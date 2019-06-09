Today’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have combined to win 13 of the first 14 points races of the season. Can anyone beat them? Will it happen today at Michigan International Speedway?

Stewart-Haas Racing swept both Michigan races last year. Clint Bowyer won in June and Kevin Harvick won in August. Kevin Harvick says SHR is getting stronger after some struggles early in the season. Is today SHR’s day? Or will Hendrick Motorsports, the only other team to win a Cup race this year, will again?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will give the command to start engines at 2:01 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:10 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions begin at 1:20 p.m. Karen Newman will perform the Canadian National Anthem at 1:53 p.m. The invocation will be given by Father Geoff Rose, St. Francis de Sales High School, at 1:54 p.m. Karen Newman will perform the National Anthem at 1:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 39% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won in August and was followed by Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. Clint Bowyer won this event, which was rain-shortened, last year. Harvick was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup