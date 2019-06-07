Todd Gilliland to start on pole for tonight’s Truck race in Texas

Todd Gilliland won his first pole of the season and will lead the Gander Outdoors Truck Series field to the green tonight at Texas Motor Speedway.
The pole comes after a crew chief change this week at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Wes Ward, a shop foreman at KBM, is serving as Gilliland’s crew chief this weekend.
Gilliland starts first after a lap of 184.761 mph in qualifying. He will be joined on the front row by Johnny Sauter (184.634 mph).
They will be followed by Grant Enfinger (184.237 mph), reigning series champ Brett Moffitt (183.924) and Austin Hill (183.636). Greg Biffle, making his first Truck series start since 2004, qualified sixth for Kyle Busch Motorsports at 183.592 mph.
Stewart Friesen qualified 14th but will start at the back of 32-truck field because of a crash Thursday that sent him to a backup.
Green flag is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET
Kevin Harvick had the fastest lap in final Cup practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway, as Stewart-Haas Racing took four of the top five spots.
Cars ran in groups at times during the session. The draft is expected to play a role in Sunday’s race.
Harvick ran a lap of 188.763 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (188.728 mph) and then SHR teammates Clint Bowyer (188.476), Daniel Suarez (188.156) and Aric Almirola (187.925).
Suarez had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 187.273 mph. He was followed by Almirola (187.213 mph) and Erik Jones (187.008).
Suarez had the day’s best lap at 188.882 mph, set in the first practice.
Qualifying will be at 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday.
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Daniel Suarez said Friday that he feels “very confident” in returning to Stewart-Haas Racing next season as talks continue with the team.
Suarez, who joined SHR before this season, said his contract has an option for him or the team to decide if to continue the contract or end it after this year.
“We are working on things,” said Suarez, who was the fastest in the opening Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway. “I feel very confident in where we are.
“I have an option, they have an option, which I feel is the best way to do things, especially when you have a lot of unknowns in the beginning of the year. Right now, we know where we’re at. We know what we can do. We haven’t won races. That was my goal. Nobody has on the team. It’s not like I’ve been the only one not winning races like the last two years (while at Joe Gibbs Racing). It’s a way different situation.
“I feel like I’m in a good home with Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Performance and everyone in this group, Haas Automation, Arris and Coca-Cola. We’re working on some more. I feel confident about it. But I will tell you, man, I felt confident about it last year and you see what happens. You never know in this sport.”
Suarez ran his first two seasons in Cup with Joe Gibbs Racing before he was not retained, giving the team room to sign Martin Truex Jr.
Suarez enters this weekend at Michigan 13th in the points. He finished a season-best third at Texas in March and is coming off an eighth-place finish at Pocono Raceway last weekend.
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Daniel Suarez posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Suarez had a top lap of 188.882 mph. He was followed by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer (188.659 mph), Austin Dillon (188.501), Joey Logano (188.034) and Kyle Larson (187.901).
Jimmie Johnson ran the most laps at 44. Johnson was 16th on the speed chart with a top lap of 187.081 mph.
Bowyer, who won this race a year ago, had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 186.822 mph. He was followed by Kurt Busch (186.733 mph) and Erik Jones (186.126).
AJ Allmendinger will drive for Kaulig Racing in four Xfinity races this season, the team announced.
Allmendinger, who also serves as a NASCAR on NBC analyst, will drive July 5 at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 10 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 24 at Road America and Sept. 28 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Allmendinger won the Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio and Road America in 2013. Allmendinger ran 371 Cup races from 2007-18. He won at Watkins Glen International in 2014.
“It’s going to be a blast to get back behind the wheel and compete for race wins,” Allmendinger said. “I can’t thank Matt Kaulig enough for this opportunity, and to be able to drive at some of my favorite tracks. Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team have had a great season so far and I’m looking forward to helping them build on their success.”
Sponsorship for each race for the No. 10 car will be announced at a later date.