Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Penalty report from Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR issued its weekly penalty report on Tuesday, with two individuals incurring violations. Here are the penalties issued:

  • Billy Scott, crew chief for the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang driven by Daniel Suarez, was fined $10,000 for loose or missing lug nuts discovered after Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway. It was the second time Scott has been penalized this season for a lug nut violation (also penalized after Dover).
  • The only other penalty was an indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition of Cup crew member John J. Graybeal for several violations, most notably the sport’s substance abuse policy, as listed in the NASCAR Rule Book. Graybeal also was penalized for violating behavioral general procedure and member conduct policies, but was not penalized for any confrontation with a NASCAR official, a NASCAR spokesman told NBC Sports.

No other penalties were assessed.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Aric Almirola looks to make best season start even better

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Given that Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick won Cup races last season at Michigan International Speedway, Aric Almirola would like to keep that team winning streak going into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 with his own visit to victory lane.

The timing couldn’t be better for Almirola to do so.

Even though he hasn’t won a race in 2019, Almirola is enjoying his best start in Cup competition to date. The Tampa, Florida, native has one top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He’s also won a pole and led 99 laps in 14 races.

During the first 14 races of last season, he had no top fives, six top 10s, no poles and led one lap.

Almirola enters this weekend’s action 12th in the Cup standings, although he’s been as high as fifth (after Texas). Given that he is a former winner at Michigan in a Truck (2010), he’d welcome the opportunity to add a Cup win to that record, particularly since MIS is less than an hour away from Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Mich.

He’s also trended upward in his last three starts at the high-speed, 2-mile oval, finishing 12th in August 2017, 11th in last year’s spring race and a career-best seventh in last August’s race.

It’s great to see how far we’ve come over the years and have continued to progress,” Almirola said in a media release. “I’m so grateful to have incredible partners like Smithfield, Ford Performance and a No. 10 Ford team who are always hungry for more.”

After six consecutive top-10 finishes from Atlanta to Texas, Almirola wrecked on the second lap and finished 37th at Bristol, followed by a 23rd-place showing at Richmond. But in the five races since then, he’s finished ninth (Talladega), 16th (Dover), 12th (Kansas), 11th (Charlotte) and 10th this past Sunday at Pocono.

He’s looking to build upon that recent success at Michigan.

We started off so strong (this season), had some bad luck, and we’re still more competitive than we were last year, but we’re competitors and we’ll always want more,” he said in a media release. “Michigan is a track that we have progressed at, as well, so I’m excited to get back there to compete for a win in Ford’s backyard.”

One of the biggest keys to success there Sunday will be good restarts.

We’re seeing restarts get crazier and crazier at tracks that we go to,” Almirola said. “There’s no one track that they’re crazier at than the other anymore because that is the most opportune time to pass cars, besides on pit road. Pit road is the easiest place to pass but, once you line up for the restart, there’s opportunity to gain three, four, five spots in a lap, and there’s no other opportunity to do something like that throughout the run.

I feel like restarts are definitely the time to gain or lose track position, so you have to be on offense and defense at the same time. Michigan is very wide and you want to be aggressive and go take spots away, but you can easily give up four or five spots that are really hard to get back once we get single file.

Michigan is a very line-sensitive on restarts. The outside lane is usually the dominant lane. The inside lane – the cars on the inside usually lose sideforce, they lose the air on the side of their car and they are very loose down there in turns one and two on the restart. The outside lane usually has the momentum and is the preferred lane going through (turns) one and two on the restarts.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ross Chastain declares for Truck Series driver points, will race at Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With eight of 23 races already complete in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series season, Ross Chastain has declared for Truck Series driver points, switching from the Xfinity Series, and will attempt to compete for the Truck championship, Niece Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Chastain won the May 10 Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway and has finished in the top 10 in every race so far.

But the Kansas win does not lock Chastain into the playoffs. After spotting his competitors eight races, he will start with zero points, will have to win again and then be in the top 20 in points to guarantee himself a spot in the playoffs.

With eight races left in the Truck Series regular season, Jesse Little, who has only made five starts, is currently 20th in the Truck standings with 91 points.

Section 17.6.d in the Truck Series rulebook states any driver who is allowed to change their points declaration “will forfeit any driver points earned up to that point (in another series) and start at zero points” in that series.

Chastain was 13th in the Xfinity Series following Saturday’s race at Pocono. Twelve drivers make it into the Xfinity playoffs. Chastain was 23 points behind the cutoff spot with 14 races left in the regular season.

Chastain has also competed in every national NASCAR series race this year across all three series, totaling 34 starts.

That streak will continue Friday night when Chastain drives the No. 38 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway. TJ Bell Jr. was originally entered in the truck.

The Texas race is the first of three consecutive races that are being labelled as the “Triple Truck Challenge,” with individual race winners being awarded $50,000. A driver could earn $500,000 if they win all three races.

Only drivers earning Truck Series points are eligible for the program.

“After much consideration and many conversations, I’ve decided to pursue championship points in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, effective immediately,” Chastain said in a press release. “This shift will allow me to be in the truck race this weekend in Texas, and I’m grateful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for giving me this opportunity.”

Chastain will continue to compete for JD Motorsports and Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series where sponsorship has been “solidified.” He is set to compete in three more races for Kaulig Racing.

“I know this is the best decision for me at this time and am thankful for everyone who has and will continue to support me moving forward into 2019 and beyond,” Chastain said.

Chastain drove the No. 45 Chevy in the first eight Truck races of the year. Kyle Benjamin will drive it this weekend.

“I know it won’t be easy, but I believe this team is capable of making the playoffs and competing for a championship with Ross,” team owner Al Niece said in a press release.  “We are proud to bring trucks capable of winning to the race track. It takes a lot of work to get there and we don’t take it lightly. We’re ready to see what the next eight races bring.”

Goodyear tire info for Michigan (Cup, Xfinity) and Texas (Truck)

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second consecutive week, Goodyear rubber will get another high-speed workout in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup race and Saturday’s LTi Printing 250 Xfinity race at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway.

Meanwhile, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will visit another high-speed track, the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, in Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 400.

Here’s how this weekend’s tire notes shapes up at both tracks:

According to this week’s Goodyear media release about racing at Michigan, “Recent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway – where passes for the lead and passing in general were up – have the NASCAR world excited about what we might see at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. With this current Cup rules package, corner speeds will be up at Michigan and tight racing throughout the field should be the order of the day. The track is still relatively smooth since it was resurfaced in 2012 so Goodyear’s tire set-up at Michigan is now aligned with what is run at another recent repave in Texas Motor Speedway.”

Added Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker, With Michigan being a relatively recent repave, combined with the 2019 Cup rules package and drivers expected to be on the throttle all the way through the corners, we always have to be cognizant of tire heat. We combat that with the tread compounds we bring to tracks with smooth surfaces, as well as the gage or thickness of that tread that allows the tire to dissipate heat. Overall, this weekend could be a good show for the fans if it is anything like some other recent events where corner speeds have been up and there has been a lot of tight racing and passing.”

Here’s the Cup and Xfinity tire info for Michigan:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for both Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race; Xfinity: six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side – D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Notes for Cup and Xfinity: Teams in both the Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Michigan this weekend. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that these teams ran at Texas in March. Cup and Xfinity teams ran this same right-side tire code at Michigan in 2018. This is a different left-side than what was run on this track last year, featuring a construction change to align with other speedways. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the Trucks tire info for Texas:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Truck: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side – D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side – 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Notes for Trucks: This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Gander Outdoors Trucks teams ran at Texas in March. Truck teams will run this same right-side tire code at Kansas next week and this complete tire set-up at Kentucky in July. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Texas. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Greg Biffle in final prep for first NASCAR race since 2016

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s all coming back to Greg Biffle.

After two months of slow “ramping up and ramping up,” Biffle’s return to NASCAR competition has arrived.

The 49-year-old retiree will be employed once again this week as he drives Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. It will be Biffle’s first NASCAR race since the 2016 Cup Series finale in Miami.

“Yesterday I got my uniform on, got in the truck, helmet on, radio plugged in,” Biffle said Tuesday of his race week routine. “I had a debrief meeting a week or so ago with (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) …. discussed what to expect, how we’re going to do practice and what not. It’s been fun to get a chance to get back into the routine so to speak.”

It won’t be the former Roush Fenway Racing’s driver first time on a NASCAR track since 2016. In March, he got to the chance to shake down Busch’s truck during practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I just really got an idea of what the track looked like and how his truck drove,” Biffle said. “I think that’s a huge advantage to help me for this weekend and to kind of have an idea what it drives like.”

And how does it compare to the truck Biffle last drove in 2004 in Miami?

Well, it has been 15 years.

“To be perfectly honest with you I don’t even remember what they drove like in 2004,” Biffle said. “It’s been so long ago. But I will say this: it felt more like what I’m used to driving, which was a Cup car. They’re kind of on bump stops (in the suspension), more coil bound springs, which is the way the Cup car was in ’05, ’06, ’07, ’08 when I had a lot of success at the Cup level. They drive similar to that. So it was kind of no surprise to me.”

When it comes to Texas, the 1.5-mile track is one of Biffle’s favorites and he said it was one of the “deciding factors” when he chose to compete in the race. He won there once in a Truck in 2000 and twice in Cup.

But the track has changed since Biffle’s last race there. It was repaved in 2017 and the banking in Turn 1 and 2 was reduced by four degrees and the width of the racing surface was expanded from 60 to 80 feet.

Also, the track applied a traction agent in those turns to help improve competition (but it will not this weekend). The traction agent threw Biffle off in his first time out on the track.

“Whatever they’re doing kind of looks like the (racing) line, the groove if you will,” Biffle told reporters in March. “When I come down the frontstretch and I’m kind of looking up I see that black line and so I’m like, ‘OK, that’s kind of the groove.’ Then all of a sudden you realize the corner’s over there, you’re about passed it. It took me a lap or two to figure it out and get my bearings.”

A trophy in his first race in three years isn’t the only motivation Biffle has for Friday night. The race is the first of three in a row NASCAR is calling the “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Should Biffle pull off the win, he and his team would pocket a $50,000 bonus from Gander Outdoors.

“I’ll tell you I haven’t worked in three years, so that would be great for the bank account,” Biffle said.

And what about after Friday night? In March Biffle said he “could be talked into more races, maybe.”

But Biffle said Tuesday “I don’t know exactly what I want to do.

“I’m using this opportunity to get back in the seat, work out Kyle’s schedule for him so he has a driver for this event, which he really needed,” Biffle continued. “Certainly all options are open for me. I said earlier I doubt whether I’d do a full-time Xfinity or Truck (season). I think I’m still on that page, although in the right circumstance I would consider a short return, maybe a year or two. I’m not ruling that out I guess.”

 

 