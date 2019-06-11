Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
2020 Daytona 500 tickets go on sale Friday

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Want to give a great Father’s Day present? There’s just one thing: your dad won’t be able to use or enjoy the gift for another eight months – but oh, what a present and experience it will be.

If you guessed tickets to the 2020 Daytona 500, you’re right. They go on sale this Friday for the 62nd Great American Race, which will be held on Feb. 16.

Ticket prices start at $99, according to a Daytona International Speedway media release.

The track also announced that new for 2020, premium and extended-stay camping packages will include access to general admission seating and the UNOH Fanzone for leading events of Daytona Speedweeks.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSTOP or visit www.Daytona500.com. For all other Speedweeks events, children 12 and under are $10 for reserved seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

Jeff Green to miss second half of Xfinity season to recover from surgery

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Former Xfinity Series champion Jeff Green will miss the second half of the Xfinity Series season to recover from rotator cuff surgery, Ryan Sieg Racing announced Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Green will race through the July 12 race at Kentucky Speedway before stepping out of the No. 38 Chevrolet.

He will then take over crew chief duties for Ryan Sieg Racing July 27 at Iowa Speedway.

The team plans for Green to return to driving in 2020 depending on funding and sponsorship.

While he’s been entered in all 13 races this season, Green’s only finish came in the season opener at Daytona, where he placed seventh.

Preliminary entry lists for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Xfinity and Truck Series teams will have the NASCAR stage to themselves this weekend when they make their first trip of the year to Iowa Speedway.

The Cup Series will enjoy its second off weekend of the year for Father’s Day.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s races at the .875-mile track, which will host a second Xfinity race in July.

Xfinity Series – Circuit City 250 (5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Former Richard Childress Racing driver Shane Lee will make his season debut with H2 Motorsports in the No. 28 Toyota.

Ryan Ellis will make his first start of the year in B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Toyota.

Joe Graf, Jr. is entered in his second race in RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet. Graf failed to qualify for last weekend’s race at Michigan.

There isn’t a driver listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Toyota.

Justin Allgaier won this race last year, beating Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Bell won the July race last year over Allgaier and Kyle Benjamin.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – M&M’s 200 (8:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

There are 34 trucks entered in the race, which is the second in the three race “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Two trucks will not qualify for the race.

Ross Chastain is entered in the No. 44 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports. Kyle Benjamin is entered in the team’s No. 45 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered is Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 46 Toyota for his second start of the year.

After Greg Biffle‘s win at Texas Motor Speedway, ARCA driver Chandler Smith is entered in KBM’s No. 51 Toyota for his first career Truck start.

Brett Moffitt won this race last year over Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson.

Click here for the entry list.

Michigan winners & losers

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Joey LoganoHe led 80.3% of the Cup race on the way to his second victory of the season. Nice way to go into a weekend off.

Kurt Busch His runner-up finish was his fourth top five of the season. He had six top fives all of last year.

Tyler Reddick He won for the third time in the last five Xfinity races. One of the races he didn’t win, he was passed on the last lap, so he could have four wins in the last five races. Also, car owner Richard Childress says he plans to run Reddick in another Cup race or two later this season.

Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoieAfter tossing and punting a football on pit road during a rain delay Sunday, they began throwing the ball into the stands with fans. Wallace and LaJoie worked their way down the frontstretch and were later joined by Daniel Hemric. Rain delays are not fun but those drivers gave fans something to cheer about.

LOSERS

Stewart-Haas Racing Still waiting on that first win of the season after winning 12 times last year. Yes, the team had two top 10s with Daniel Suarez fourth and Kevin Harvick seventh but this team is built to win, not be satisfied with top 10s.

Erik JonesHe was 14th in points last month. Now he’s 18th after going 40th, 3rd and 31st in his last three races. Rough stretch for the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver who doesn’t have a Cup victory this season.

Austin DillonWhile he did score a stage victory, his 26th-place finish marked his third consecutive finish outside the top 25. That’s not enough to climb back into playoff contention.

Jimmie JohnsonContact on two separate occasions on pit road affected his race. He finished 15th. He has finished 14th or worse in four of the last six races. That has him holding what would be the final playoff spot if the season ended today.

NASCAR official: Nothing wrong with Joey Logano’s overtime restart

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2019, 9:03 AM EDT
There was nothing “out of bounds” about Joey Logano‘s overtime restart Monday at Michigan International Speedway, according to Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s vice president of officiating.

Sawyer discussed the controversial restart Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

Martin Truex Jr. was unhappy about the restart by Logano. Truex restarted to the inside of Logano. Truex, who finished third, accused Logano of jumping “a whole car length before the restart zone” as the field took the final green.

Kyle and Kurt Busch, who restarted in the second row, also questioned Logano’s restart.

But Sawyer cleared Logano of any wrongdoing.

“We review all starts and restarts from the tower and we looked at it and felt like he was in the restart zone,” Sawyer said. “Looking back at all the data it looked like Joey and Martin both fired at about the same time, although Joey had a little bit of wheel spin there, but we didn’t see anything that was out of bounds there.”

Logano defended his final restart, which led to his second win of the year and his third Michigan win, all of which have come from the pole.

“I did it when I got there (to the restart zone),” Logano said. “That was a good start wasn’t it? That was a good one. That one felt good.”