Getty Images

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Michigan, Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
All three NASCAR national series will be competing this weekend but they’ll be doing so in two different parts of the country.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will race at Michigan International Speedway, and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series holds its first standalone weekend of the year at Texas Motor Speedway.

The wunderground.com forecast for this weekend at Michigan calls for high temperatures in the mid to high 70s all weekend. There’s a small chance of rain throughout the weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast for Thursday and Friday at Texas will see high temperatures in the mid to high 80s.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, June 7

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Saturday, June 8

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – LTI Printing 250; 125 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 9

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – FireKeepers Casino 400; 200 laps/400 miles

 

Texas Motor Speedway

Thursday, June 6

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – First Truck practice (No TV)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Second Truck practice (No TV)

7 – 7:45 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, June 7

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/one lap (NASCAR.com)

7 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – SpeedyCash.com 400; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Longtime Stewart-Haas Racing employee killed in crash

Photo courtesy Brian Murphy Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT
Stewart-Haas Racing is mourning the loss of long-time employee Shawn Soules, who was killed in a motorcycle/car crash Tuesday night near Statesville, North Carolina.

According to the Mooresville (N.C.) Tribune, Soules, 47, of Kannapolis, N.C., was riding his motorcycle southbound on NC State Highway 3 when it collided with a BMW passenger car driven by Douglas Catropa, 47, of Mooresville.

According to a report by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Catropa was traveling north on Highway 3 when his vehicle turned left onto Johnson Dairy Road and collided with Soules’ motorcycle.

Soules reportedly died at the scene, while Catropa was uninjured, according to the police report, which stated Catropa was wearing a seatbelt and that impairment or phone distraction are not suspected. The report also stated Soules was wearing a helmet and that impairment or excessive speed are not suspected.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

In a statement to NBC Sports.com, Stewart-Haas Racing president Brett Frood said: “We are grieving the loss of one of our own. Shawn Soules was an exceptional member of Stewart-Haas Racing whose expertise, passion and genuine fun-loving personality will be greatly missed and remembered. This is a tragic loss for the entire racing community and we are committed to providing support to Shawn’s family and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Rodney Childers, crew chief for the No. 4 SHR Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick, tweeted about the loss of Soules early Wednesday morning.

 

Later, SHR fabricator Brian Murphy tweeted about Soules. According to TobyChristie.com, SHR cars competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Michigan International Raceway will carry a special decal in memory of Soules.

Chase Elliott looks to continue hot streak with first Michigan win

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Chase Elliott is in the midst of the best stretch of his Cup Series career, earning five consecutive top-five finishes, beginning with his win at Talladega on April 28.

That streak is the active leader for top fives.

What’s the best possible track the series could visit to give Elliott a chance to keep his streak alive and possibly deliver his second win of the year?

Well, it’s clearly Dover International Speedway, where Elliott has finished worse than fifth just once in seven starts.

But what about the track after that?

That would be Michigan International Speedway, site of this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

In six previous starts Elliott has never finished worse than ninth.

Thanks to three consecutive runner-up finishes to start his Cup career at the 2-mile track, Elliott has a series-best average finish of 5.3 at MIS.

Among the drivers included in NASCAR’s stat update book for this week, the next closest driver in terms of average finish – since 2005 – is Kevin Harvick at 10.8.

“I feel like we’re really close,” Elliott said in a media release. “I’ll go to work and try to do a better job, and we’ll see what we can do next week.”

But since his last second-place finish, Elliott has results of eighth and ninth (twice) in Michigan. The only laps he’s led there came in his first two starts.

Here are other stat categories Elliott leads in at Michigan ahead of Sunday’s race:

  • Driver rating: 104.5 (Harvick is next at 98.1)
  • Average running position: 9.3
  • Average spots gained: four
  • Average speed early in run: 167.128 mph (Daniel Suarez is second at 166.350)
  • Green flag speed: 181.717 mph (Kyle Larson is second at 181.431)

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s edition of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood will be joined by Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte as they discuss the week’s storyline and answer fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

Iconic Melling sponsorship returns with Michael McDowell at Michigan

Front Row Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT
One of the most successful sponsorship names in NASCAR history will return to the sport for this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Melling Performance, which evolved from the iconic Melling Racing, will be primary sponsor on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang.

Started by team patriarch Harry Melling in 1982, Melling Racing won the first “Winston Million” with NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott in 1985, Elliott set the NASCAR speed record of 212.809 mph at Talladega in 1987 and won the 1988 Winston Cup championship. Elliott would claim 34 of his 44 Cup career wins while driving under the Melling Racing banner.

Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang will be sponsored by Melling Performance in this weekend’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Melling’s son Mark took over Melling Racing in 1999 (after Harry Melling passed away from a heart attack on May 29 that year) and continued to run the team until it closed after the 2002 season. Mark Melling now owns Melling Performance and Melling Engine Parts – which manufactures performance engine parts – and is located in Jackson, Michigan — less than 20 miles away from MIS.

“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to get involved in NASCAR again,” Mark Melling said in a media release. “Teaming up with Michael and Front Row Motorsports gives us the chance to stay close to our racing roots while promoting our performance engine parts brand.”

McDowell is looking forward to having Melling sponsorship on his car.

“It’s so cool to have Melling on board this weekend,” McDowell said. “They have a long and rich history in the Cup series, so I’m excited that they’re getting involved again.

To have the name ‘Melling’ on our car so close to their home base really means a lot.”

