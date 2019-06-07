AJ Allmendinger to run four Xfinity races

AJ Allmendinger will drive for Kaulig Racing in four Xfinity races this season, the team announced.

Allmendinger, who also serves as a NASCAR on NBC analyst, will drive July 5 at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 10 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 24 at Road America and Sept. 28 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Allmendinger won the Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio and Road America in 2013. Allmendinger ran 371 Cup races from 2007-18. He won at Watkins Glen International in 2014.

“It’s going to be a blast to get back behind the wheel and compete for race wins,” Allmendinger said. “I can’t thank Matt Kaulig enough for this opportunity, and to be able to drive at some of my favorite tracks. Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team have had a great season so far and I’m looking forward to helping them build on their success.”

Sponsorship for each race for the No. 10 car will be announced at a later date.