Two Cup cars to be docked practice time at Michigan

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
Erik Jones and Chris Buescher each will be docked 15 minutes of practice at the end of the first Cup session Friday at Michigan International Speedway. They will serve the penalty for multiple inspection failures last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

First Cup practice will be from 2:05-2:55 p.m. ET.

Four Xfinity cars will be docked time at the end of the first practice session Friday at Michigan.

Brandon Jones‘ team will be docked 15 minutes for being out the garage late at Pocono. Chad Finchum will miss 15 minutes because his car failed inspection twice at Pocono.

The cars of Paul Menard and Riley Herbst each will miss 30 minutes for being late and failing inspection twice at Pocono.

The first Xfinity practice will be from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET.

Friday schedule at Michigan, Texas

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s top national series are on track today but in two different locations.

Cup and Xfinity teams are at Michigan International Speedway. Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams are at Texas Motor Speedway.

The wunderground.com forecast for this weekend at Michigan calls for high temperatures in the 70s all weekend. There’s a small chance of rain throughout the weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast for Friday at Texas will see high temperatures in the high 80s.

Here is the day’s schedule for all three series:

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

 

Texas Motor Speedway

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/one lap (NASCAR.com)

7 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – SpeedyCash.com 400; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski add to their history of duels

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Kyle Busch’s victory last weekend at Pocono Raceway was more memorable for his disdain with being asked about the aerodynamic package raced there, but overlooked was that rival Brad Keselowski finished second.

The history between Busch and Keselowski is long, tense and filled with biting comments and bent sheet metal.

But it also is marked by how often they run next to each other at the front.

Pocono marked the 11th time in Cup that Busch and Keselowski have finished first and second in a race. Keselowski has won seven of those races, but Busch has been the victor in the last two instances (Pocono 2019 and last November’s race at ISM Raceway).

Only one other matchup among active drivers has had more 1-2 finishes. Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick have finished first and second 14 times with Johnson winning 12 of those races. After finishing second to Johnson at Auto Club Speedway in 2010, Harvick memorably said: “Jimmie is a good friend of mine, but there’s no denying how lucky they are. They have a golden horseshoe stuck up their a–.”

Of course, the gold standard in 1-2 finishes is Richard Petty and David Pearson. They ran first and second 63 times. Pearson won 33 times to Petty’s 30.

Here’s a look at most 1-2 finishes among active Cup drivers heading into this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway:

14 — Jimmie Johnson (12 wins) vs. Kevin Harvick (2)

11 — Brad Keselowski (7 wins) vs. Kyle Busch (4)

10 — Kyle Busch (5 wins) vs. Kevin Harvick (5)

7 — Jimmie Johnson (5 wins) vs. Kyle Busch (2)

7 — Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins) vs. Kevin Harvick (3)

7 — Denny Hamlin (4 wins) vs. Jimmie Johnson (3)

2. Optimism for a better race

The belief among some in the garage is that this weekend at Michigan could provide some of the same type of racing that fans saw last month at Kansas Speedway – racing that drew more positive reviews than last weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

“I think it’s going to look somewhat like Kansas,” said Alex Bowman, who finished second to Brad Keselowski in that race. “I think Kansas and Michigan are the two tracks that complement this package the most.

“It’s probably not going to be as double-file as Kansas, just because Kansas has widened out so much more than Michigan has. If you look at the Xfinity race last year with that package, it was a pretty good race I thought. I think it was very interesting how you had to work the air. I’m looking forward to that; I think it’s going to be a really good race for the fans.”

Erik Jones placed third at Kansas and also thinks the racing this weekend could mirror what took place at Kansas.

“Obviously the track is not as wide groove-wise, but as far as the throttle you’re going to carry and the racing you’re going to see, I’d say similar to Kansas,” Jones said. “I feel like it’s going to be really packed up a majority of the time. You’re going to see guys getting big runs and making big moves. There’s probably going to be some big wrecks. I don’t know. It’s going to be fun.

“By yourself, you’re probably going to be pretty easily wide open, which is kind of unexciting, but as you get into the race and get into a pack, it makes it pretty eventful.”

3. Preferable schedule

While the focus on schedules often is on where NASCAR is or isn’t or where it should be, there’s been a change the past couple of weeks.

Last week’s Pocono schedule was changed to have both Cup practices Friday and qualifying moved to Saturday. That meant that Cup cars were only on the track Saturday for their qualifying effort.

