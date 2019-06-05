Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Iconic Melling sponsorship returns with Michael McDowell at Michigan

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT
One of the most successful sponsorship names in NASCAR history will return to the sport for this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Melling Performance, which evolved from the iconic Melling Racing, will be primary sponsor on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang.

Started by team patriarch Harry Melling in 1982, Melling Racing won the first “Winston Million” with NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott in 1985, Elliott set the NASCAR speed record of 212.809 mph at Talladega in 1987 and won the 1988 Winston Cup championship. Elliott would claim 34 of his 44 Cup career wins while driving under the Melling Racing banner.

Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang will be sponsored by Melling Performance in this weekend’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Melling’s son Mark took over Melling Racing in 1999 (after Harry Melling passed away from a heart attack on May 29 that year) and continued to run the team until it closed after the 2002 season. Mark Melling now owns Melling Performance and Melling Engine Parts – which manufactures performance engine parts – and is located in Jackson, Michigan — less than 20 miles away from MIS.

“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to get involved in NASCAR again,” Mark Melling said in a media release. “Teaming up with Michael and Front Row Motorsports gives us the chance to stay close to our racing roots while promoting our performance engine parts brand.”

McDowell is looking forward to having Melling sponsorship on his car.

“It’s so cool to have Melling on board this weekend,” McDowell said. “They have a long and rich history in the Cup series, so I’m excited that they’re getting involved again.

To have the name ‘Melling’ on our car so close to their home base really means a lot.”

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s edition of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood will be joined by Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte as they discuss the week’s storyline and answer fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

Will Kevin Harvick finally break 2019 winless streak at Michigan?

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
It has become one of the biggest mysteries of the 2019 NASCAR Cup season: After winning nearly a quarter of last year’s 36 points races – a career-high eight to be exact (tied with Kyle Busch for most wins) – Kevin Harvick has yet to reach victory lane in this season’s first 14 races.

Has Harvick forgotten how to win? Is there an imposter behind the No. 4 Ford Mustang?

The answer to both those questions is no. Harvick still has five top-fives – all fourth-place showings – and nine top-10 finishes thus far in 2019, plus three poles. He just hasn’t been able to seal the deal to take the checkered flag ahead of everyone else.

The 43-year-old Bakersfield, California, native hopes that winless streak finally comes to an end in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. He’s a two-time winner at the massive 2-mile oval, including last August, when he led 108 of the 200 laps.

In addition, Harvick has one pole, seven second-place finishes, 12 top-fives, 17 top-10s and has led a total of 480 laps in his 36 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan – including one win, four runner-ups and only one finish worse than 14th there since joining SHR in 2014.

His overall average start there is 15th, his average finish is 12.1, and he has completed 99.4 percent (6,932) of the 6,974 laps run there during his tenure as a Cup driver.

Add all that together and if there ever was a good time for Harvick to win, this Sunday is it. But it won’t be easy. MIS is the fastest track – and one of the toughest – on the Cup circuit. The key is to get to or near the front early and try to stay there.

How you finish at Michigan depends on how your day is going,” Harvick said in a media release. “If you’re having a good day, it’s not really hard to tell your guys what you need and everyone is in a good mood.

If you’re having a bad day, you can get behind at Michigan really fast. You’re going to end up with a green-flag pit stop and a whole bunch of green-flag laps. You just have to be going from the time the green flag drops and keep yourself in position at the end.”

As Harvick has gone this season, so too it seems has gone Stewart-Haas Racing. Not only is Harvick winless, so are teammates Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez – even though they’re all bunched together between fifth place (Harvick) and 13th (Suarez).

By comparison, SHR drivers last season won a total of 12 races, one-third of the Cup season.

So this weekend isn’t just important for Harvick and the whole SHR operation, it’s also important to manufacturer Ford, which has won nearly half of the Cup races – 49 (37 by Ford and 12 by affiliated Mercury) of 99 – run at MIS since it opened in 1969.

It would certainly be a significant coup for Ford and SHR to win the 100th Cup race held in the Irish Hills.

There’s an added incentive for Harvick – as well as the nearly 40 other drivers who will take part in Sunday’s race: there is no Cup race the following week due to the Father’s Day weekend.

So if Harvick, a father himself, is to win soon, there’s no better time to do so than Sunday to give himself an early Father’s Day present and send him into the off-week that he won’t soon forget – and which would lock him into the playoffs.

To borrow a phrase from the state’s tourism board, it’s time for Harvick to say “Yes to Michigan.”

Kyle Busch Motorsports makes crew chief changes for next three Truck races

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Kyle Busch Motorsports has announced changes to its crew chief lineup for the next three Gander Outdoors Truck Series races beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Marcus Richmond will move from Todd Gilliland‘s No. 4 truck to the No. 46 team for its next two events: at Iowa Speedway with Riley Herbst and at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with Chandler Smith.

Wes Ward, a shop foreman at KBM, will serve as Gilliland’s interim crew chief this week at Texas.

Richmond has been Gilliland’s crew chief since last year. Through eight races this season the No. 4 team has just one top five (Kansas) and three top 10s, with two finishes in seventh. Gilliland has led only eight laps, including seven in the last race at Charlotte.

Michael Shelton, who served as the crew chief for the No. 46 team in its limited schedule this season, will serve as interim crew chief for Gilliland at Gateway and Iowa.

The No. 46 truck has made only three starts, with Herbst earning a best finish of ninth at Kansas.

Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race at Fairbury Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2019, 9:32 AM EDT
Kyle Larson defeated Brad Sweet to win a World of Outlaws sprint car race Tuesday night at Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Illinois.

It is Larson’s second straight Outlaws win. He led the final 18 laps of the 40-lap feature event.

The win comes with Larson scheduled to compete in two Indiana Midget Week races this week: Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway in Gas City, Indiana, and Thursday night at Lincoln Park Speedway in Greencastle, Indiana.

You can watch extended highlights of Larson’s win in the above video.