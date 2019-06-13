Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
With the Cup Series off this weekend, the NASCAR spotlight will shine on Newton, Iowa, where the Xfinity and Gander Outdoor Truck Series will compete at Iowa Speedway.

The Truck Series will have a one-day show Saturday while Xfinity teams race Sunday.

The Truck Series race will be the second round of the Triple Truck Challenge. The race winner will claim a $50,000 bonus.

wunderground.com forecasts a high of 85 degrees Saturday. There is a 40 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race with a temperature of 77 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be 81 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race with a 10% chance of rain throughout the evening.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday, June 15

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:30 – 11 a.m. – Truck Series practice (No TV)

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Noon – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two laps (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – M&M’s 200; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 16

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

2:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two laps (FS2)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5 p.m. – Driver introductions

5:30 p.m. – CircuitCity.com 250; 250 laps/218.75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Kyle Larson dominates en route to Ohio Sprintweek feature win in Ohio

Photo courtesy All-Star Circuit of Champions
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
It may be an off-weekend for the rest of the drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, but not for Kyle Larson.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the feature event Friday night in the Ohio Sprintweek race at Ohio’s Attica Raceway Park. Larson won the All-Star Circuit of Champions Series race by more than seven seconds, having lapped half the 25-car field by the time he took the checkered flag.

Dale Blaney, uncle of NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Blaney, finished second, followed by Buddy Kofoid.

Larson has now won his last three sprint car race starts. He goes for four in a row tonight as Sprintweek continues.

 

Sheldon Creed fastest in final Truck practice at Iowa

Photo courtesy Kyle Busch Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Sheldon Creed was fastest in the second and final Truck Series practice Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Creed covered the 7/8-mile paved oval in Newton, Iowa, at 134.283 mph.

Raphael Lessard was second-fastest (133.588 mph), followed by Austin Hill (133.446), Harrison Burton (133.367) and Brett Moffitt (133.299).

Sixth through 10th were Ben Rhodes (133.237), Johnny Sauter (133.114), Riley Herbst (132.839), Stewart Friesen (132.788 mph) and Brennan Poole (132.743).

Chandler Smith, who was fastest in the first practice session earlier in the morning – and in his first-ever Truck Series practice – was 18th fastest in the second session (131.678 mph).

Qualifying takes place later this afternoon at 5:35 p.m., and the day’s main event, the M&Ms 200, takes place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1 and MRN).

Click here for the full speed chart from the second practice session.

FIRST PRACTICE SESSION:

Just over 12 hours after winning the ARCA race at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin, Chandler Smith kicked off his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut in outstanding fashion Saturday morning, being the fastest of the 32 drivers that took to the 7/8-mile oval at Iowa Speedway in the first of two practice sessions.

Driving the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra, the 16-year-old Georgia native topped the field with a best lap of 136.046 mph, more than 1.5 mph faster than second-fastest Brett Moffitt (134.506 mph).

Third-fastest was Raphael Lessard (134.380 mph), followed by Sheldon Creed (133.832 mph) and Harrison Burton (132.945 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Tyler Dippel (132.643 mph), Austin Hill (132.620), Matt Crafton (132.281), Stewart Friesen (132.253) and Todd Gilliland (132.220).

The second and final practice session of the day will go from 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full speed chart from the first Trucks practice session.

Pop quiz! Kaz Grala surprised with driver’s license test

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
What’s one of the worst ways you could start a weekend?

How about having to cram for a test you didn’t know you had to take?

And what if that test had to be taken at the Department of Motor Vehicles?

Welcome to Kaz Grala‘s nightmare and our favorite thing on NASCAR Twitter today.

The Richard Childress Racing driver was met with this scenario Friday when he journeyed to the DMV to switch his Massachusetts license for a North Carolina one.

Let the cramming begin! Are North Carolina traffic signs just like those in Massachusetts?

The tension builds….

Grala could lose his license if he drives faster than 75 mph. Can he get a waiver from NASCAR?

Whoa, we were sweating bullets there for a minute. Now comes the hard part. Some helpful reminders before you leave the parking lot:

  • Doughnuts are for after the race, not during it.
  • You can’t bring your spotter along for the test.
  • When traffic slows down near an exit, just keep your foot on the gas and drive right by them on the outside. It’ll work, your tires are matched perfect and staggered special.

He did it! Kaz Grala is your latest licensed driver in the state of North Carolina.

Now what’s the most important thing we learned from all this?

The next time you see the RCR driver, make sure to put extra emphasis on Kaz Edward Grala.