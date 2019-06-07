Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Kurt Busch will use trip to Le Mans to explore 2020 options

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Former Cup champion Kurt Busch will use the upcoming off weekend to start to look at what his future could be.

He’ll begin by attending next weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with car owner Chip Ganassi, whose organization will be fielding Ford GTs in that race.

Busch’s contract expires with Chip Ganassi Racing after this season. What could be next for Busch?

“My first step is next week to go with Chip Ganassi to Le Mans and check out the GT program that he has and to experience Le Mans as a fan and also can I get a ride for next year and see how that plays out and does the schedule work out next year,” Busch said Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

Cup will not have an off weekend in June next year, so if Busch remains in NASCAR’s premier series, running Le Mans would not be an option.

Busch also said another factor will be what sponsor Monster Energy wants to do next year.

Busch enters Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway eighth in the points. He finished a season-best second at Bristol. He has 30 career Cup victories. Busch’s last Cup victory came at Bristol in August 2018.

Paul Menard scores pole for today’s Xfinity race

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Paul Menard won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

It is Menard’s first Xfinity start of the season. The pole is the sixth of his career in the series but first since April 2012 at Texas.

Menard won the pole with a lap of 193.356 mph. Christopher Bell will start second after a lap of 193.086 mph.

Brandon Jones (192.400 mph) qualified third and was followed by Noah Gragson (191.985) and Austin Cindric (191.887)

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:46 p.m. ET.

Today’s Xfinity race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last six Xfinity races.

The last time Reddick, Bell or Custer did not win a series race was more than two months ago when Kyle Busch won at Texas.

Will the winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue?

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Master Sergeant Rodney Gray will give the command to start engines at 1:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 1:05p.m. Lisa Bascom will perform the Canadian National Anthem at 1:28 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose, St. Francis de Sales High School. Lisa Bascom will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) around the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Austin Dillon won this race a year ago and was followed by Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer.

Kevin Harvick ‘beyond all the frustration’ as team searches for win

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 8, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Winless 14 races into the Cup season is not frustrating to Kevin Harvick.

“I am beyond all the frustration,” he said at Michigan International Speedway. “To me, it is now a challenge just because I feel like this is very similar to 2014 and 2017.”

Those were years when Harvick was fast but saw some opportunities to win go away for various reasons. Stewart-Haas Racing, which had all four of its drivers win at least once last year, has yet to claim a Cup victory this year. Instead, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have won 13 of the first 14 points races this season.

“Honestly, we just chose the wrong direction to start the year,” said Harvick, who won the most recent Michigan Cup race last August. “Our cars weren’t where they needed to be and everyone realizes that as a company.

“We had some situations where we were in position to win some races and had some things go wrong, whether it was my team or (Clint Bowyer). In the end, our cars just weren’t fast enough. I think everybody has kept their head down and are looking at it as a challenge now. Aside from the second half of the Charlotte race, I think over the last month or so the cars are coming the right direction.”

Last weekend, a steering box issue and a pit road penalty conspired to keep Harvick from a chance to win.

Harvick said he asked his team about the steering box issue this week.

“I think the steering box issue is a new conversation that you have to look at all the suspension pieces and parts and everything that goes with it,” he said. “Every week we are 12-18 miles per hour faster through the center of the corner. There is a ton more load on suspension pieces, spindles, wheels, steering boxes, front clips and everything that has to do with the car is under a lot more load.

“To me, the learning situation that came out of breaking the steering box is asking the questions about everything else. Obviously that was a topic of conversation. I don’t get too in-depth involved in the conclusions to those questions but you have to ask questions. I think they have done a good job in trying to wrangle up everything that we feel like could be a problem going forward.”

Saturday schedule at Michigan

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2019, 7:30 AM EDT
Cup and Xfinity teams get into the busiest part of the weekend today at Michigan International Speedway.

With all practice sessions having taken place Friday, both series have qualifying sessions scheduled today, followed by the Xfinity Series race.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks;

(All times Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – LTi Printing 250; 125 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)