Joey Logano wins at Michigan in overtime finish

By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
Joey Logano held off Kurt Busch in an overtime finish to win Monday’s rain delayed Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Logano claimed his second win of the year and his third Cup win at Michigan.

Logano dominated by leading 163 of 203 laps. All three of his Michigan wins have come from the pole.

The win continues Team Penske’s best start to a season in 25 years, with the team earning its fifth win in 15 races.

“You race this whole race and you keep building that notebook up,” Logano told FS1. “What a great execution day from our race car was obviously fast. Our pit crew was amazing. TJ Majors, my spotter, worked it butt off up there. … We love coming up to Michigan.  Nothing like bringing a Ford to Victory Lane in their home turf, Roger Penske cars as well.  This is a big win for us.”

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr, Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch.

The overtime finish was set up by an Erik Jones spin.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Dillon earned his first career stage win

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kurt Busch earned his second runner-up finish of the season (Bristol) … Martin Truex Jr. has now finished in the top three seven times at Michigan without a win … A sixth-place finish by Brad Keselowski and a ninth-place finish by Ryan Blaney put all three Team Penske cars in the top 10 for the second time this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jimmie Johnson finished 15th after he had to make multiple pits stops under separate cautions to repair damage suffered from contact on pit road … Defending race winner Clint Bowyer wrecked in Turn 2 with 71 laps to go after he made contact with Erik Jones. He finished 35th … Austin Dillon placed 26th after he made contact with William Byron and hit the Turn 2 wall with 65 laps to go. … Chase Elliott finished 20th after he pit with 45 laps to go following making contact with the wall. It is his first finish outside the top 10 in seven Michigan starts.

NOTABLE: Joey Logano’s 163 laps led are the most ever by a driver at Michigan … Logano is now tied with Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson for active wins at Michigan with three.

QUOTE OF THE DAY NO. 1: “Tightest I ever put my belts at the end of a race.  We got enough stage points today, we said hell with it, we don’t need to get anything but the win.” – Kurt Busch after his runner-up finish in overtime

QUOTE OF THE DAY NO. 2: “I mean, it is not racing. I am sorry, I am biting my tongue. I have never been penalized for trying to make a pass in my whole life since I was 4 years old. You get a run on somebody and you can make a complete pass and by the time you get to the next corner you have been passed by four people. It is really, really frustrating.” – Clint Bowyer on the racing at Michigan after being eliminated in a wreck.

WHAT’S NEXT: Toyota/ Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway at 3 p.m. ET on June 23 on FS1

Kaulig Racing to pay tribute to Jeff Burton, CFO with Darlington scheme

Kaulig Racing
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Kaulig Racing will pay tribute to two people with its throwback paint scheme for the Aug. 31 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

The first is NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton. The look of Justin Haley‘s No. 11 Chevrolet is inspired by the No. 8 Chevrolet Burton drove in his first Cup season in 1994 when he competed for Bill and Mickey Stavola and won Rookie of the Year honors.

The car will be sponsored by Raybestos, the brake parts company that sponsored Burton from 1994-95. The Raybestos sponsorship is a tribute to Bob Kaulig, the chief financial officer of Kaulig Racing and father of team owner Matt Kaulig.

The elder Kaulig served as vice president at Raybestos from 1985-2008.

“Using the Raybestos paint scheme from Jeff’s rookie year was a no-brainer for us,” Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice said in a release. “We really appreciate both Jeff and Raybestos for giving us the opportunity to use this special paint scheme and give a special surprise to Bob.”

Monday’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s a day later than expected, but Cup cars will race today at Michigan International Speedway.

Joey Logano will lead the field to green. He’ll have Aric Almirola beside him on the front row.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times Eastern)

START: Command to fire engines will be given at 5 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile track.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 5 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 2% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Bubba Wallace on catch with fans: ‘We had to give the fans a show’

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — It’s often a punt that changes things. Usually, it’s for the worse.

Sunday, a wayward punt led to a half-mile game of catch with a football between Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie, Daniel Hemric and fans during Sunday’s rain delay at Michigan International Speedway.

“That was a good time,” Wallace told NBC Sports. “We had to give the fans a show. They pay a lot of money to be here and we couldn’t race today … but we had fun.”

The football was Wallace’s. He had his motorcoach driver retrieve it during the second rain delay Sunday. Engines were fired about 50 minutes after the planned start time of 2 p.m. ET and cars were on track but never got the green before rain sent them back to pit road. The race was postponed to 5 p.m. ET Monday.

Once out of the car, Wallace sent for his football, only fitting on a day that Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia was the grand marshal. Wallace threw the football on pit road with Ryan Blaney. Later, LaJoie joined. Then came that LaJoie punt.

“Corey had a bad punt and it went (over pit wall) on to the (frontstretch) grass,” Wallace said.

That sent Wallace closer to the fans on the frontstretch.

He said he had pondered throwing the football with those fans but thought “I don’t know if my arm can get it over that fence.”

He did and the fans roared. Wallace continued throwing the football over the catchfence to fans in stands. They threw the ball back to him. LaJoie also joined Wallace.

They slowly worked their way down the straigthaway, staying out of the way of Air Titans and other track-drying vehicles as they played with fans. 

“I learned a lot of things,” Wallace said. “Michigan is a big track. I’m out of shape. My arm is going to be sore.”

LaJoie enjoyed the game with fans: “It kept the fans engaged. That was fun. I got to get a little sweat in, get a little workout. Have some fun with my buddies.”

Hemric later joined them, delivering them Coca-Colas and then throwing the football with fans.

“We get to sign and speak to a lot of these fans but never get just to … have fun like that,” Hemric said. 

They continued throwing the football with fans until the race was postponed, going from near the pit exit to well before the pit entrance.

While they would have rather been racing — and the fans would have rather been watching it — the drivers still managed to have some fun on a rainy day.

Rain postpones Cup race at Michigan to 5 p.m. ET Monday

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Rain postponed the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway to 5 p.m. ET Monday.

The garage will open at 2 p.m. ET.

The wunderground.com forecast for 5 p.m. ET Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 3% chance of rain.

Engines were fired at 2:51 p.m. ET for Sunday’s Cup race and there was a window to get the race in.

For a race to be official, it must reach the completion of stage 2. That is Lap 120 today.

The field went out on track and got the signal of one lap to go before the start but then it began to drizzle. NASCAR kept the cars out a few laps before returning the field to pit road because of the wet conditions. The field returned to pit road at 3:09 p.m ET. Drivers exited their cars.

Today’s Cup race has been delayed by rain at Michigan International Speedway.

The race was scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET. The start time was moved up to 2 p.m. ET because of the forecast.

The wunderground.com site calls for 15% chance of rain at 3 p.m. ET, a 20% chance of rain at 4 p.m. ET, a 58% chance of rain at 5 p.m. ET and an 83% chance of rain at 6 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano will start on the pole. Aric Almirola will start second.