car all day. I feel like we’ve caught up to them.”

This is the eighth consecutive Xfinity Series race this season that has been won by either Bell, Tyler Reddick or Cole Custer.

Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Who had a good race: Cole Custer gave Bell a strong challenge late in the race, helped by a couple of cautions, but couldn’t quite get to the lead. … Harrison Burton had an outstanding effort in only his second career Xfinity Series start.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Brown had a bad race, but not of his own fault. He suffered exposure to fumes within his race car, which caused him to be taken to the infield care center.

Notable: Christopher Bell’s victory was JGR’s 325th career NASCAR win across Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. That ties Joe Gibbs Racing with Roush Fenway Racing for most career NASCAR wins across the three national series.

Next race: June 29 (3:30 p.m. ET), Camping World 300, Chicagoland Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR disqualifies Ross Chastain’s winning truck for failing inspection

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 16, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
3 Comments

For the first time since NASCAR instituted a rule before this season that a winning vehicle would be disqualified if it failed inspection, Ross Chastain‘s winning Truck Sunday at Iowa Speedway failed inspection and was disqualified.

Brett Moffitt, who crossed the finish line second, was declared the winner and also gets the $50,000 bonus for winning a Triple Truck Challenge race.

Chastain’s truck was found to be too low in the front.

MORE: Updated race results  

MORE: Updated points report

Chastain’s team, Niece Motorsports, announced Sunday afternoon that it would appeal the decision. In a statement from team owner Al Niece, he said that Chastain’s truck “sustained minor damage during the event, which left the truck too low following the race.”

That appeal process will be expedited. Should the team lose that appeal, they cannot appeal the decision any further based on section 14.6.f of the rule book, which states:

“In a Race Disqualification Appeal, the decision of the Panelist, which could be an Appeals Panelist, FAO, or his/her alternates, under Section 14 Appeals to the National Stock Car Racing Appeals Panel, will be considered final and there is no ability to appeal the decision to the Final Appeals Office as outlined in Section 15 Final Appeal to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.”

Brad Moran, managing director of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series said after the race: “We have a procedures and rules in place, trucks are restricted on their ride heights at the front and rear of the vehicles. Unfortunately, the 44 (Chastain’s truck) was low on the front, extremely low.

“We have a process of what happens at that point. They do get an opportunity to roll around. They put fuel in the vehicle, they air the tires. Give them at least five to 10 minutes. Check them a second time. Unfortunately, the 44 did not rise on the front at all.”

Here is the section in the rule book on ride heights:

Chastain was a part of Motor Racing Network’s broadcast of the Xfinity race on Sunday and addressed what happened in the Truck race to his team.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It was tough to walk up here (to the radio booth) across the frontstretch and walk by victory lane and where everything has happened, yeah, they took it away from us. It’s an old rule that they stand by and … the lower series of all the divisions still go by ride height rules and Cup Series has gotten away from it but we were just too low. The truck wouldn’t come back up. I’m not sure why. They wouldn’t let us look under the hood or anything. It went through (inspection) before the race.

“In any race car these days … it’s been this way for the last 25 years, the lower you get it, the better it handles. We, as racers and the race teams, our trucks, when we go around the race track are scraping the ground even though our ride height rules (are higher than that). You go through tech pre-race and it has to be up at that predetermined amount.

“As soon as we get into the truck and I come off pit road, every race truck in the field and race car in this Xfinity Series, it falls down on the ground and you race right scraping the ground. That’s why we have splitters and our side skirts are made to wear so that we can handle the bumps and still have the aero platform we want. Then, whenever you come in, you’re supposed to have it where it automatically comes back up. It’s just physics and mechanical parts and something on ours just didn’t push quite hard enough.

“I don’t know what the problem was, but we still won that race. Like you said, we won both stages, we led a ton of laps. It’s still a dream come true, but, yeah, they took it away. It’s kind of ironic now that we’re sitting next to NASCAR (officials) up here in the booth.”

This is Moffitt’s first win of the season and the eighth of his career. Ben Rhodes finished second and Harrison Burton placed third. Moffitt did not lead any of the race’s 200 laps. Chastain led 141. Racing Insights has no record of a winner in NASCAR ever leading zero laps but notes that lead lap information in the 1950s and ’60s is incomplete.

