Pete Craik

The Furniture Row Racing veteran who stayed in Denver … and in racing

By Nate RyanJun 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – When Furniture Row Racing closed its doors after the 2018 season, engineer Pete Craik was facing the same dilemma as a few dozen of his co-workers.

How to remain a resident of Colorado but also continue a full-time career in a national racing series?

There were no shortage of offers to stay in the NASCAR Cup Series, including following crew chief Cole Pearn and Martin Truex Jr. to the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing, but all would have required a relocation to North Carolina.

Having settled in Denver, Craik and his new wife, Abby (whom he met after moving to Colorado four years ago), decided they wanted to stay.

He found empathy in the decision from Pearn (who jrecently discussed his own reservations over leaving Colorado in an interview with The Athletic).

“Cole said, ‘That’s fair enough. We really want you (at Gibbs), but I get it,’” Craik said. “I just decided initially to say unless I can stay here, I’ll figure something else out.”

The Australian managed a good compromise.

Craik, who came to America in 2012 to work in the NTT IndyCar Series for three seasons before his NASCAR stint, joined Ed Carpenter Racing in January.

He still lives in Denver, staying in touch with ECR team members in Indianapolis daily through instant messaging programs. He travels the 18-race IndyCar circuit and visits the shop once a month.

Pete Craik was the race engineer on Ed Carpenter’s sixth-place Chevrolet in the Indianapolis 500.

There’s a parallel to the relationship that Furniture Row Racing had with top engineer Jeff Curtis, who worked remotely from the Charlotte area while the team’s headquarters were in Colorado.

“It’s not like you’re out of the loop at all,” Craik said while standing outside his team’s Gasoline Alley garage stall four days before the Indianapolis 500 last month. “It’s just you’re either in the office here or my office at home.”

Craik is the race engineer on the No. 20, which qualified second and finished sixth in the Indy 500 with Ed Carpenter (who will race the Dallara-Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway).

“I really like this series,” said Craik, who spent three seasons at Andretti Autosport before moving to NASCAR with Furniture Row in 2015. “The cars are good. It’s competitive. I’ve always said that it pains me that it’s not more popular, because I think it’s a great series. It was an easy decision once I spoke to (ECR). It’s a good team, and hopefully I can try to contribute something to that.”

Craik is one of a few Furniture Row Racing veterans who joined IndyCar teams since last year. A few others remained in Denver to work at team owner Barney Visser’s machine shop. But many naturally decamped for North Carolina.

“Honestly I don’t know that many people in Denver anymore because they all moved,” Craik said. “I didn’t have time to go and make friends because we all had each other.”

The camaraderie was a hallmark of the success for Truex’s No. 78, which won the 2017 championship and made the title round in three of four seasons. Craik said a key to the tight-knit group’s success was putting the finishing touches on chassis supplied by other teams (first Richard Childress Racing, then JGR).

“The cakes were baked, and we were putting icing on the cake,” Craik said. “We obviously were heavily sim based and relied on that a lot. We just had a good group. We just wanted to win. I think everybody does, but we were a bit of a ragtag group of guys.

“We had a lot of fun. We just got along well. Everybody was pushing in the same direction. There wasn’t a bad egg amongst them.”

He remains in touch with many of them. Team owner Barney Visser attended a Denver wedding reception in January for Craik (he was married in Australia last December to Abby, who is pictured above during a visit to IMS).

“Barney was putting in a lot of his own money, having health issues and wanted to spend more time with his family, so I get it,” Craik said about Visser’s decision to walk away from NASCAR. “Hey, I wouldn’t want to spend that money myself, so I totally get it.

“It was a good time, but the time’s over. You’re not going to get it back, so there’s no point in looking back on it and wishing it still was.”

The bonds from that team remain strong, though, particularly with Pearn and James Small, a fellow Australian who helped recruit Craik to Furniture Row but went to the No. 19 this season.

“We all still get along,” Craik said. “There’s no hard feelings about it at all. I think everybody’s ended up in good positions otherwise, whether it’s in Colorado not in racing, or in racing. Some people didn’t want to move, but it ended up that way. I feel really fortunate I didn’t have to move, and I get reminded of that by James and Cole every day.

“They text me and are like, ‘Man, you really got a good deal.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ ”

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffJun 6, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour, which airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will preview all the racing this weekend, including Cup in Michigan and IndyCar in Texas.

Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Truck Series practice report from Texas: Ben Rhodes fastest early

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJun 6, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
Ben Rhodes turned the fastest lap (180.681 mph) in the first Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice Thursday at Texas Motor Speedway.

ThorSport Racing teammate Johnny Sauter was second, followed by Grant Enfinger, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt.

Ross Chastain, who switched to earning 2019 truck points this week and became eligible for the race, was 10th fastest.

Click here for speeds from the first truck practice Thursday at Texas.

The second truck practice is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and the final session is at 7 p.m. ET. Check back for more speeds.

NASCAR also announced Thursday afternoon that the No. 45 Chevrolet of Kyle Benjamin will be held out of the final 30 minutes in the last practice for an unapproved splitter during inspection.

Qualifying is Friday at 5:35 p.m. ET (click here for the order), followed by the race at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Michigan, Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
All three NASCAR national series will be competing this weekend but they’ll be doing so in two different parts of the country.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will race at Michigan International Speedway, and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series holds its first standalone weekend of the year at Texas Motor Speedway.

The wunderground.com forecast for this weekend at Michigan calls for high temperatures in the mid to high 70s all weekend. There’s a small chance of rain throughout the weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast for Thursday and Friday at Texas will see high temperatures in the mid to high 80s.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, June 7

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Saturday, June 8

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – LTI Printing 250; 125 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 9

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – FireKeepers Casino 400; 200 laps/400 miles

 

Texas Motor Speedway

Thursday, June 6

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – First Truck practice (No TV)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Second Truck practice (No TV)

7 – 7:45 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, June 7

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/one lap (NASCAR.com)

7 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – SpeedyCash.com 400; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Longtime Stewart-Haas Racing employee killed in crash

Photo courtesy Brian Murphy Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Stewart-Haas Racing is mourning the loss of long-time employee Shawn Soules, who was killed in a motorcycle/car crash Tuesday night near Statesville, North Carolina.

According to the Mooresville (N.C.) Tribune, Soules, 47, of Kannapolis, N.C., was riding his motorcycle southbound on NC State Highway 3 when it collided with a BMW passenger car driven by Douglas Catropa, 47, of Mooresville.

According to a report by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Catropa was traveling north on Highway 3 when his vehicle turned left onto Johnson Dairy Road and collided with Soules’ motorcycle.

Soules reportedly died at the scene, while Catropa was uninjured, according to the police report, which stated Catropa was wearing a seatbelt and that impairment or phone distraction are not suspected. The report also stated Soules was wearing a helmet and that impairment or excessive speed are not suspected.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

In a statement to NBC Sports.com, Stewart-Haas Racing president Brett Frood said: “We are grieving the loss of one of our own. Shawn Soules was an exceptional member of Stewart-Haas Racing whose expertise, passion and genuine fun-loving personality will be greatly missed and remembered. This is a tragic loss for the entire racing community and we are committed to providing support to Shawn’s family and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Rodney Childers, crew chief for the No. 4 SHR Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick, tweeted about the loss of Soules early Wednesday morning.

 

Later, SHR fabricator Brian Murphy tweeted about Soules. According to TobyChristie.com, SHR cars competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Michigan International Raceway will carry a special decal in memory of Soules.

