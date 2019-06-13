Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Screenshot

Stewart-Haas Racing, JTG Daugherty win in third round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Drivers for Stewart-Haas Racing and JTG Daugherty Racing each claimed wins in the third round of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on Wednesday night.

The pair of races were held on a digital version of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brandyn Gritton (SHG_HotRod_14p) won for SHR in the PlayStation 4 race. Justin Brooks (mrTRACKBAR33) won for JTG Daugherty in the Xbox One race.

So far a different driver has won every race on each console. On the PS4, the races have been won by Wood Brothers Racing, Go Fas Racing and SHR.

On the Xbox, the races have been won by Team Penske, Roush Fenway Racing and JTG Daugherty.

The fourth round of the pro league will be held June 26 on a digital version of Watkins Glen International.

Race results

Points standings

You can watch the full races in the below video.

Dylan Lupton joins DGR-Crosley for six Truck Series races

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Former Xfinity Series driver Dylan Lupton will compete in at least six Gander Outdoors Truck Series races for DGR-Crosley, the team announced Thursday.

Lupton will drive the No. 5 Toyota for the team co-owned by David Gilliland and will make his first start June 28 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Lupton will return at Kentucky Speedway (July 11), Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 15), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 13), ISM Raceway (Nov. 8) and the season-finale in Miami (Nov. 15).

“I am excited to finally announce my 2019 plans and join DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series,” Lupton said in a press release. “DGR-Crosley has proven to be a very competitive team in the series in a short amount of time, and I believe we will be contending for wins throughout my schedule.”

Lupton last saw NASCAR action in 2018 driving for JGL Racing in the Xfinity Series. He started in the first 12 races of the season before the team closed due to a lack of sponsorship, a result of owner James Whitener’s health problems. Lupton has just two Truck Series starts. Those came in 2016 at Talladega and Phoenix.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
With the Cup Series off this weekend, the NASCAR spotlight will shine on Newton, Iowa, where the Xfinity and Gander Outdoor Truck Series will compete at Iowa Speedway.

The Truck Series will have a one-day show Saturday while Xfinity teams race Sunday.

The Truck Series race will be the second round of the Triple Truck Challenge. The race winner will claim a $50,000 bonus.

wunderground.com forecasts a high of 85 degrees Saturday. There is a 40 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race with a temperature of 77 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be 81 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race with a 10% chance of rain throughout the evening.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday, June 15

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:30 – 11 a.m. – Truck Series practice (No TV)

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Noon – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two laps (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – M&M’s 200; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 16

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

2:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two laps (FS2)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5 p.m. – Driver introductions

5:30 p.m. – CircuitCity.com 250; 250 laps/218.75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch, Joey Logano tie for No. 1

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
This week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings not only feature two ties, but also two unique additions.

First, Kyle Busch and Michigan winner Joey Logano are tied for first place. There’s also a tie for sixth place between Chase Elliott and Xfinity Series points leader Tyler Reddick.

But perhaps the two biggest surprise names in this week’s rankings are one from NASCAR’s past and the other from NASCAR’s future:

* Greg Biffle, who made his first race start in 2 ½ years, went on to win last Friday’s Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, earning him enough points to take No. 8 in this week’s rankings.

* Conversely, K&N Series driver Hailie Deegan, also got one vote in this week’s rankings for her bump-and-run win last Saturday at Colorado National Speedway.

Dropping out of this week’s rankings are Kevin Harvick, as well as Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings shape up:

(tie) 1. Kyle Busch (38 points): Still the driver the rest are measured against. Last week: 1st.

(tie) 1. Joey Logano (38 points): Five top fives (and a win) in his last eight races is building Logano’s case to be sole No.1. Last week: 4th.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (32 points): Hit or miss in his last seven races. Has three wins and a third-place finish but also has three finishes of 19th or worse. Last week: tied for 8th.

4. Brad Keselowski (23 points): Three finishes of sixth or better, including a victory, in the last four races. Last week: 3rd.

5. Kurt Busch (19 points): Michigan runner-up finish was huge. Four finishes of seventh or better in the last eight races. He’s knocking on victory’s door. It will come soon. Last week: Not ranked (was in others receiving votes).

(tie) 6. Chase Elliott (13 points): Saw his streak of five consecutive top-five finishes end at Michigan. Even though he drops in this week’s rankings, still belongs in the top 10. Last week: 2nd.

