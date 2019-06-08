Greg Biffle ineligible for Triple Truck Challenge bonus at Iowa Speedway

BROOKLYN, Mich. – NASCAR confirmed Saturday that Texas winner Greg Biffle is ineligible for the Triple Truck Challenge bonus next weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Biffle won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge that could pay as much as $500,000 for any eligible driver who wins at Texas, Iowa and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Biffle, making his first Truck start since 2004, led the final 13 laps to win for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Texas and collect a $50,000 bonus for winning that Triple Truck Challenge race.

Biffle’s victory led to talk of if KBM could field him in a fifth truck at Iowa to go after the bonus. KBM has Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Riley Herbst for that race.

Biffle is ineligible because the driver and truck must be entered before the deadline, which was June 4 for the Iowa race. Biffle was not entered. His appearance at Texas had been a planned one-race deal only with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Even though he is ineligible for the bonus, Biffle could still enter the race but Kyle Busch indicated Saturday the difficulty in having a fifth team ready in time for the haulers to leave on Tuesday.

Here is the wording from the Iowa entry blank on eligibility for the Triple Truck Challenge.