Cole Custer earns pole for today’s Xfinity race at Iowa

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
The last man out was the first man standing, as Cole Custer – the last driver to make a qualifying run – took the pole for this afternoon’s CircuitCity.com 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Custer covered the 7/8-mile track at a top speed of 132.470 mph. It was the 10th pole of his Xfinity career.

“I’m real happy to get the pole, starting the day off good,” Custer told FS Sports. “It’s really nerve-wracking to do this single-car qualifying deal. I think it was a huge advantage for us to go out last.”

Christopher Bell will also be on the front row with a speed of 132.314 mph.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were Zane Smith (132.308), Noah Gragson (131.595 mph), Tyler Reddick (131.447), John Hunter Nemechek (131.294), Austin Cindric (131.266), Justin Haley (130.781), Chase Briscoe (130.754) and Harrison Burton (130.733).

Today’s race is slated to begin at 5:38 p.m. ET (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Click here for full qualifying results.

NASCAR disqualifies Ross Chastain’s winning truck for failing inspection

By Dustin LongJun 16, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
For the first time since NASCAR instituted a rule before this season that a winning vehicle would be disqualified if it failed inspection, Ross Chastain‘s winning Truck Sunday at Iowa Speedway failed inspection and was disqualified.

Brett Moffitt, who crossed the finish line second, was declared the winner and also gets the $50,000 bonus for winning a Triple Truck Challenge race.

Chastain’s truck was found to be too low in the front.

MORE: Updated race results  

Chastain’s team, Niece Motorsports, announced Sunday afternoon that it would appeal the decision. In a statement from team owner Al Niece, he said that Chastain’s truck “sustained minor damage during the event, which left the truck too low following the race.”

That appeal process will be expedited. Should the team lose that appeal, they cannot appeal the decision any further based on section 14.6.f of the rule book, which states:

“In a Race Disqualification Appeal, the decision of the Panelist, which could be an Appeals Panelist, FAO, or his/her alternates, under Section 14 Appeals to the National Stock Car Racing Appeals Panel, will be considered final and there is no ability to appeal the decision to the Final Appeals Office as outlined in Section 15 Final Appeal to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.”

Brad Moran, managing director of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series said after the race: “We have a procedures and rules in place, trucks are restricted on their ride heights at the front and rear of the vehicles. Unfortunately, the 44 (Chastain’s truck) was low on the front, extremely low.

“We have a process of what happens at that point. They do get an opportunity to roll around. They put fuel in the vehicle, they air the tires. Give them at least five to 10 minutes. Check them a second time. Unfortunately, the 44 did not rise on the front at all.”

Here is the section in the rule book on ride heights:

Chastain was a part of Motor Racing Network’s broadcast of the Xfinity race on Sunday and addressed what happened in the Truck race to his team.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It was tough to walk up here (to the radio booth) across the frontstretch and walk by victory lane and where everything has happened, yeah, they took it away from us. It’s an old rule that they stand by and … the lower series of all the divisions still go by ride height rules and Cup Series has gotten away from it but we were just too low. The truck wouldn’t come back up. I’m not sure why. They wouldn’t let us look under the hood or anything. It went through (inspection) before the race.

“In any race car these days … it’s been this way for the last 25 years, the lower you get it, the better it handles. We, as racers and the race teams, our trucks, when we go around the race track are scraping the ground even though our ride height rules (are higher than that). You go through tech pre-race and it has to be up at that predetermined amount.

“As soon as we get into the truck and I come off pit road, every race truck in the field and race car in this Xfinity Series, it falls down on the ground and you race right scraping the ground. That’s why we have splitters and our side skirts are made to wear so that we can handle the bumps and still have the aero platform we want. Then, whenever you come in, you’re supposed to have it where it automatically comes back up. It’s just physics and mechanical parts and something on ours just didn’t push quite hard enough.

“I don’t know what the problem was, but we still won that race. Like you said, we won both stages, we led a ton of laps. It’s still a dream come true, but, yeah, they took it away. It’s kind of ironic now that we’re sitting next to NASCAR (officials) up here in the booth.”

This is Moffitt’s first win of the season and the eighth of his career. Ben Rhodes finished second and Harrison Burton placed third. Moffitt did not lead any of the race’s 200 laps. Chastain led 141. Racing Insights has no record of a winner in NASCAR ever leading zero laps but notes that lead lap information in the 1950s and ’60s is incomplete.

Should Chastain’s team not win the appeal, it could prove devastating to his playoff hopes. He changed what series he scored points in from Xfinity to Trucks on June 4. Chastain needs a victory in the last six regular-season races and be in the top 20 in points to be eligible for the playoffs.

With the disqualification, Chastain is listed as finishing last (32nd) and receives last-place points (five) instead of 60 he would have gotten. He loses all the points (and playoff points) for the win and also loses the stage and playoff points for winning both stages.

Ross Chastain dominates to win Truck race at Iowa

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
Ross Chastain‘s winning truck failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. NASCAR declared Brett Moffitt the winner. Chastain’s team can appeal the decision.

For more on this breaking story, go here: NASCAR disqualifies Ross Chastain's winning truck for failing inspection

Click here for the updated race results.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Not only was Sunday Father’s Day, it also was Ross Chastain’s day as he swept both stages en route to a win in the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Chastain led a race-high 141 laps in the 200-lap race at the 7/8-mile oval in Newton, Iowa. It was his second career win (the other came earlier this season at Kansas).

In addition to the win, Chastain earned the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus.

