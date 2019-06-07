Kurt Busch will use trip to Le Mans to explore 2020 options

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Former Cup champion Kurt Busch will use the upcoming off weekend to start to look at what his future could be.
He’ll begin by attending next weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with car owner Chip Ganassi, whose organization will be fielding Ford GTs in that race.
Busch’s contract expires with Chip Ganassi Racing after this season. What could be next for Busch?
“My first step is next week to go with Chip Ganassi to Le Mans and check out the GT program that he has and to experience Le Mans as a fan and also can I get a ride for next year and see how that plays out and does the schedule work out next year,” Busch said Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Cup will not have an off weekend in June next year, so if Busch remains in NASCAR’s premier series, running Le Mans would not be an option.
Busch also said another factor will be what sponsor Monster Energy wants to do next year.
Busch enters Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway eighth in the points. He finished a season-best second at Bristol. He has 30 career Cup victories. Busch’s last Cup victory came at Bristol in August 2018.
Todd Gilliland won his first pole of the season and will lead the Gander Outdoors Truck Series field to the green tonight at Texas Motor Speedway.
The pole comes after a crew chief change this week at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Wes Ward, a shop foreman at KBM, is serving as Gilliland’s crew chief this weekend.
Gilliland starts first after a lap of 184.761 mph in qualifying. He will be joined on the front row by Johnny Sauter (184.634 mph).
They will be followed by Grant Enfinger (184.237 mph), reigning series champ Brett Moffitt (183.924) and Austin Hill (183.636). Greg Biffle, making his first Truck series start since 2004, qualified sixth for Kyle Busch Motorsports at 183.592 mph.
Stewart Friesen qualified 14th but will start at the back of 32-truck field because of a crash Thursday that sent him to a backup.
Green flag is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET
Click here for starting lineup
Kevin Harvick had the fastest lap in final Cup practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway, as Stewart-Haas Racing took four of the top five spots.
Cars ran in groups at times during the session. The draft is expected to play a role in Sunday’s race.
Harvick ran a lap of 188.763 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (188.728 mph) and then SHR teammates Clint Bowyer (188.476), Daniel Suarez (188.156) and Aric Almirola (187.925).
Suarez had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 187.273 mph. He was followed by Almirola (187.213 mph) and Erik Jones (187.008).
Suarez had the day’s best lap at 188.882 mph, set in the first practice.
Click here for practice report
Qualifying will be at 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday.
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Daniel Suarez said Friday that he feels “very confident” in returning to Stewart-Haas Racing next season as talks continue with the team.
Suarez, who joined SHR before this season, said his contract has an option for him or the team to decide if to continue the contract or end it after this year.
“We are working on things,” said Suarez, who was the fastest in the opening Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway. “I feel very confident in where we are.
“I have an option, they have an option, which I feel is the best way to do things, especially when you have a lot of unknowns in the beginning of the year. Right now, we know where we’re at. We know what we can do. We haven’t won races. That was my goal. Nobody has on the team. It’s not like I’ve been the only one not winning races like the last two years (while at Joe Gibbs Racing). It’s a way different situation.
“I feel like I’m in a good home with Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Performance and everyone in this group, Haas Automation, Arris and Coca-Cola. We’re working on some more. I feel confident about it. But I will tell you, man, I felt confident about it last year and you see what happens. You never know in this sport.”
Suarez ran his first two seasons in Cup with Joe Gibbs Racing before he was not retained, giving the team room to sign Martin Truex Jr.
Suarez enters this weekend at Michigan 13th in the points. He finished a season-best third at Texas in March and is coming off an eighth-place finish at Pocono Raceway last weekend.
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Daniel Suarez posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Suarez had a top lap of 188.882 mph. He was followed by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer (188.659 mph), Austin Dillon (188.501), Joey Logano (188.034) and Kyle Larson (187.901).
Click here for practice report
Jimmie Johnson ran the most laps at 44. Johnson was 16th on the speed chart with a top lap of 187.081 mph.
Bowyer, who won this race a year ago, had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 186.822 mph. He was followed by Kurt Busch (186.733 mph) and Erik Jones (186.126).