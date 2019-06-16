Today’s Xfinity race at Iowa: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last seven Xfinity races.

The last time a driver other than Reddick, Bell or Custer won a NXS race was nearly three months ago (March 31), when Kyle Busch won at Texas.

Reddick has won three of the last seven races, including last Saturday’s win at Michigan International Speedway.

Will the combined winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue today at Iowa Speedway?

Here’s all the info for today’s CircuitCity.com 250:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Ronny Shmoel, CEO of Circuit City, and Kai Leung, Tamron North American Business Manager, will give the command to start engines at 5:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 2:35 p.m.; single car/two laps (FS2, no radio). Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 5 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:30 p.m. by Aaron Loree. First Lt. Kyle Patterson, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, will perform the National Anthem at 5:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around the 7/8-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 14 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race a year ago and was followed by Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Five races later, Bell returned to Iowa to claim the win, followed by Allgaier and Kyle Benjamin.

STARTING LINEUP: We’ll have the starting lineup following qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Follow @JerryBonkowski