“When you have race trucks and race cars like this, nothing else matters,” Chastain told FS1. “This is what every race car driver in the world is working for, opportunities like this.

“My dad’s here and it means the world to me to get this opportunity. … It’s a dream come true.”

On Lap 137, Austin Hill sent Johnny Sauter backing into the wall. Sauter got his truck going and retaliated by sending Hill into the wall. Sauter was parked by NASCAR, sent to the garage and was ordered to the NASCAR official’s hauler.

MORE: NASCAR parks Johnny Sauter after retaliatory wreck of Austin Hill

Brett Moffitt finished second, followed by Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton and Grant Enfinger.

Sixth through 10th were Stewart Friesen, Sheldon Creed, Matt Crafton, Chandler Smith and Raphael Lessard.

Chastain, who recently declared to earn points in the Truck Series, must finish the regular season in the Top 20 in the standings to qualify for the playoffs. 

Making the first Truck Series start of his career, 16-year-old pole-sitter Chandler Smith led the first 56 laps but was forced to pit just before the end of Stage 1 to replace a faulty radio (he could hear his crew chief and spotter, but couldn’t reply to them). His team made the swap and he exited 15th.

Smith was working his way back up through the field but was caught speeding on pit road during a stop following the end of Stage 2.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain 

Notable: This is the fourth time a driver has swept both stages in a Truck race this season.

 

NASCAR parks Johnny Sauter after retaliatory wreck of Austin Hill

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
NASCAR parked Johnny Sauter in Sunday’s M&Ms 200 Gander Outdoors Truck Series after he retaliated and slammed Austin Hill into the wall at Iowa Speedway.

Hill got into the rear of Sauter’s truck on Lap 137, causing Sauter to back into the outside wall.

Sauter got his truck going and hunted down Hill under caution, slamming Hill’s truck in the rear and pushing it into the wall on Lap 139.

NASCAR officials immediately ordered Sauter to park his truck in the garage, which he did. Hill’s truck suffered moderate damage but continued. Sauter and Hill were ordered to the NASCAR hauler after the race.

Whether Sauter will be penalized remains to be seen. NASCAR issued this statement: “Per normal procedures, any penalties that may result will be announced early in the week.”

Sauter had no comment after exiting the infield care center. Sauter talked to reporters after exiting the NASCAR hauler after the race.

Hill finished 13th. He spoke with FS1 after the race:

“We were racing hard, getting into Turn 1, he got into me a little bit and I kind of returned the favor. I don’t race like that, but if you’re going to race me like that and try to take me out — I guess he was mad from Texas last week, I don’t know — but I’m not going to put up with it.

“I try to race everybody clean, but when they race you like that, I don’t put up with it. … We’ll just move on. I have better things to worry about than (Sauter). I’m more focused on the championship. … If he wants to come talk to me, he can, but they won’t be nice words.”

Here’s the full interview from Hill:

Later, Hill had this to say:

“I guess he’s mad about the Texas ordeal. He held me really tight down in Texas and I don’t know what he expects. The guy on the inside is always going to get loose when you hold somebody that tight. I got loose up under him and got into him in Texas and we never really talked about it. I don’t have his number or anything.

“When I saw him at the track he kind of snubbed me, well today, or yesterday rather. So I said, ‘Okay, if that’s how he wants to race, let’s race that way.’ I was racing everyone as clean as I could all day long and I guess he was mad that he couldn’t get by me.

“Drove down into turn one and he tried to wreck me then. I don’t like racing like that. If they’re going to try to wreck you like that, I’m going to retaliate. I don’t care if it was more than what he gave me, it’s racing. You want to get into me, I’ll show you that I won’t put up with it.”

Section 10.10.a of the Truck Rule Book explains Parking:

A NASCAR Supervisory Official may direct a Competitor to cease Competition, to leave the racing premises, or to bring the vehicle to the pit road and/or garage area for a specified number of lap(s) and/or a specified time penalty, for the balance of Practice, Qualifying, Qualifying Race, Race, or future NASCAR Races, if it is necessary to do so to promote the orderly conduct of the NASCAR Event(s). Such a directive will be given only in extraordinary circumstances, as determined by the NASCAR Supervisory Official(s). It will not be deemed or construed to be a disqualification, suspension or other “penalty” within the meaning of Section 12 Violations and Disciplinary Action and is not appealable under that Section.

As to what NASCAR could do to Sauter, section 12.8.1.c of the Rule book notes:

Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/or $12,500-$25,000 fine and/or one Race suspension, indefinite suspension, or termination:

  • Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.
  • Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.
  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.
  • Intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Today’s Xfinity race at Iowa: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last seven Xfinity races.

The last time a driver other than Reddick, Bell or Custer won a NXS race was nearly three months ago (March 31), when Kyle Busch won at Texas.

Reddick has won three of the last seven races, including last Saturday’s win at Michigan International Speedway.

Will the combined winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue today at Iowa Speedway?

Here’s all the info for today’s CircuitCity.com 250:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Ronny Shmoel, CEO of Circuit City, and Kai Leung, Tamron North American Business Manager, will give the command to start engines at 5:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 2:35 p.m.; single car/two laps (FS2, no radio). Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 5 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:30 p.m. by Aaron Loree. First Lt. Kyle Patterson, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, will perform the National Anthem at 5:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around the 7/8-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 14 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race a year ago and was followed by Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Five races later, Bell returned to Iowa to claim the win, followed by Allgaier and Kyle Benjamin.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here

