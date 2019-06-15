UPDATED: Rain stops Kyle Larson bid for fourth straight sprint car win

UPDATE: The second night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek — nine consecutive nights of racing at eight different tracks in the state of Ohio — was washed out Saturday night at Eldora Speedway due to heavy rain.
According to a media release from Eldora Speedway, the race will not be rescheduled. NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson, who won the opening night of Speedweek on Friday at Attica Raceway Park, was hoping for his fourth straight sprint car win.
Eldora was the second event of Speedweek. Action is expected to continue tonight at Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville, Ohio.
The rest of the Ohio Sprint Speedweek schedule is:
June 16: Muskingum County Speedway, Zanesville OH
June 17: Wayne County Speedway, Orrville, OH
June 18: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH
June 19: Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH
June 20: Mansfield Motor Speedway, Mansfield, OH
June 21: Limaland Motorsports Park, Lima, OH
June 22: Wayne County Speedway, Orrville, OH
ORIGINAL STORY:
It may be an off-weekend for the rest of the drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, but not for Kyle Larson.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the feature event Friday night in the Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Ohio’s Attica Raceway Park. Larson won the All-Star Circuit of Champions Series race by more than seven seconds, having lapped half the 25-car field by the time he took the checkered flag.
Dale Blaney, uncle of NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Blaney, finished second, followed by Buddy Kofoid.
Larson has now won his last three sprint car race starts. He goes for four in a row tonight as Sprint Speedweek continues.