Jeff Green to miss second half of Xfinity season to recover from surgery

WINNERS

Joey Logano — He led 80.3% of the Cup race on the way to his second victory of the season. Nice way to go into a weekend off.

Kurt Busch — His runner-up finish was his fourth top five of the season. He had six top fives all of last year.

Tyler Reddick — He won for the third time in the last five Xfinity races. One of the races he didn’t win, he was passed on the last lap, so he could have four wins in the last five races. Also, car owner Richard Childress says he plans to run Reddick in another Cup race or two later this season.

Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie — After tossing and punting a football on pit road during a rain delay Sunday, they began throwing the ball into the stands with fans. Wallace and LaJoie worked their way down the frontstretch and were later joined by Daniel Hemric. Rain delays are not fun but those drivers gave fans something to cheer about.

LOSERS

Stewart-Haas Racing — Still waiting on that first win of the season after winning 12 times last year. Yes, the team had two top 10s with Daniel Suarez fourth and Kevin Harvick seventh but this team is built to win, not be satisfied with top 10s.

Erik Jones — He was 14th in points last month. Now he’s 18th after going 40th, 3rd and 31st in his last three races. Rough stretch for the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver who doesn’t have a Cup victory this season.

Austin Dillon — While he did score a stage victory, his 26th-place finish marked his third consecutive finish outside the top 25. That’s not enough to climb back into playoff contention.

Jimmie Johnson — Contact on two separate occasions on pit road affected his race. He finished 15th. He has finished 14th or worse in four of the last six races. That has him holding what would be the final playoff spot if the season ended today.

Two crashes on pit road didn’t help our cause today. Frustration level is on…

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/01EsDr8aMv — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 11, 2019