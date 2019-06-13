Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Iowa Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With the Cup Series off this weekend, the NASCAR spotlight will shine on Newton, Iowa, where the Xfinity and Gander Outdoor Truck Series will compete at Iowa Speedway.

The Truck Series will have a one-day show Saturday while Xfinity teams race Sunday.

The Truck Series race will be the second round of the Triple Truck Challenge. The race winner will claim a $50,000 bonus.

wunderground.com forecasts a high of 85 degrees Saturday. There is a 40 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race with a temperature of 77 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be 81 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race with a 10% chance of rain throughout the evening.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday, June 15

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:30 – 11 a.m. – Truck Series practice (No TV)

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Noon – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two laps (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – M&M’s 200; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 16

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

2:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two laps (FS2)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5 p.m. – Driver introductions

5:30 p.m. – CircuitCity.com 250; 250 laps/218.75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)