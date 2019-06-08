Joey Logano leads Ford sweep of Cup front row at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Joey Logano won his second pole of the season, as Ford cars swept the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Logano earned his 22nd career pole with a lap of 187.139 mph. This is Logano’s fourth career pole at Michigan.
Aric Almirola qualified second at 187.047 mph. It’s his fifth front row start of the season. Almirola’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Kevin Harvick, starts third after a lap of 186.906 mph.
Denny Hamlin put his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota fourth at 186.887 mph. Clint Bowyer‘s SHR Ford completed the top five with a lap of 186.775 mph. Paul Menard starts sixth – his best starting spot of the season – with a lap of 186.659 mph.
NASCAR ejected an engineer for Martin Truex Jr.‘s team after the team failed inspection twice before qualifying.
BROOKLYN, Mich. – NASCAR confirmed Saturday that Texas winner Greg Biffle is ineligible for the Triple Truck Challenge bonus next weekend at Iowa Speedway.
Biffle won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge that could pay as much as $500,000 for any eligible driver who wins at Texas, Iowa and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Biffle, making his first Truck start since 2004, led the final 13 laps to win for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Texas and collect a $50,000 bonus for winning that Triple Truck Challenge race.
Biffle’s victory led to talk of if KBM could field him in a fifth truck at Iowa to go after the bonus. KBM has Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Riley Herbst for that race.
Biffle is ineligible because the driver and truck must be entered before the deadline, which was June 4 for the Iowa race. Biffle was not entered. His appearance at Texas had been a planned one-race deal only with Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Even though he is ineligible for the bonus, Biffle could still enter the race but Kyle Busch indicated Saturday the difficulty in having a fifth team ready in time for the haulers to leave on Tuesday.
Here is the wording from the Iowa entry blank on eligibility for the Triple Truck Challenge.
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Paul Menard won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
It is Menard’s first Xfinity start of the season. The pole is the sixth of his career in the series but first since April 2012 at Texas.
Menard won the pole with a lap of 193.356 mph. Christopher Bell will start second after a lap of 193.086 mph.
Brandon Jones (192.400 mph) qualified third and was followed by Noah Gragson (191.985) and Austin Cindric (191.887)
The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:46 p.m. ET.
Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last six Xfinity races.
The last time Reddick, Bell or Custer did not win a series race was more than two months ago when Kyle Busch won at Texas.
Will the winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue?
Here’s all the info for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Master Sergeant Rodney Gray will give the command to start engines at 1:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 1:05p.m. Lisa Bascom will perform the Canadian National Anthem at 1:28 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose, St. Francis de Sales High School. Lisa Bascom will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) around the 2-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Austin Dillon won this race a year ago and was followed by Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer.
