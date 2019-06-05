Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports Power Rankings after Pocono: Kyle Busch back to No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffJun 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Well, that was a short stay atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings for Martin Truex Jr.

Truex was No. 1 last week but plummets to a tie for eighth this week.

Pocono winner Kyle Busch is back atop this week’s rankings – by unanimous vote – followed by Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski, who was not ranked last week.

Dropping out of this week’s rankings are Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings shape up:

1. Kyle Busch (40 points): Back where he belongs after his fourth win of the season. Last week: tied for 2nd.

2. Chase Elliott (35 points): On the best run of his Cup career with five consecutive top-five finishes. The No. 9 team has established championship-level consistency. Last week: tied for 2nd.

3. Brad Keselowski (29 points): Has a win and a runner-up within the past three points races. Only car to finish in the top five of every stage at Pocono. Last week: Not ranked.

4. Joey Logano (27 points): Six top 10s in the past seven races. May not be long before this team wins again. More wins would certainly help but can’t fault the No. 22 team’s title defense. Last week: 4th.

(tie) 5. Clint Bowyer (15 points): Turns 40 as he matures into Stewart-Haas’ most consistently good finisher. Has seven top 10s in the last nine points races. He also returns to a track this weekend where he won last year. Last week: Not ranked.

(tie) 5. Erik Jones (15 points): Three top 10s in the past four points races, including a third at Pocono. Is working hard to keep his ride at JGR. A win or two could cement the deal. Last week: Not ranked.

7. William Byron (11 points): Consecutive pole positions are the most impressive feat of his young Cup career. Also has three top 10s in the last four points races. Last week: tied for 9th.

(tie) 8. Martin Truex Jr. (7 points): Not his fault the engine didn’t last at Pocono. Just like last year, it’s been top five or bust (sometimes literally). Last week: 1st.

(tie) 8. Chris Buescher (7 points): Best three-race stretch of his JTG Daugherty Racing career. Last week: 7th.

10. Denny Hamlin (5 points): Nothing bad happened to him at Pocono and the result was a sixth-place finish, his best finish in the last five points races. Last week: Not ranked.

Others receiving votes: Daniel Suarez (4 points), Tyler Reddick (4 points), Alex Bowman (3 points), Cole Custer (3 points), Kurt Busch (1 point).

Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race at Fairbury Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 9:32 AM EDT
Kyle Larson defeated Brad Sweet to win a World of Outlaws sprint car race Tuesday night at Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Illinois.

It is Larson’s second straight Outlaws win. He led the final 18 laps of the 40-lap feature event.

The win comes with Larson scheduled to compete in two Indiana Midget Week races this week: Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway in Gas City, Indiana, and Thursday night at Lincoln Park Speedway in Greencastle, Indiana.

You can watch extended highlights of Larson’s win in the above video.

Aric Almirola looks to make best season start even better

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Given that Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick won Cup races last season at Michigan International Speedway, Aric Almirola would like to keep that team winning streak going into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 with his own visit to victory lane.

The timing couldn’t be better for Almirola to do so.

Even though he hasn’t won a race in 2019, Almirola is enjoying his best start in Cup competition to date. The Tampa, Florida, native has one top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He’s also won a pole and led 99 laps in 14 races.

During the first 14 races of last season, he had no top fives, six top 10s, no poles and led one lap.

Almirola enters this weekend’s action 12th in the Cup standings, although he’s been as high as fifth (after Texas). Given that he is a former winner at Michigan in a Truck (2010), he’d welcome the opportunity to add a Cup win to that record, particularly since MIS is less than an hour away from Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Mich.

He’s also trended upward in his last three starts at the high-speed, 2-mile oval, finishing 12th in August 2017, 11th in last year’s spring race and a career-best seventh in last August’s race.

It’s great to see how far we’ve come over the years and have continued to progress,” Almirola said in a media release. “I’m so grateful to have incredible partners like Smithfield, Ford Performance and a No. 10 Ford team who are always hungry for more.”

After six consecutive top-10 finishes from Atlanta to Texas, Almirola wrecked on the second lap and finished 37th at Bristol, followed by a 23rd-place showing at Richmond. But in the five races since then, he’s finished ninth (Talladega), 16th (Dover), 12th (Kansas), 11th (Charlotte) and 10th this past Sunday at Pocono.

