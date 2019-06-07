Daniel Suarez paces opening Cup practice at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Daniel Suarez posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Suarez had a top lap of 188.882 mph. He was followed by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer (188.659 mph), Austin Dillon (188.501), Joey Logano (188.034) and Kyle Larson (187.901).
Jimmie Johnson ran the most laps at 44. Johnson was 16th on the speed chart with a top lap of 187.081 mph.
Bowyer, who won this race a year ago, had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 186.822 mph. He was followed by Kurt Busch (186.733 mph) and Erik Jones (186.126).
AJ Allmendinger will drive for Kaulig Racing in four Xfinity races this season, the team announced.
Allmendinger, who also serves as a NASCAR on NBC analyst, will drive July 5 at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 10 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 24 at Road America and Sept. 28 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Allmendinger won the Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio and Road America in 2013. Allmendinger ran 371 Cup races from 2007-18. He won at Watkins Glen International in 2014.
“It’s going to be a blast to get back behind the wheel and compete for race wins,” Allmendinger said. “I can’t thank Matt Kaulig enough for this opportunity, and to be able to drive at some of my favorite tracks. Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team have had a great season so far and I’m looking forward to helping them build on their success.”
Sponsorship for each race for the No. 10 car will be announced at a later date.
Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in the first of two practices Friday for the Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway.
Bell led the way with a lap of 188.763 mph. He was followed by Tyler Reddick (188.536 mph), Justin Haley (188.181), Ryan Sieg (187.607) and Cole Custer (187.227).
Noah Gragson ran the most laps at 35. He was eighth on the speed chart with a top lap of 186.940 mph.
Riley Herbst hit the wall and went to a backup car. He will start at the rear of the field for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleaded guilty to Driving While Intoxicated in August 2018, Suffolk County (New York) District Attorney Timothy D. Sini announced Friday.
As part of the plea agreement, France is required to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo alcohol counseling before his sentencing date. If he successfully complies with the requirements, France will be able to withdraw his plea of guilty and the charge will be reduced to a traffic violation of Driving While Ability Impaired.
If he is unsuccessful, he will be sentenced on the misdemeanor conviction. France is scheduled to be sentenced in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 5, 2020.
In a statement, France said: “I would like to thank the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court for their careful attention to this matter. I am grateful for the Court’s consideration of all the facts in this case and I will follow their direction and recommendations as we move forward.
“While I made a mistake, this event has also given me the opportunity to reflect on my poor judgment that day, my family and my greater responsibilities to our community. I have learned valuable lessons and will be a better person because of this process.”
At about 7:08 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2018, France was driving a white 2017 Lexus sedan northbound on Main Street in Sag Harbor when he was observed failing to stop at a stop sign by a Sag Harbor Village Police officer. The officer stopped France and observed that France had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, watery, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. France was arrested and given a breath test, which revealed his blood alcohol level to be .18 percent.
“This case is a reminder for both residents and anyone visiting Suffolk County this summer that it is all of our responsibility to keep our roads safe,” District Attorney Sini said in a statement. “It is not acceptable for anyone to be driving while drunk or on drugs in our community.”
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Alex Bowman will drive a throwback car in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway that pays homage to Tim Richmond.
The announcement Friday came on what would have been Richmond’s 64th birthday. Richmond died of complications from AIDS on Aug. 13, 1989.
Richmond competed in NASCAR from 1980-87, winning 13 of 185 Cup races. He drove for car owner Rick Hendrick in 1986-87 and was paired with crew chief Harry Hyde in 1986. Richmond nine of 37 races with Hendrick Motorsports.
“He’s definitely a character,” Bowman said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “Just hearing stories. There are a lot of people at (Hendrick Motorsports) that worked with him or worked around him, so there’s a lot of stories that get told. It’s pretty interesting. If I was a race fan, that’s who I would have cheered for.”
Last year, JR Motorsports paid tribute with a throwback car to Richmond’s from 1983-85. Tyler Reddick drove that car for JR Motorsports.