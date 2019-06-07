Todd Gilliland to start on pole for tonight’s Truck race in Texas

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Daniel Suarez said Friday that he feels “very confident” in returning to Stewart-Haas Racing next season as talks continue with the team.

Suarez, who joined SHR before this season, said his contract has an option for him or the team to decide if to continue the contract or end it after this year.

“We are working on things,” said Suarez, who was the fastest in the opening Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway. “I feel very confident in where we are.

“I have an option, they have an option, which I feel is the best way to do things, especially when you have a lot of unknowns in the beginning of the year. Right now, we know where we’re at. We know what we can do. We haven’t won races. That was my goal. Nobody has on the team. It’s not like I’ve been the only one not winning races like the last two years (while at Joe Gibbs Racing). It’s a way different situation.

“I feel like I’m in a good home with Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Performance and everyone in this group, Haas Automation, Arris and Coca-Cola. We’re working on some more. I feel confident about it. But I will tell you, man, I felt confident about it last year and you see what happens. You never know in this sport.”

Suarez ran his first two seasons in Cup with Joe Gibbs Racing before he was not retained, giving the team room to sign Martin Truex Jr.

Suarez enters this weekend at Michigan 13th in the points. He finished a season-best third at Texas in March and is coming off an eighth-place finish at Pocono Raceway last weekend.