(tie) 6. Tyler Reddick (13 points): Having an absolutely amazing season. In first 13 races, he has three wins (including Saturday at Michigan), 11 top fives and one other top 10. He has just one finish lower than 10th. Last week: Not ranked (was in others receiving votes).

8. Greg Biffle (12 points): When you win in your first race since 2016, you get into the top 10. Don’t be surprised if The Biff gets a few job offers to make a comeback in either Trucks or Xfinity. Last week: Not ranked.

9. Daniel Suarez (11 points): Has back-to-back top 10 finishes and is having his best season overall. Still, just like the rest of his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, he keeps coming up short of victory lane. He needs to steal a win away. Last week: Not ranked (was in others receiving votes).

10. Alex Bowman (8 points): We would think he’d have been ranked higher this week: five top 10s in the last six races (including three runner-up finishes). Last week: Not ranked (was in others receiving votes).

Others Receiving Votes: Ross Chastain (3 points), Kevin Harvick (2 points), Hailie Deegan (1 point).

Nationwide ending sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports after this season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT
Nationwide Insurance will end its sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports after this season, the team has confirmed.

Nationwide is a primary sponsor of Alex Bowman‘s No. 88 Chevrolet and has been a sponsor of Hendrick since 2014 when it sponsored Dale Earnhardt Jr. in September at Richmond. Nationwide became a regular primary sponsor in 2015.

The move by Nationwide was first reported by Sports Business Journal.

Nationwide said in a statement that the decision is a result of “adjusting our marketing resources to ensure that we are aligning to … new business priorities.”

Bowman is in his second full-time season in the No. 88. He is 10th in the standings and has three top fives this year, all runner-up finishes. Nationwide has been the primary sponsor on Bowman’s car for 10 of the first 15 races this season.

Owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement that Nationwide’s departure will not impact Bowman’s place with the team and that he is a “big part of our future.” Bowman is signed with the team through 2020.

Rick Hendrick statement

“We understand the changing dynamics of business, and we’re grateful to the entire team at Nationwide for their wonderful partnership over the past five years. Whether it’s been winning races, competing in the NASCAR playoffs or our recent on-track performance, we have accomplished so much together. Off the track, we have been just as successful, from collaborating on national advertising campaigns to supporting the important mission of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. It has been a pleasure to work with all of their people and to help drive Nationwide’s business forward.

“Alex (Bowman) is having a breakout season and showing the world just how talented he is. He’s signed through next year (2020) and will be a big part of our future. The momentum we’re building as a sport is due in large part to NASCAR’s leadership and a unique combination of emerging personalities like Alex, established stars and the exciting shows our racing is putting on. There’s tremendous confidence in the product we have to offer our fans and partners.”

Alex Bowman statement

“I owe a lot to Nationwide. They wanted me as their driver and have supported me from the beginning, which I can’t thank them enough for. I’m proud to represent them and have a lot of appreciation for all the awesome people I’ve met and worked with. I couldn’t be more positive about my No. 88 team and what the future holds for us this year and beyond. I know we’re just scratching the surface, and I’m pumped for what’s ahead. We appreciate the role Nationwide has played in our success.”

Nationwide Insurance statement

“Since 2015, Nationwide has had the pleasure of being the primary sponsor of the No. 88 team — first with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the driver and then with Alex Bowman. In that time, the platform has played a valuable role in building the Nationwide brand, sharing with NASCAR fans our noble purpose of protecting what matters most to our members and raising money and awareness for Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

“As Nationwide’s business needs evolve, we are adjusting our marketing resources to ensure that we are aligning to those new business priorities.

“With that in mind, we have informed Hendrick Motorsports of our decision to step away from our sponsorship of the 88 team at the end of the year. We have not made this decision lightly, given our 20-plus year involvement in NASCAR and our deep appreciation for Rick Hendrick, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, and the millions of NASCAR fans we have engaged with over the years.

“Nationwide will continue to leverage our sponsorship for the rest of 2019 and have many special activations planned. In 2020, we will host partners at select NASCAR races and continue our relationship with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“We thank Mr. Hendrick for a wonderful five years and wish him and the entire Hendrick Motorsports organization the very best in their future endeavors.”