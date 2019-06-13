Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America’s The Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America’s the Motorsports Hour airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger as they discuss multiple racing disciplines, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

Dave Burns also chats with Alex Bowman, who reveals his new Valvoline paint scheme.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

NASCAR America: Who can challenge the Xfinity Series’ Big 3?

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have clearly staked out their territory in the Xfinity Series this season with three wins each.

But who are the drivers that can challenge the trio in the coming summer months?

Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger discussed it on NASCAR America’s The Motorsports Hour.

Allmendinger believes veteran Justin Allgaier, who won at Iowa Speedway last year, is a threat.

“He’s been there, he’s done it for so long,” Allmendinger said. “He’s so consistent. You know at times he’s going to put himself in position to win races. … He’s the easy answer. But I look at guys like Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and John Hunter Nemechek. They’re young drivers, brand new to teams … In the second half of this regular season, will they be able to step up?”

Meanwhile, Kligerman championed Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe.

“He’s the teammate of one the Big 3 in Cole Custer,” Kligerman said. “I just think he’s doing everything he needs to be learning, riding hot on the heels of Cole Custer, he’s right there (sixth) in points. He’s had some good runs, he won in the Truck Series, he won on the Roval last year in the Xfinity Series and I just think he’s due.”

Watch the above video for more.

 

Coffee with Kyle: The life and times of Wendell Scott

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In 1952, a track promoter went to the police station in Danville, Virginia, looking for recommendations on bootleggers to use as a marketing ploy for the “Dixie Circuit.”

“What they told him at the police station was, ‘The one you really want is Wendell Scott,” said Frank Scott on the latest episode of “Coffee with Kyle.”

Kyle Petty visited Danville, a town located 33 miles east of Martinsville, to talk with the family of NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, the only African-American driver to win a premier level NASCAR race (Dec. 1, 1963 in Jacksonville, Florida).

Petty sat down with his son, Frank, and grandson, Warrick, to discuss Wendell’s life and career.

Petty asked how Scott was attracted to stock car racing, a predominately white sport in the segregated south.

“He loved speed,” Frank said. “He and one of his friends used to go to the Danville fairgrounds and race there. He was already a bootlegger. But he said, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want to do.”

Scott eventually gave NASCAR a shot. Petty tells the story of Scott being denied entry into a race in High Point, North Carolina, where he told a white driver could race in his car. Scott refused.

It was one of many instances where the color of Scott’s skin negatively impacted his racing dreams, including being refused the trophy for his win in 1963 … after he beat second place by two laps.

He eventually got a NASCAR license and competed as an independent driver from 1961-73.

“There wasn’t but one place in that era that wouldn’t allow us to race, and that was Darlington,” Frank said of the track, which used a Confederate flag to start races at the time. “In ’62, ’63 and ’64 his entries were rejected. … Then when the Civil Rights Act passed we ran at Darlington in ’65 and then on.”

One snub that stayed with Scott was the 1961 Rookie of the Year Award. While Scott competed in 23 of 52 races that year and claimed five top 10s, the award went to a driver named Woodie Wilson, who made five starts and had one top 10.

“I think my father, other than not getting his trophy at Jacksonville, that’s one of things that bothered him more throughout his career, throughout his life to not receive Rookie of the Year honors,” Frank said. “That was a travesty.”

The legacy of Wendell Scott is still seen decades later. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2018, a section of highway near Danville was named after him and he was portrayed by Joseph Lee Anderson in an episode of the NBC time travel drama “Timeless.”

His legacy is also continued through the work of the Wendell Scott Foundation, which was founded by Warrick. The foundation works to “expose youth to STEM-based educational opportunities and cultural enrichment activities that historically have not been assessed in under-served communities.”

Watch the above video for more on Wendell Scott and his history with the Petty family.

 

 

Stewart-Haas Racing, JTG Daugherty win in third round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Screenshot
By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Drivers for Stewart-Haas Racing and JTG Daugherty Racing each claimed wins in the third round of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on Wednesday night.

The pair of races were held on a digital version of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brandyn Gritton (SHG_HotRod_14p) won for SHR in the PlayStation 4 race. Justin Brooks (mrTRACKBAR33) won for JTG Daugherty in the Xbox One race.

So far a different driver has won every race on each console. On the PS4, the races have been won by Wood Brothers Racing, Go Fas Racing and SHR.

On the Xbox, the races have been won by Team Penske, Roush Fenway Racing and JTG Daugherty.

The fourth round of the pro league will be held June 26 on a digital version of Watkins Glen International.

Race results

Points standings

You can watch the full races in the below video.

Dylan Lupton joins DGR-Crosley for six Truck Series races

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Xfinity Series driver Dylan Lupton will compete in at least six Gander Outdoors Truck Series races for DGR-Crosley, the team announced Thursday.

Lupton will drive the No. 5 Toyota for the team co-owned by David Gilliland and will make his first start June 28 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Lupton will return at Kentucky Speedway (July 11), Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 15), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 13), ISM Raceway (Nov. 8) and the season-finale in Miami (Nov. 15).

“I am excited to finally announce my 2019 plans and join DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series,” Lupton said in a press release. “DGR-Crosley has proven to be a very competitive team in the series in a short amount of time, and I believe we will be contending for wins throughout my schedule.”

Lupton last saw NASCAR action in 2018 driving for JGL Racing in the Xfinity Series. He started in the first 12 races of the season before the team closed due to a lack of sponsorship, a result of owner James Whitener’s health problems. Lupton has just two Truck Series starts. Those came in 2016 at Talladega and Phoenix.