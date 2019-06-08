Today’s Xfinity race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last six Xfinity races.
The last time Reddick, Bell or Custer did not win a series race was more than two months ago when Kyle Busch won at Texas.
Will the winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue?
Here’s all the info for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Master Sergeant Rodney Gray will give the command to start engines at 1:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 1:05p.m. Lisa Bascom will perform the Canadian National Anthem at 1:28 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose, St. Francis de Sales High School. Lisa Bascom will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) around the 2-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Austin Dillon won this race a year ago and was followed by Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup