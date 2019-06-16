Ross Chastain dominates to win Truck race at Iowa

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Not only was Sunday Father’s Day, it also was Ross Chastain’s day as he swept both stages en route to a win in the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Chastain led a race-high 141 laps in the 200-lap race at the 7/8-mile oval in Newton, Iowa. It was his second career win (the other came earlier this season at Kansas).

In addition to the win, Chastain earned the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus.

“When you have race trucks and race cars like this, nothing else matters,” Chastain told FS1. “This is what every race car driver in the world is working for, opportunities like this.

“My dad’s here and it means the world to me to get this opportunity. … It’s a dream come true.”

On Lap 137, Austin Hill sent Johnny Sauter backing into the wall. Sauter got his truck going and retaliated by sending Hill into the wall. Sauter was parked by NASCAR, sent to the garage and was ordered to the NASCAR official’s hauler.

Brett Moffitt finished second, followed by Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton and Grant Enfinger.

Sixth through 10th were Stewart Friesen, Sheldon Creed, Matt Crafton, Chandler Smith and Raphael Lessard.

Chastain, who recently declared to earn points in the Truck Series, must finish the regular season in the Top 20 in the standings to qualify for the playoffs.

Making the first Truck Series start of his career, 16-year-old pole-sitter Chandler Smith led the first 56 laps but was forced to pit just before the end of Stage 1 to replace a faulty radio (he could hear his crew chief and spotter, but couldn’t reply to them). His team made the swap and he exited 15th.

Smith was working his way back up through the field but was caught speeding on pit road during a stop following the end of Stage 2.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Notable: This is the fourth time a driver has swept both stages in a Truck race this season.

.@NASCAR’s busiest driver wins @iowaspeedway! 🏁🏁🏁 HUGE step towards completing the #MelonManChallenge. Ross takes the hardest step today in qualifying for the Trucks Playoffs with @NieceMotorsport by winning in a must-win situation. Now, to get in the top 20 in points. -PR — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) June 16, 2019

That’s pretty freakin cool. Congrats @RossChastain — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) June 16, 2019

How cool is that to see!? Congrats @RossChastain 👍👍🏁 — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) June 16, 2019