Michigan has adopted the same schedule this weekend.

“I think it’s great,” Chase Elliott said last weekend of the change at Pocono. “We’re supposed to be the best at what we do, and I don’t know why we practice for hours on end, anyway. So, whatever they want to let us do is great.

“It just separates the guys who belong and the guys who are good and the guys who aren’t, you know? Again, you have a certain amount of time. Everybody has the same about of time. And, you just make the most of whatever you have and try to get it as good as possible for Sunday.”

4. Streak ends

Ross Chastain will see his record streak of consecutive starts across NASCAR’s top three national series at the beginning of a season end this weekend.

The streak will end at 36 after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway. He is not entered in Sunday’s Cup race (Garrett Smithley is in the No. 15 Premium Motorsports ride Chastain has been in this year).

Earlier this week, Chastain announced that he was declaring Truck points instead of Xfinity points. Drivers are allowed to declare for only a series at a time but can switch however often and whenever they want.

Chastain enters tonight’s Texas Truck race with zero points — because he didn’t declare Truck points earlier. He’ll likely need to win to make the playoffs (his Kansas win doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility since he hadn’t declared for Truck points at the time) and be in the top 20 in points when the regular season ends.

5. Streak buster?

Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske enter this weekend having won 13 of the 14 points races in Cup. Neither organization has won in the past five races at Michigan. Kyle Larson has three wins for Chip Ganassi Racing during that time. Stewart-Haas Racing won the other two races, both last year, with Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.

Report: IndyCar CEO calls IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader a ‘long shot’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 6, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT
Mark Miles characterized the idea of a race weekend featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series at the same track a “longshot,” according to The Indianapolis Star.

Miles is CEO of Hulman & Company, which oversees the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

While Miles said he’s “not opposed” to such a weekend, he told The Indianapolis Star: I don’t know if I feel like there is a lot of momentum (behind it). It’s certainly not a new idea. I haven’t had any direct conversations with (NASCAR) about it recently, so we’re not any closer to getting it done than we were previously.

“I think making it happen is a bit of a long shot.”

Talk picked up last month about the idea of Cup and IndyCar running at the same track on the same weekend.

Jay Frye, IndyCar president, said last month that he would be a “huge supporter” of an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader weekend.

“It could be a cool American motorsports extravaganza-kind of weekend,” said Frye, who was a former Cup team executive before moving to IndyCar. “We’ve talked about we’d run Saturday night and that Cup stays in its normal spot on Sunday. There are a lot of crossovers with manufacturers and amongst teams. We’ve talked about the friendships we have with them.

“I think it would be a game-changer in a good way. It’s not something you do every week. If you did it once or twice a year. You have to do it one time first. See how it goes. There would be certain tracks we would go to that would fit. At end of day, why not try it? It’s good for NBC, good for IndyCar and good for NASCAR.”

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal is all for such a doubleheader.

“We have to all help each other grow,” Rahal said on the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “Doing these joint events that only certain tracks can do are huge. We have to do it. We have to build our sports together. To do it independently, yeah, we might make ground here or there, but ultimately we’ll never make enough.”

There is support from some in the NASCAR garage for a weekend at the same track with the IndyCar Series.

“I think it’d be great,” Denny Hamlin said. “I mean I think that sometimes our fans are not the same and so it would be an opportunity to introduce each other. I’ve never been to an IndyCar race before, so it would be an opportunity for me to kind of see it up close and personal and I wouldn’t mind wandering around the garages and seeing how they do things.”

Miles scoffed at the notion of conducting a third IndyCar race at Indy, according to The Indianapolis Star. He also made clear that neither the IndyCar Grand Prix nor Indianapolis 500 would be interested in sharing their weekends with NASCAR.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. CEO and President Marcus Smith said he is aware of the topic but “I wouldn’t say it’s on my top 10 list at this point. But we’re certainly open for discussions because we like to do things that are different and fun. So who knows? Our schedule for NASCAR is set for next year. I’m sure if it’s interesting to IndyCar after they finish the Indy 500 then they’ll want to talk about it.”

SMI owns such tracks as Texas Motor Speedway, which hosts the IndyCar Series this weekend. NBCSN has coverage of the race beginning at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

 

 

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffJun 6, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour, which airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will preview all the racing this weekend, including Cup in Michigan and IndyCar in Texas.

Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.