He’s looking to build upon that recent success at Michigan.

We started off so strong (this season), had some bad luck, and we’re still more competitive than we were last year, but we’re competitors and we’ll always want more,” he said in a media release. “Michigan is a track that we have progressed at, as well, so I’m excited to get back there to compete for a win in Ford’s backyard.”

One of the biggest keys to success there Sunday will be good restarts.

We’re seeing restarts get crazier and crazier at tracks that we go to,” Almirola said. “There’s no one track that they’re crazier at than the other anymore because that is the most opportune time to pass cars, besides on pit road. Pit road is the easiest place to pass but, once you line up for the restart, there’s opportunity to gain three, four, five spots in a lap, and there’s no other opportunity to do something like that throughout the run.

I feel like restarts are definitely the time to gain or lose track position, so you have to be on offense and defense at the same time. Michigan is very wide and you want to be aggressive and go take spots away, but you can easily give up four or five spots that are really hard to get back once we get single file.

Michigan is a very line-sensitive on restarts. The outside lane is usually the dominant lane. The inside lane – the cars on the inside usually lose sideforce, they lose the air on the side of their car and they are very loose down there in turns one and two on the restart. The outside lane usually has the momentum and is the preferred lane going through (turns) one and two on the restarts.”

Penalty report from Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
NASCAR issued its weekly penalty report on Tuesday, with two individuals incurring violations. Here are the penalties issued:

  • Billy Scott, crew chief for the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang driven by Daniel Suarez, was fined $10,000 for loose or missing lug nuts discovered after Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway. It was the second time Scott has been penalized this season for a lug nut violation (also penalized after Dover).
  • The only other penalty was an indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition of Cup crew member John J. Graybeal for several violations, most notably the sport’s substance abuse policy, as listed in the NASCAR Rule Book. Graybeal also was penalized for violating behavioral general procedure and member conduct policies, but was not penalized for any confrontation with a NASCAR official, a NASCAR spokesman told NBC Sports.

No other penalties were assessed.

Ross Chastain declares for Truck Series driver points, will race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
With eight of 23 races already complete in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series season, Ross Chastain has declared for Truck Series driver points, switching from the Xfinity Series, and will attempt to compete for the Truck championship, Niece Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Chastain won the May 10 Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway and has finished in the top 10 in every race so far.

But the Kansas win does not lock Chastain into the playoffs. After spotting his competitors eight races, he will start with zero points, will have to win again and then be in the top 20 in points to guarantee himself a spot in the playoffs.

With eight races left in the Truck Series regular season, Jesse Little, who has only made five starts, is currently 20th in the Truck standings with 91 points.

Section 17.6.d in the Truck Series rulebook states any driver who is allowed to change their points declaration “will forfeit any driver points earned up to that point (in another series) and start at zero points” in that series.

Chastain was 13th in the Xfinity Series following Saturday’s race at Pocono. Twelve drivers make it into the Xfinity playoffs. Chastain was 23 points behind the cutoff spot with 14 races left in the regular season.

Chastain has also competed in every national NASCAR series race this year across all three series, totaling 34 starts.

That streak will continue Friday night when Chastain drives the No. 38 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway. TJ Bell Jr. was originally entered in the truck.

The Texas race is the first of three consecutive races that are being labelled as the “Triple Truck Challenge,” with individual race winners being awarded $50,000. A driver could earn $500,000 if they win all three races.

Only drivers earning Truck Series points are eligible for the program.

“After much consideration and many conversations, I’ve decided to pursue championship points in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, effective immediately,” Chastain said in a press release. “This shift will allow me to be in the truck race this weekend in Texas, and I’m grateful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for giving me this opportunity.”

Chastain will continue to compete for JD Motorsports and Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series where sponsorship has been “solidified.” He is set to compete in three more races for Kaulig Racing.

“I know this is the best decision for me at this time and am thankful for everyone who has and will continue to support me moving forward into 2019 and beyond,” Chastain said.

Chastain drove the No. 45 Chevy in the first eight Truck races of the year. Kyle Benjamin will drive it this weekend.

“I know it won’t be easy, but I believe this team is capable of making the playoffs and competing for a championship with Ross,” team owner Al Niece said in a press release.  “We are proud to bring trucks capable of winning to the race track. It takes a lot of work to get there and we don’t take it lightly. We’re ready to see what the next eight races bring.”