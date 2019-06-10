Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Monday’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJun 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a day later than expected, but Cup cars will race today at Michigan International Speedway.

Joey Logano will lead the field to green. He’ll have Aric Almirola beside him on the front row.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times Eastern)

START: Command to fire engines will be given at 5 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile track.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 5 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 2% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Bubba Wallace on catch with fans: ‘We had to give the fans a show’

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT
3 Comments

BROOKLYN, Mich. — It’s often a punt that changes things. Usually, it’s for the worse.

Sunday, a wayward punt led to a half-mile game of catch with a football between Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie, Daniel Hemric and fans during Sunday’s rain delay at Michigan International Speedway.

“That was a good time,” Wallace told NBC Sports. “We had to give the fans a show. They pay a lot of money to be here and we couldn’t race today … but we had fun.”

The football was Wallace’s. He had his motorcoach driver retrieve it during the second rain delay Sunday. Engines were fired about 50 minutes after the planned start time of 2 p.m. ET and cars were on track but never got the green before rain sent them back to pit road. The race was postponed to 5 p.m. ET Monday.

Once out of the car, Wallace sent for his football, only fitting on a day that Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia was the grand marshal. Wallace threw the football on pit road with Ryan Blaney. Later, LaJoie joined. Then came that LaJoie punt.

“Corey had a bad punt and it went (over pit wall) on to the (frontstretch) grass,” Wallace said.

That sent Wallace closer to the fans on the frontstretch.

He said he had pondered throwing the football with those fans but thought “I don’t know if my arm can get it over that fence.”

He did and the fans roared. Wallace continued throwing the football over the catchfence to fans in stands. They threw the ball back to him. LaJoie also joined Wallace.

They slowly worked their way down the straigthaway, staying out of the way of Air Titans and other track-drying vehicles as they played with fans. 

“I learned a lot of things,” Wallace said. “Michigan is a big track. I’m out of shape. My arm is going to be sore.”

LaJoie enjoyed the game with fans: “It kept the fans engaged. That was fun. I got to get a little sweat in, get a little workout. Have some fun with my buddies.”

Hemric later joined them, delivering them Coca-Colas and then throwing the football with fans.

“We get to sign and speak to a lot of these fans but never get just to … have fun like that,” Hemric said. 

They continued throwing the football with fans until the race was postponed, going from near the pit exit to well before the pit entrance.

While they would have rather been racing — and the fans would have rather been watching it — the drivers still managed to have some fun on a rainy day.

Rain postpones Cup race at Michigan to 5 p.m. ET Monday

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Rain postponed the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway to 5 p.m. ET Monday.

The garage will open at 2 p.m. ET.

The wunderground.com forecast for 5 p.m. ET Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 3% chance of rain.

Engines were fired at 2:51 p.m. ET for Sunday’s Cup race and there was a window to get the race in.

For a race to be official, it must reach the completion of stage 2. That is Lap 120 today.

The field went out on track and got the signal of one lap to go before the start but then it began to drizzle. NASCAR kept the cars out a few laps before returning the field to pit road because of the wet conditions. The field returned to pit road at 3:09 p.m ET. Drivers exited their cars.

Today’s Cup race has been delayed by rain at Michigan International Speedway.

The race was scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET. The start time was moved up to 2 p.m. ET because of the forecast.

The wunderground.com site calls for 15% chance of rain at 3 p.m. ET, a 20% chance of rain at 4 p.m. ET, a 58% chance of rain at 5 p.m. ET and an 83% chance of rain at 6 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano will start on the pole. Aric Almirola will start second.

Hailie Deegan prevails in K&N West race after last-lap contact with teammate

Meg Oliphant/NASCAR
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2019, 7:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

Hailie Deegan won her second NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race of the season Saturday night after contact with leader and teammate Derek Kraus on the last lap.

Deegan led on the overtime restart and chose the bottom lane. Kraus restarted on the inside of the second row. On the restart, Kraus got underneath Deegan in Turn 1 and took the lead. Running second on the last lap, Deegan went under Kraus in Turn 3. They made contact. Kraus spun. Deegan scored her third career series win.

Deegan explained her move afterward:

“On the restart, (Jagger Jones, who was second) I thought that was who was going to run me hard. So I picked the bottom when I was normally picking the top. I went into that corner, went in hard, so I was already kind of on the edge. I was not expecting my teammate (Kraus) with a broke sway-bar to take a swing at me like that.

“I thought he was going to play cautious. In the end, I told you guys last week, if you take a swing at me, I’m going to take a swing at you back. It was hard race, and I don’t want to run my teammate like that, but I also did not expect him to race me like that. Hard racing is hard racing. You want to race me hard, I’m going to race you hard. That was some fun racing, I’ll have to admit.”

Bill McAnally, team owner for Deegan and Kraus, told NASCAR.com after the race of the finish:  “It’s bittersweet. Hailie wins the race, Derek gets spun around, they all drove hard. That’s what they’re here to do: win and develop. They’re doing a pretty good job of that.”

Kraus finished eighth and vented his frustrations on Twitter.

Kraus is the points leader. He has a five-point lead on Deegan.

You can watch this race at 6 p.m. ET Thursday (June 13) on NBCSN.

The series is back in action June 22 at Sonoma Raceway.

Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have combined to win 13 of the first 14 points races of the season. Can anyone beat them? Will it happen today at Michigan International Speedway?

Stewart-Haas Racing swept both Michigan races last year. Clint Bowyer won in June and Kevin Harvick won in August. Kevin Harvick says SHR is getting stronger after some struggles early in the season. Is today SHR’s day? Or will Hendrick Motorsports, the only other team to win a Cup race this year, will again?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will give the command to start engines at 1:51 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions begin at 1:10 p.m. Karen Newman will perform the Canadian National Anthem at 1:43 p.m. The invocation will be given by Father Geoff Rose, St. Francis de Sales High School, at 1:44 p.m. Karen Newman will perform the National Anthem at 1:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 43% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won in August and was followed by Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. Clint Bowyer won this event, which was rain-shortened, last year. Harvick was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup