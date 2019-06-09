Rain again delays Cup race at Michigan

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Engines were fired at 2:51 p.m. ET for Sunday’s Cup race and there was a window to get the race in.

For a race to be official, it must reach the completion of stage 2. That is Lap 120 today.

The field went out on track and got the signal of one lap to go before the start but then it began to drizzle. NASCAR kept the cars out a few laps before returning the field to pit road because of the wet conditions. The field returned to pit road at 3:09 p.m ET. Drivers exited their cars.

Previously …

Today’s Cup race has been delayed by rain at Michigan International Speedway.

The race was scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET. The start time was moved up to 2 p.m. ET because of the forecast.

The wunderground.com site calls for 15% chance of rain at 3 p.m. ET, a 20% chance of rain at 4 p.m. ET, a 58% chance of rain at 5 p.m. ET and an 83% chance of rain at 6 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano will start on the pole. Aric Almirola will start second.