Joe Gibbs Racing

Retro Rundown 2019: Southern 500 paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
We’re 80 days out from the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which will mark the fifth year of NASCAR’s official Throwback Weekend.

That means there will be a multitude of retro paint schemes racing around the 1.3-mile track in Darlington, South Carolina. You’ll be able to see all of them in action on NBCSN.

Here’s your guide to the paint schemes that have been announced so far for the weekend, including schemes for the Aug. 31 Xfinity Series race.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet – Dillon will boast a paint scheme that was driven by his grandfather and team owner Richard Childress in the late 1970s.

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford – With Oscar Mayer taking the place of Valvoline, Newman’s car will take its cue from the scheme Mark Martin raced in 1993 when he earned Roush Fenway Racing’s first Southern 500 victory.

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet – Hemric will drive a car inspired by the design of CAT equipment and the logo used on them from its launch in 1925 until 1931.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet – Elliott will boast the scheme his father, Bill Elliott, claimed his first Cup pole with in 1981 at Darlington.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to himself with the Bass Pro Shops paint scheme he drove during his 2004 Xfinity Series championship campaign. That year he drove for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Chance 2 Motorsports.

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet – Bowman’s Axalta-sponsored car is inspired by Tim Richmond’s Folger’s Coffee scheme from 1986-87.

Stewart-Haas Racing – In celebration of co-owner Tony Stewart’s election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, three SHR drivers will have paint schemes based on the cars Stewart raced to his three Cup Series titles. Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford will be based on Stewart’s 2002 car, Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford will be based on the 2005 season and Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford will look like the car Stewart drove to his 2011 title.

Xfinity Series

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet – The JR Motorsports driver will channel Jeff Gordon circa the 1992 Xfinity Series season with Gordon’s Baby Ruth paint scheme when he drove for Bill Davis Racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet – Earnhardt will pilot the scheme his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., drove in his first Cup start in the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Justin Haley, No. 11 Chevrolet – Kaulig Racing will boast Jeff Burton’s 1994 rookie Cup paint scheme with matching sponsorship from brake parts company Raybestos. It also serves as a tribute to team owner Matt Kaulig’s father and team chief financial officer, Bob Kaulig, who served as a vice president of Raybestos from 1985-2008.

Goodyear Tire info for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Both the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will use a brand new tire setup for this weekend’s races at Iowa Speedway.

This is the first time teams in both series have used this combination of left- and right-side tires at Iowa, though Xfinity teams did run this left-side tire code at Phoenix in March. Compared to what was run at Iowa last season, the left- and right-side tires feature minor construction changes to align them with what is run at similar tracks and compound changes for more grip.

This tire setup is the result of a Goodyear test at Iowa on April 16-17 with Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick.

As on most NASCAR ovals 1 mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Iowa.

Here is the tire info.

Set limits: Xfinity: Six sets for the event; Truck: Seven sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4864; Right-side — D-4884

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 16 psi; Left Rear – 16 psi; Right Front – 36 psi; Right Rear – 34 psi

Chase Elliott to drive Bill Elliott’s 1981 scheme in Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Chase Elliott will once again drive a paint scheme used by his father in this year’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will boast the scheme that Bill Elliott drove in 1981. That year he won his first Cup pole in the spring race at Darlington, the CRC Chemicals Rebel 500.

Bill drove a No. 9 Ford Thunderbird owned by his father, George Elliott. He placed fourth in the race for his second career top five.

It was the last year Bill drove for his father.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer would go on to earn five Cup wins at Darlington, five poles and a career-best 22 top fives.

While Chase Elliott has one Xfinity Series win at Darlington, he has only one top five in four Cup starts on the “Lady in Black.”

This will be the third time Chase Elliott will have a scheme of his father’s for the Throwback Weekend.

In 2015, his scheme was based on the Coors car Bill Elliott drove in 1985, the year he won the “Winston Million,” an effort capped off by a win in the Southern 500.

