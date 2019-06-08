Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Familiar sight: Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity race at Michigan

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Tyler Reddick took the lead with 11 laps to go when the leaders had to pit and cruised to his third victory in the last five Xfinity Series races Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

“I’ve had good strings of runs as a young driver racing in dirt cars, but this is the best run I’ve had in my career I feel like on the level that I am,” Reddick said. “I’m already thinking about (next weekend’s race) at Iowa.”

The race changed on a caution at Lap 78 of the 125-lap race. Christopher Bell led and Cole Custer was second. There was a miscommunication between Bell and his pits and he stayed on track. Custer, told to do what Bell did, also stayed out. Reddick pitted.

“My definition was a little different than what Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) had planned,” Bell said. “Ultimately, that was a big hiccup in our day.”

Said Custer: “The strategy just didn’t work out for us.”

With track position critical, Reddick’s move proved to be the key. The race went the rest of the way without a caution, forcing Bell and Custer to pit under green, moving Reddick into the lead.

Noah Gragson finished second and was followed by JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett. Paul Menard, who started on the pole, placed fourth. JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier finished fifth.

Custer placed 12th. Bell finished 13th.

This marked the seventh consecutive race that either Reddick, Custer or Bell has won.

Stage 1 winner: Paul Menard

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Who had a good race: JR Motorsports had three drivers in the top five and all four place in the top 10. Noah Gragson tied his career high by placing second. Michael Annett was third for his best finish since winning at Daytona. Justin Allgaier was fifth for this third top five in the last four races. Jeb Burton spun early but battled back to finish ninth, giving him top-10 finishes in all three starts this year. … Chase Briscoe rallied back from a spin to place seventh.

Who had a bad race: Riley Herbst was involved in an early accident and finished 37th in the 38-car field. … Dillon Bassett finished last because of an accident.

Next: June 16 at Iowa Speedway

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Joey Logano will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Logano will be joined on the front row by Aric Almirola. The second row will have Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

Greg Biffle ineligible for Triple Truck Challenge bonus at Iowa Speedway

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – NASCAR confirmed Saturday that Texas winner Greg Biffle is ineligible for the Triple Truck Challenge bonus next weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Biffle won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge that could pay as much as $500,000 for any eligible driver who wins at Texas, Iowa and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Biffle, making his first Truck start since 2004, led the final 13 laps to win for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Texas and collect a $50,000 bonus for winning that Triple Truck Challenge race.

Biffle’s victory led to talk of if KBM could field him in a fifth truck at Iowa to go after the bonus. KBM has Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Riley Herbst for that race.

Biffle is ineligible because the driver and truck must be entered before the deadline, which was June 4 for the Iowa race. Biffle was not entered. His appearance at Texas had been a planned one-race deal only with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Even though he is ineligible for the bonus, Biffle could still enter the race but Kyle Busch indicated Saturday the difficulty in having a fifth team ready in time for the haulers to leave on Tuesday.

Here is the wording from the Iowa entry blank on eligibility for the Triple Truck Challenge.

 

Joey Logano leads Ford sweep of Cup front row at Michigan

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Joey Logano won his second pole of the season, as Ford cars swept the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Logano earned his 22nd career pole with a lap of 187.139 mph. This is Logano’s fourth career pole at Michigan.

Aric Almirola qualified second at 187.047 mph. It’s his fifth front row start of the season. Almirola’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Kevin Harvick, starts third after a lap of 186.906 mph.

Denny Hamlin put his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota fourth at 186.887 mph. Clint Bowyer‘s SHR Ford completed the top five with a lap of 186.775 mph. Paul Menard starts sixth – his best starting spot of the season – with a lap of 186.659 mph.

NASCAR ejected an engineer for Martin Truex Jr.‘s team after the team failed inspection twice before qualifying.

Paul Menard scores pole for today’s Xfinity race

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Paul Menard won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

It is Menard’s first Xfinity start of the season. The pole is the sixth of his career in the series but first since April 2012 at Texas.

Menard won the pole with a lap of 193.356 mph. Christopher Bell will start second after a lap of 193.086 mph.

Brandon Jones (192.400 mph) qualified third and was followed by Noah Gragson (191.985) and Austin Cindric (191.887)

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:46 p.m. ET.