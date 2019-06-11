Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Penalty report from Michigan International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Three crew chiefs have been fined for unsecured lug nuts during the NASCAR race weekend in Michigan.

Trent Owens, crew chief on Chris Buescher‘s No. 37 Chevrolet, and Billy Scott, crew chief on Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford, were fined $10,000 apiece for having one unsecured lug nut after the Cup race.

In the Xfinity Series, Randall Burnett, crew chief for race winner Tyler Reddick was fined $5,000 for one unsecured lug nut.

NASCAR also announced the indefinite suspension of Taylor J. Morse for behavioral level penalties, including violating its substance abuse policy.

Dale Jr. Download: Joe Gibbs and the mystery of Carl Edwards’ retirement

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
It’s been roughly two-and-a-half years since Carl Edwards stunned the NASCAR world in January 2017 with the announcement he was stepping away from the sport.

No one was more stunned than his owner at the time, Joe Gibbs.

“I would have to say that conversation might have been (in) my top five as far as shocks for me in life,” Gibbs said on this week’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download (airs at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“They said, ‘Hey, Carl’s outside,'” Gibbs recounted. “It was after the season. I figured he was going to come in and wish me a happy offseason and good Christmas.”

Instead, Edwards sat down and said, “Joe, I think I made up my mind. I’m going to step out of racing.”

“I was sitting there and I go, ‘You do realize that every young guy your age wants to drive a race car and make a ton of money? Are you sure you’re doing the right thing?'” Gibbs asked Edwards.

What’s even more shocking is that in June 2019 Gibbs still isn’t fully aware of the reasons behind Edwards’ departure after the 2016 season.

“Never really ever really got to the (reasons),” Gibbs said. “He said, ‘I’m not going to share with you, I’m not going to share with anybody the real bottom lines.’ … I will say this right now, I feel good about it from the standpoint, we still talk every now and then. Last time I called him he was on his boat in the Bahamas. I said, ‘Well, you’re doing pretty good.'”

Edwards sudden departure sent ripple effects through the sport that are still being felt today when it comes to drivers.

Martin Truex Jr. now drives the No. 19 Toyota that Edwards piloted for JGR, having replaced Edwards’ successor, Daniel Suarez, after the 2018 season.

With a drivers stable of Truex, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones, Toyota and JGR find themselves with the challenge of what to do with Xfinity Series star Christopher Bell beyond 2019.

“That’s one of the challenges you’ve got, particularly in bringing along young guys,” Gibbs said. “It’s happened to us before and man, you get caught up in that, what’s the right decision? There are options there. We’re kind of considering everything. You’re trying to work your way through them. Of course, what we just talked about, the sponsor. How does the sponsor fit in all that. It gets to be really complicated.”

Gibbs discussed Toyota’s influence on Bell’s future.

“Honestly we don’t make any decision (without them), we’re constantly talking back and forth,” Gibbs said. “It’s a real partnership from a standpoint, we’re the ones that have to get the sponsors. So the race team is hard after it. … Some of these problems, if you remember back when we took Erik and he wound up going to the 77 over at (Furniture) Row (in 2017) and everything that happened there, those are tough decisions to go through and work through, but that’s the challenge of our sport. You can say what you want, but you’re not going to go anywhere unless you have great drivers.”

Also discussed in the episode:

  • Gibbs’ Hall of Fame NFL coaching career
  • Why Gibbs returned to coaching the Washington Redskins in 2004
  • Being elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame with his former drivers, Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte

 

2020 Daytona 500 tickets go on sale Friday

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Want to give a great Father’s Day present? There’s just one thing: your dad won’t be able to use or enjoy the gift for another eight months – but oh, what a present and experience it will be.

If you guessed tickets to the 2020 Daytona 500, you’re right. They go on sale this Friday for the 62nd Great American Race, which will be held on Feb. 16.

Ticket prices start at $99, according to a Daytona International Speedway media release.

The track also announced that new for 2020, premium and extended-stay camping packages will include access to general admission seating and the UNOH Fanzone for leading events of Daytona Speedweeks.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSTOP or visit www.Daytona500.com. For all other Speedweeks events, children 12 and under are $10 for reserved seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

Jeff Green to miss second half of Xfinity season to recover from surgery

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Former Xfinity Series champion Jeff Green will miss the second half of the Xfinity Series season to recover from rotator cuff surgery, Ryan Sieg Racing announced Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Green will race through the July 12 race at Kentucky Speedway before stepping out of the No. 38 Chevrolet.

He will then take over crew chief duties for Ryan Sieg Racing July 27 at Iowa Speedway.

The team plans for Green to return to driving in 2020 depending on funding and sponsorship.

While he’s been entered in all 13 races this season, Green’s only finish came in the season opener at Daytona, where he placed seventh.

Preliminary entry lists for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Xfinity and Truck Series teams will have the NASCAR stage to themselves this weekend when they make their first trip of the year to Iowa Speedway.

The Cup Series will enjoy its second off weekend of the year for Father’s Day.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s races at the .875-mile track, which will host a second Xfinity race in July.

Xfinity Series – Circuit City 250 (5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Former Richard Childress Racing driver Shane Lee will make his season debut with H2 Motorsports in the No. 28 Toyota.

Ryan Ellis will make his first start of the year in B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Toyota.

Joe Graf, Jr. is entered in his second race in RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet. Graf failed to qualify for last weekend’s race at Michigan.

There isn’t a driver listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Toyota.

Justin Allgaier won this race last year, beating Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Bell won the July race last year over Allgaier and Kyle Benjamin.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – M&M’s 200 (8:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

There are 34 trucks entered in the race, which is the second in the three race “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Two trucks will not qualify for the race.

Ross Chastain is entered in the No. 44 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports. Kyle Benjamin is entered in the team’s No. 45 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered is Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 46 Toyota for his second start of the year.

After Greg Biffle‘s win at Texas Motor Speedway, ARCA driver Chandler Smith is entered in KBM’s No. 51 Toyota for his first career Truck start.

Brett Moffitt won this race last year over Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson.

Click here for the entry list.