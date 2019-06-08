Joey Logano leads Ford sweep of Cup front row at Michigan

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Joey Logano won his second pole of the season, as Ford cars swept the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Logano earned his 22nd career pole with a lap of 187.139 mph. This is Logano’s fourth career pole at Michigan.

Aric Almirola qualified second at 187.047 mph. It’s his fifth front row start of the season. Almirola’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Kevin Harvick, starts third after a lap of 186.906 mph.

Denny Hamlin put his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota fourth at 186.887 mph. Clint Bowyer‘s SHR Ford completed the top five with a lap of 186.775 mph. Paul Menard starts sixth – his best starting spot of the season – with a lap of 186.659 mph.

NASCAR ejected an engineer for Martin Truex Jr.‘s team after the team failed inspection twice before qualifying.

