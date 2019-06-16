Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ross Chastain dominates to win Truck race at Iowa

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
Not only was Sunday Father’s Day, it also was Ross Chastain’s day as he swept both stages en route to a win in the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Chastain led a race-high 141 laps in the 200-lap race at the 7/8-mile oval in Newton, Iowa. It was his second career win (the other came earlier this season at Kansas).

In addition to the win, Chastain earned the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus.

“When you have race trucks and race cars like this, nothing else matters,” Chastain told FS1. “This is what every race car driver in the world is working for, opportunities like this.

“My dad’s here and it means the world to me to get this opportunity. … It’s a dream come true.”

On Lap 137, Austin Hill sent Johnny Sauter backing into the wall. Sauter got his truck going and retaliated by sending Hill into the wall. Sauter was parked by NASCAR, sent to the garage and was ordered to the NASCAR official’s hauler.

MORE: NASCAR parks Johnny Sauter after retaliatory wreck of Austin Hill

Brett Moffitt finished second, followed by Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton and Grant Enfinger.

Sixth through 10th were Stewart Friesen, Sheldon Creed, Matt Crafton, Chandler Smith and Raphael Lessard.

Chastain, who recently declared to earn points in the Truck Series, must finish the regular season in the Top 20 in the standings to qualify for the playoffs. 

Making the first Truck Series start of his career, 16-year-old pole-sitter Chandler Smith led the first 56 laps but was forced to pit just before the end of Stage 1 to replace a faulty radio (he could hear his crew chief and spotter, but couldn’t reply to them). His team made the swap and he exited 15th.

Smith was working his way back up through the field but was caught speeding on pit road during a stop following the end of Stage 2.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain 

Notable: This is the fourth time a driver has swept both stages in a Truck race this season.

 

NASCAR parks Johnny Sauter after retaliatory wreck of Austin Hill

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
NASCAR parked Johnny Sauter in Sunday’s M&Ms 200 Gander Outdoors Truck Series after he retaliated and slammed Austin Hill into the wall at Iowa Speedway.

Hill got into the rear of Sauter’s truck on Lap 137, causing Sauter to back into the outside wall.

Sauter got his truck going and hunted down Hill under caution, slamming Hill’s truck in the rear and pushing it into the wall on Lap 139.

NASCAR officials immediately ordered Sauter to park his truck in the garage, which he did. Hill’s truck suffered moderate damage but continued. Sauter and Hill were ordered to the NASCAR hauler after the race.

Sauter had no comment after exiting the infield care center. Sauter talked to reporters after exiting the NASCAR hauler after the race.

Hill finished 13th. He spoke with FS1 after the race:

“We were racing hard, getting into Turn 1, he got into me a little bit and I kind of returned the favor. I don’t race like that, but if you’re going to race me like that and try to take me out — I guess he was mad from Texas last week, I don’t know — but I’m not going to put up with it.

“I try to race everybody clean, but when they race you like that, I don’t put up with it. … We’ll just move on. I have better things to worry about than (Sauter). I’m more focused on the championship. … If he wants to come talk to me, he can, but they won’t be nice words.”

Here’s the full interview from Hill:

Section 10.10.a of the Truck Rule Book explains Parking:

A NASCAR Supervisory Official may direct a Competitor to cease Competition, to leave the racing premises, or to bring the vehicle to the pit road and/or garage area for a specified number of lap(s) and/or a specified time penalty, for the balance of Practice, Qualifying, Qualifying Race, Race, or future NASCAR Races, if it is necessary to do so to promote the orderly conduct of the NASCAR Event(s). Such a directive will be given only in extraordinary circumstances, as determined by the NASCAR Supervisory Official(s). It will not be deemed or construed to be a disqualification, suspension or other “penalty” within the meaning of Section 12 Violations and Disciplinary Action and is not appealable under that Section.

As to what NASCAR could do to Sauter, section 12.8.1.c of the Rule book notes:

Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/or $12,500-$25,000 fine and/or one Race suspension, indefinite suspension, or termination:

  • Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.
  • Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.
  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.
  • Intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Today’s Xfinity race at Iowa: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last seven Xfinity races.

The last time a driver other than Reddick, Bell or Custer won a NXS race was nearly three months ago (March 31), when Kyle Busch won at Texas.

Reddick has won three of the last seven races, including last Saturday’s win at Michigan International Speedway.

Will the combined winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue today at Iowa Speedway?

Here’s all the info for today’s CircuitCity.com 250:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Ronny Shmoel, CEO of Circuit City, and Kai Leung, Tamron North American Business Manager, will give the command to start engines at 5:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 2:35 p.m.; single car/two laps (FS2, no radio). Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 5 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:30 p.m. by Aaron Loree. First Lt. Kyle Patterson, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, will perform the National Anthem at 5:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around the 7/8-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 14 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race a year ago and was followed by Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Five races later, Bell returned to Iowa to claim the win, followed by Allgaier and Kyle Benjamin.

STARTING LINEUP: We’ll have the starting lineup following qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s schedule for Truck, Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Today is Father’s Day and even though the Cup Series is off this weekend, there’ll still be NASCAR racing at Iowa Speedway.

Lots of racing, in fact.

Due to Saturday night’s rainout of the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, today will feature a rare same-day, same-track doubleheader at the 7/8-mile paved oval in Newton, Iowa

The rescheduled Truck race will take the green flag shortly after Noon ET, while the CircuitCity.com 250 Xfinity Series race will go off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 75 degrees and an 11 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. Later in the day, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 14 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Here’s today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11:30 a.m. – Truck driver introductions

12:10 p.m. — M&Ms 200 Truck Series race; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two laps (FS2)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5 p.m. – Driver introductions

5:38 p.m. – CircuitCity.com 250; 250 laps/218.75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Rain washes out Xfinity practices, Truck race at Iowa

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
UPDATE AS OF 9:30 p.m. ET:

NASCAR officials tried but Mother Nature refused to cooperate in stopping rain around Iowa Speedway Saturday evening.

As a result, the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race has been postponed until Sunday. The green flag will drop shortly after Noon ET (to be televised on FS1 and on radio on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Xfinity Series race is slated for 2:35 p.m. ET (FS2, no radio), while the CircuitCity.com 250 Xfinity race will go off shortly after 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

UPDATE AS OF 9 p.m. ET:

The start of tonight’s M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway has been delayed due to weather.

However, the heavy rain has stopped and track drying efforts are underway.

We will continue to monitor the situation and give you updates as they become available.

UPDATE AS OF 7:15 p.m. ET: 

After bad weather prompted NASCAR officials to shorten the first of two Xfinity Series practices at Iowa Speedway, the second and final Xfinity practice has now been cancelled.

NASCAR is still hoping the weather relents to get the scheduled M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in tonight. The green flag is slated to fall at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1 and MRN/SiriusXM).

Qualifying for Sunday’s CircuitCity.com 250 Xfinity race is still slated for tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET, with the green flag set for shortly after 5 p.m. ET. The weather forecast looks good, according to wunderground.com.

We’ll keep you updated with any changes as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the second time today, weather has interrupted activities of both the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway.

Earlier this afternoon, rain forced the cancellation of qualifying for tonight’s M&Ms 200 Truck Series race. The weather also pushed back the start of the first of two Xfinity practices.

In addition to lightning being seen near the racetrack, the area in and around Newton, Iowa is under a thunderstorm watch. That prompted NASCAR officials to stop the first Xfinity practice, which had been already rescheduled once to go from 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. ET, to be shortened with 25 minutes of time remaining.

Harrison Burton was the fastest driver (130.192 mph) in the Xfinity pack before the session was stopped due to the approaching bad weather.

Second through 10th-fastest were Christopher Bell (130.112 mph), Austin Cindric (130.063), Noah Gragson (129.977), Cole Custer (129.817), Chase Briscoe (128.935), Zane Smith (128.892), Tyler Reddick (128.834), John Hunter Nemechek (128.687) and Justin Allgaier (128.629).

Click here for the results from the abbreviated first Xfinity practice.

A second Xfinity practice is due to take place from 7 to 7:50 p.m., followed by tonight’s main event, the Truck Series race at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1 and MRN/SiriusXM). However, weather radar to the north and west of the track is not looking promising at this point.

We’ll update as more information on the conditions becomes available.