“It’s a big change of emotions and obviously this is not the way I want to win it as a race car driver, I still know I got beat on track, which is frustrating,” Moffitt said. “Back in the beginning of the year when NASCAR implemented this system, it was to clear up the Tuesday disqualifications and the encumbered wins and let the fans know and everyone else know who actually won the race. I’d still would rather take the checkered and be the first one to it, but I’ll take a win anyway I can get it and that solidifies our playoff spot.”

Moffitt said he was on the way to the airport when his team called him and told him to return to the track.

Should Chastain’s team not win the appeal, it could prove devastating to his playoff hopes. He changed what series he scored points in from Xfinity to Trucks on June 4. Chastain needs a victory in the last six regular-season races and be in the top 20 in points to be eligible for the playoffs.

With the disqualification, Chastain is listed as finishing last (32nd) and receives last-place points (five) instead of 60 he would have gotten. He loses all the points (and playoff points) for the win and also loses the stage and playoff points for winning both stages.

Chastain has 43 points He’s 69 points behind Josh Reaume, who is 20th in the season standings.

 and on Facebook

Cole Custer earns pole for today’s Xfinity race at Iowa

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The last man out was the first man standing, as Cole Custer – the last driver to make a qualifying run – took the pole for this afternoon’s CircuitCity.com 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Custer covered the 7/8-mile track at a top speed of 132.470 mph. It was the 10th pole of his Xfinity career.

“I’m real happy to get the pole, starting the day off good,” Custer told FS Sports. “It’s really nerve-wracking to do this single-car qualifying deal. I think it was a huge advantage for us to go out last.”

Christopher Bell will also be on the front row with a speed of 132.314 mph.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were Zane Smith (132.308), Noah Gragson (131.595 mph), Tyler Reddick (131.447), John Hunter Nemechek (131.294), Austin Cindric (131.266), Justin Haley (130.781), Chase Briscoe (130.754) and Harrison Burton (130.733).

Today’s race is slated to begin at 5:38 p.m. ET (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Click here for full qualifying results.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ross Chastain dominates to win Truck race at Iowa

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ross Chastain‘s winning truck failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. NASCAR declared Brett Moffitt the winner. Chastain’s team can appeal the decision.

For more on this breaking story, go here: NASCAR disqualifies Ross Chastain’s winning truck for failing inspection

Click here for the updated race results.

Click here for the updated point standings.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Not only was Sunday Father’s Day, it also was Ross Chastain’s day as he swept both stages en route to a win in the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Chastain led a race-high 141 laps in the 200-lap race at the 7/8-mile oval in Newton, Iowa. It was his second career win (the other came earlier this season at Kansas).

In addition to the win, Chastain earned the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus.

“When you have race trucks and race cars like this, nothing else matters,” Chastain told FS1. “This is what every race car driver in the world is working for, opportunities like this.

“My dad’s here and it means the world to me to get this opportunity. … It’s a dream come true.”

On Lap 137, Austin Hill sent Johnny Sauter backing into the wall. Sauter got his truck going and retaliated by sending Hill into the wall. Sauter was parked by NASCAR, sent to the garage and was ordered to the NASCAR official’s hauler.

MORE: NASCAR parks Johnny Sauter after retaliatory wreck of Austin Hill

Brett Moffitt finished second, followed by Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton and Grant Enfinger.

Sixth through 10th were Stewart Friesen, Sheldon Creed, Matt Crafton, Chandler Smith and Raphael Lessard.

Chastain, who recently declared to earn points in the Truck Series, must finish the regular season in the Top 20 in the standings to qualify for the playoffs. 

Making the first Truck Series start of his career, 16-year-old pole-sitter Chandler Smith led the first 56 laps but was forced to pit just before the end of Stage 1 to replace a faulty radio (he could hear his crew chief and spotter, but couldn’t reply to them). His team made the swap and he exited 15th.

Smith was working his way back up through the field but was caught speeding on pit road during a stop following the end of Stage 2.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain 

Notable: This is the fourth time a driver has swept both stages in a Truck race this season.

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski