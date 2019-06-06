Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Michigan, Texas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

All three NASCAR national series will be competing this weekend but they’ll be doing so in two different parts of the country.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will race at Michigan International Speedway, and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series holds its first standalone weekend of the year at Texas Motor Speedway.

The wunderground.com forecast for this weekend at Michigan calls for high temperatures in the mid to high 70s all weekend. There’s a small chance of rain throughout the weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast for Thursday and Friday at Texas will see high temperatures in the mid to high 80s.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, June 7

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Saturday, June 8

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – LTI Printing 250; 125 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 9

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – FireKeepers Casino 400; 200 laps/400 miles

Texas Motor Speedway

Thursday, June 6

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – First Truck practice (No TV)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Second Truck practice (No TV)

7 – 7:45 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, June 7

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/one lap (NASCAR.com)

7 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – SpeedyCash.com 400; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)