In 2017, Chase’s car was based on the scheme Bill had in his first Cup start in 1976 at Rockingham Speedway.

Bump & Run: Who really needs this weekend off in Cup?

By NBC Sports StaffJun 12, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
1 Comment

Who needs this upcoming weekend off the most in Cup?

Nate Ryan: Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 team has the opportunity to regroup of 15 races of frustration.

Dustin Long: Austin Dillon. He’s made the playoffs each of the past three years but is 21st in the standings, 58 points out of the last playoff spot. His last three races have gone 34th, 37th and 26th.

Daniel McFadin: Kyle Larson. The three weeks that have followed the elation of winning the All-Star Race have been miserable for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver. He’s finished 33rd (Coke 600, crash), 26th at Pocono after winning both stages and 14th (Michigan). The No. 42 team is just not on the same page as Kurt Busch‘s crew through 15 races. Larson has one top five and four top 10s to Busch’s four top fives and nine top 10s.

Jerry Bonkowski: No doubt about it, Stewart-Haas Racing. How can the same organization that won 12 races last season still be winless through the first 15 races of 2019? SHR needs to rest and retool this weekend and prepare for the 11-race stretch leading up to the playoffs. In a perfect world, maybe Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez can combine for several victories in the upcoming 11 races.

Who is the driver in any of NASCAR’s national series who has impressed you the most this season?

Nate Ryan: Tyler Reddick has proven the 2018 championship was no fluke. In six months, he has gone from Xfinity title underdog to destined for a full-time Cup ride.

Dustin Long: What Tyler Reddick and his Richard Childress Racing team have done has been impressive.

Daniel McFadin: Tyler Reddick. It’s kind of bizarre to call the defending Xfinity Series champion the most improved driver, but that’s what he is. A year after he won twice – in the first and last races of the season – and had seven top fives, the Richard Childress Racing driver has surpassed those totals through 13 races and has finished fourth or better in the last 10 races.

Jerry Bonkowski: While a lot can be said about Kyle Busch and his Cup Series-leading four wins, the driver who has impressed me the most in 2019 is Xfinity Series points leader Tyler Reddick. Not only has he dominated the points (he’s been ranked No. 1 for the last 10 races), Reddick has 11 top five finishes – including three wins – in the first 13 races (84.6%). And add to that he’s only finished outside the top-10 just once. Another stat of note: he’s completed all but five laps 2,332 of 2,337 for 99.8 % this season.

 

What team without a win is one that you think could be on the rise and challenge for multiple victories?

Nate Ryan: It’s an obvious choice, but Harvick’s No. 4 Ford will win again soon.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick’s team. Once they overcome their gremlins, they have the speed to go on a run. Just need to clean up their races.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going with Chip Ganassi Racing via Kurt Busch. While the teams at Stewart-Haas Racing start out strong or peak mid-race, they can’t seem to close the deal, while Busch tends to surge at the right times or consistently run near the front. 

Jerry Bonkowski: It would be easy to say Stewart-Haas Racing, particularly Kevin Harvick. But I’m going to go with Chip Ganassi Racing and Kurt Busch. With his runner-up finish at Michigan, the elder Busch brother now has four top-five finishes (vs. six for all of 2018). I’ve been saying he’s a win waiting to happen. And once he gets that first win – it’s a matter of when, not if – I would not be surprised to see Kurt take three or even four checkered flags the rest of the season, including potentially capturing the Cup championship.

Penalty report from Michigan International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Three crew chiefs have been fined for unsecured lug nuts during the NASCAR race weekend in Michigan.

Trent Owens, crew chief on Chris Buescher‘s No. 37 Chevrolet, and Billy Scott, crew chief on Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford, were fined $10,000 apiece for having one unsecured lug nut after the Cup race.

In the Xfinity Series, Randall Burnett, crew chief for race winner Tyler Reddick was fined $5,000 for one unsecured lug nut.

NASCAR also announced the indefinite suspension of Taylor J. Morse for behavioral level penalties, including violating its substance abuse policy.