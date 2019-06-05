Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Will Kevin Harvick finally break 2019 winless streak at Michigan?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It has become one of the biggest mysteries of the 2019 NASCAR Cup season: After winning nearly a quarter of last year’s 36 points races – a career-high eight to be exact (tied with Kyle Busch for most wins) – Kevin Harvick has yet to reach victory lane in this season’s first 14 races.

Has Harvick forgotten how to win? Is there an imposter behind the No. 4 Ford Mustang?

The answer to both those questions is no. Harvick still has five top-fives – all fourth-place showings – and nine top-10 finishes thus far in 2019, plus three poles. He just hasn’t been able to seal the deal to take the checkered flag ahead of everyone else.

The 43-year-old Bakersfield, California, native hopes that winless streak finally comes to an end in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. He’s a two-time winner at the massive 2-mile oval, including last August, when he led 108 of the 200 laps.

In addition, Harvick has one pole, seven second-place finishes, 12 top-fives, 17 top-10s and has led a total of 480 laps in his 36 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan – including one win, four runner-ups and only one finish worse than 14th there since joining SHR in 2014.

His overall average start there is 15th, his average finish is 12.1, and he has completed 99.4 percent (6,932) of the 6,974 laps run there during his tenure as a Cup driver.

Add all that together and if there ever was a good time for Harvick to win, this Sunday is it. But it won’t be easy. MIS is the fastest track – and one of the toughest – on the Cup circuit. The key is to get to or near the front early and try to stay there.

How you finish at Michigan depends on how your day is going,” Harvick said in a media release. “If you’re having a good day, it’s not really hard to tell your guys what you need and everyone is in a good mood.

If you’re having a bad day, you can get behind at Michigan really fast. You’re going to end up with a green-flag pit stop and a whole bunch of green-flag laps. You just have to be going from the time the green flag drops and keep yourself in position at the end.”

As Harvick has gone this season, so too it seems has gone Stewart-Haas Racing. Not only is Harvick winless, so are teammates Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez – even though they’re all bunched together between fifth place (Harvick) and 13th (Suarez).

By comparison, SHR drivers last season won a total of 12 races, one-third of the Cup season.

So this weekend isn’t just important for Harvick and the whole SHR operation, it’s also important to manufacturer Ford, which has won nearly half of the Cup races – 49 (37 by Ford and 12 by affiliated Mercury) of 99 – run at MIS since it opened in 1969.

It would certainly be a significant coup for Ford and SHR to win the 100th Cup race held in the Irish Hills.

There’s an added incentive for Harvick – as well as the nearly 40 other drivers who will take part in Sunday’s race: there is no Cup race the following week due to the Father’s Day weekend.

So if Harvick, a father himself, is to win soon, there’s no better time to do so than Sunday to give himself an early Father’s Day present and send him into the off-week that he won’t soon forget – and which would lock him into the playoffs.

To borrow a phrase from the state’s tourism board, it’s time for Harvick to say “Yes to Michigan.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Michigan, Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

All three NASCAR national series will be competing this weekend but they’ll be doing so in two different parts of the country.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will race at Michigan International Speedway, and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series holds its first standalone weekend of the year at Texas Motor Speedway.

The wunderground.com forecast for this weekend at Michigan calls for high temperatures in the mid to high 70s all weekend. There’s a small chance of rain throughout the weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast for Thursday and Friday at Texas will see high temperatures in the mid to high 80s.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, June 7

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Saturday, June 8

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – LTI Printing 250; 125 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 9

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – FireKeepers Casino 400; 200 laps/400 miles

 

Texas Motor Speedway

Thursday, June 6

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – First Truck practice (No TV)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Second Truck practice (No TV)

7 – 7:45 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, June 7

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/one lap (NASCAR.com)

7 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – SpeedyCash.com 400; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Longtime Stewart-Haas Racing employee killed in crash

Photo courtesy Brian Murphy Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Stewart-Haas Racing is mourning the loss of long-time employee Shawn Soules, who was killed in a motorcycle/car crash Tuesday night near Statesville, North Carolina.

According to the Mooresville (N.C.) Tribune, Soules, 47, of Kannapolis, N.C., was riding his motorcycle southbound on NC State Highway 3 when it collided with a BMW passenger car driven by Douglas Catropa, 47, of Mooresville.

According to a report by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Catropa was traveling north on Highway 3 when his vehicle turned left onto Johnson Dairy Road and collided with Soules’ motorcycle.

Soules reportedly died at the scene, while Catropa was uninjured, according to the police report, which stated Catropa was wearing a seatbelt and that impairment or phone distraction are not suspected. The report also stated Soules was wearing a helmet and that impairment or excessive speed are not suspected.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

In a statement to NBC Sports.com, Stewart-Haas Racing president Brett Frood said: “We are grieving the loss of one of our own. Shawn Soules was an exceptional member of Stewart-Haas Racing whose expertise, passion and genuine fun-loving personality will be greatly missed and remembered. This is a tragic loss for the entire racing community and we are committed to providing support to Shawn’s family and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Rodney Childers, crew chief for the No. 4 SHR Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick, tweeted about the loss of Soules early Wednesday morning.

 

Later, SHR fabricator Brian Murphy tweeted about Soules. According to TobyChristie.com, SHR cars competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Michigan International Raceway will carry a special decal in memory of Soules.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Chase Elliott looks to continue hot streak with first Michigan win

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott is in the midst of the best stretch of his Cup Series career, earning five consecutive top-five finishes, beginning with his win at Talladega on April 28.

That streak is the active leader for top fives.

What’s the best possible track the series could visit to give Elliott a chance to keep his streak alive and possibly deliver his second win of the year?

Well, it’s clearly Dover International Speedway, where Elliott has finished worse than fifth just once in seven starts.

But what about the track after that?

That would be Michigan International Speedway, site of this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

In six previous starts Elliott has never finished worse than ninth.

Thanks to three consecutive runner-up finishes to start his Cup career at the 2-mile track, Elliott has a series-best average finish of 5.3 at MIS.

Among the drivers included in NASCAR’s stat update book for this week, the next closest driver in terms of average finish – since 2005 – is Kevin Harvick at 10.8.

“I feel like we’re really close,” Elliott said in a media release. “I’ll go to work and try to do a better job, and we’ll see what we can do next week.”

But since his last second-place finish, Elliott has results of eighth and ninth (twice) in Michigan. The only laps he’s led there came in his first two starts.

Here are other stat categories Elliott leads in at Michigan ahead of Sunday’s race:

  • Driver rating: 104.5 (Harvick is next at 98.1)
  • Average running position: 9.3
  • Average spots gained: four
  • Average speed early in run: 167.128 mph (Daniel Suarez is second at 166.350)
  • Green flag speed: 181.717 mph (Kyle Larson is second at 181.431)

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week’s edition of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood will be joined by Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte as they discuss the week’s storyline and answer fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 