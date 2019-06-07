Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Just like old times: Greg Biffle celebrates 1st Truck win in 18 years

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 11:46 PM EDT
Greg Biffle, running in his first Gander Outdoors Truck Series race since 2004, survived a caution-filled event to win Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Biffle led the final 13 laps in the 167-lap race.

It is Biffle’s 17th Truck win but first series victory since 2001 at what is now ISM Raceway. Biffle, 49, ran Friday’s race for Kyle Busch Motorsports. It is his only scheduled start for the team this year.

“It was not easy,” Biffle said. “I had my work cut out for me. At the beginning of the race, so much odd stuff happened. We ran five laps at a time and then the caution would come out. There was a lot of people wrecking in front of me and behind me. I was just trying to keep the truck clean and stay out of trouble. Then we got four-wide off of turn 2, and I didn’t know you could do that here.

“We beat the fenders in a bit, but the Mobil 1 Toyota ran really good tonight. I want to thank those guys for coming on board and helping us. Kyle Busch assembles a great group of guys. The pit stops were phenomenal. Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) did a great job calling the race from the top of the box. It’s not easy to win these, but I can see how Kyle has done very well.”

The race featured a record 13 cautions. The previous record was 10 on two different occasions.

Friday’s race was the opening round of the Triple Truck Challenge, awarding a $50,000 bonus to Biffle and the team. This is Biffle’s first NASCAR win since a Cup victory at Michigan in June 2013.

Matt Crafton finished second and was followed by Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger and Harrison Burton.

Stage 1 winner: Johnny Sauter

Stage 2 winner: Ben Rhodes

Who had a good race: Rookie Tyler Ankrum finished a career-high third. Grant Enfinger’s fourth-place finish was his sixth consecutive top 10.

Who had a bad race: After winning the first stage, Johnny Sauter hit the wall. Austin Hill drifted up and made contact with Sauter, sending both into the wall early in Stage 2. That ended Sauter’s hopes of a win. Sauter placed 13th. … Todd Gilliland lost control when his Truck broke loose while battling for the lead on a restart in the second stage. He finished 27th.

Notable: Ross Chastain finished 10th and scored 38 points in his first race since declaring points for the Truck Series. He is 35th in the points. Chastain needs to be in the top 20 by the end of the regular season and have a win to be eligible for the playoffs. He is 64 points from 20th in the standings.

Next: June 15 at Iowa Speedway

 

Kurt Busch will use trip to Le Mans to explore 2020 options

Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Former Cup champion Kurt Busch will use the upcoming off weekend to start to look at what his future could be.

He’ll begin by attending next weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with car owner Chip Ganassi, whose organization will be fielding Ford GTs in that race.

Busch’s contract expires with Chip Ganassi Racing after this season. What could be next for Busch?

“My first step is next week to go with Chip Ganassi to Le Mans and check out the GT program that he has and to experience Le Mans as a fan and also can I get a ride for next year and see how that plays out and does the schedule work out next year,” Busch said Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

Cup will not have an off weekend in June next year, so if Busch remains in NASCAR’s premier series, running Le Mans would not be an option.

Busch also said another factor will be what sponsor Monster Energy wants to do next year.

Busch enters Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway eighth in the points. He finished a season-best second at Bristol. He has 30 career Cup victories. Busch’s last Cup victory came at Bristol in August 2018.

Todd Gilliland to start on pole for tonight’s Truck race in Texas

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
Todd Gilliland won his first pole of the season and will lead the Gander Outdoors Truck Series field to the green tonight at Texas Motor Speedway.

The pole comes after a crew chief change this week at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Wes Ward, a shop foreman at KBM, is serving as Gilliland’s crew chief this weekend.

Gilliland starts first after a lap of 184.761 mph in qualifying. He will be joined on the front row by Johnny Sauter (184.634 mph).

They will be followed by Grant Enfinger (184.237 mph), reigning series champ Brett Moffitt (183.924) and Austin Hill (183.636). Greg Biffle, making his first Truck series start since 2004, qualified sixth for Kyle Busch Motorsports at 183.592 mph.

Stewart Friesen qualified 14th but will start at the back of 32-truck field because of a crash Thursday that sent him to a backup.

Green flag is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET

Stewart-Haas Racing cars fast in final Cup practice at Michigan

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick had the fastest lap in final Cup practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway, as Stewart-Haas Racing took four of the top five spots.

Cars ran in groups at times during the session. The draft is expected to play a role in Sunday’s race.

Harvick ran a lap of 188.763 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (188.728 mph) and then SHR teammates Clint Bowyer (188.476), Daniel Suarez (188.156) and Aric Almirola (187.925).

Suarez had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 187.273 mph. He was followed by Almirola (187.213 mph) and Erik Jones (187.008).

Suarez had the day’s best lap at 188.882 mph, set in the first practice.

Qualifying will be at 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday.

Daniel Suarez is “very confident” about return to Stewart-Haas Racing

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 7, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Daniel Suarez said Friday that he feels “very confident” in returning to Stewart-Haas Racing next season as talks continue with the team.

Suarez, who joined SHR before this season, said his contract has an option for him or the team to decide if to continue the contract or end it after this year.

“We are working on things,” said Suarez, who was the fastest in the opening Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway. “I feel very confident in where we are.

“I have an option, they have an option, which I feel is the best way to do things, especially when you have a lot of unknowns in the beginning of the year. Right now, we know where we’re at. We know what we can do. We haven’t won races. That was my goal. Nobody has on the team. It’s not like I’ve been the only one not winning races like the last two years (while at Joe Gibbs Racing). It’s a way different situation.

“I feel like I’m in a good home with Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Performance and everyone in this group, Haas Automation, Arris and Coca-Cola. We’re working on some more. I feel confident about it. But I will tell you, man, I felt confident about it last year and you see what happens. You never know in this sport.”

Suarez ran his first two seasons in Cup with Joe Gibbs Racing before he was not retained, giving the team room to sign Martin Truex Jr.

Suarez enters this weekend at Michigan 13th in the points. He finished a season-best third at Texas in March and is coming off an eighth-place finish at Pocono Raceway last weekend.