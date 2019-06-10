Joey Logano wins at Michigan in overtime finish

Joey Logano held off Kurt Busch in an overtime finish to win Monday’s rain delayed Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Logano claimed his second win of the year and his third Cup win at Michigan.

Logano dominated by leading 163 of 203 laps. All three of his Michigan wins have come from the pole.

The win continues Team Penske’s best start to a season in 25 years, with the team earning its fifth win in 15 races.

“You race this whole race and you keep building that notebook up,” Logano told FS1. “What a great execution day from our race car was obviously fast. Our pit crew was amazing. TJ Majors, my spotter, worked it butt off up there. … We love coming up to Michigan. Nothing like bringing a Ford to Victory Lane in their home turf, Roger Penske cars as well. This is a big win for us.”

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr, Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch.

The overtime finish was set up by an Erik Jones spin.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Dillon earned his first career stage win

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kurt Busch earned his second runner-up finish of the season (Bristol) … Martin Truex Jr. has now finished in the top three seven times at Michigan without a win … A sixth-place finish by Brad Keselowski and a ninth-place finish by Ryan Blaney put all three Team Penske cars in the top 10 for the second time this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jimmie Johnson finished 15th after he had to make multiple pits stops under separate cautions to repair damage suffered from contact on pit road … Defending race winner Clint Bowyer wrecked in Turn 2 with 71 laps to go after he made contact with Erik Jones. He finished 35th … Austin Dillon placed 26th after he made contact with William Byron and hit the Turn 2 wall with 65 laps to go. … Chase Elliott finished 20th after he pit with 45 laps to go following making contact with the wall. It is his first finish outside the top 10 in seven Michigan starts.

NOTABLE: Joey Logano’s 163 laps led are the most ever by a driver at Michigan … Logano is now tied with Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson for active wins at Michigan with three.

QUOTE OF THE DAY NO. 1: “Tightest I ever put my belts at the end of a race. We got enough stage points today, we said hell with it, we don’t need to get anything but the win.” – Kurt Busch after his runner-up finish in overtime

QUOTE OF THE DAY NO. 2: “I mean, it is not racing. I am sorry, I am biting my tongue. I have never been penalized for trying to make a pass in my whole life since I was 4 years old. You get a run on somebody and you can make a complete pass and by the time you get to the next corner you have been passed by four people. It is really, really frustrating.” – Clint Bowyer on the racing at Michigan after being eliminated in a wreck.

WHAT’S NEXT: Toyota/ Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway at 3 p.m. ET on June 23 on FS1