Goodyear tire info for Michigan (Cup, Xfinity) and Texas (Trucks)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
For the second consecutive week, Goodyear rubber will get another high-speed workout in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup race and Saturday’s LTi Printing 250 Xfinity race at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway.

Meanwhile, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will visit another high-speed track, the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, in Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 400.

Here’s how this weekend’s tire notes shapes up at both tracks:

According to this week’s Goodyear media release about racing at Michigan, “Recent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway – where passes for the lead and passing in general were up – have the NASCAR world excited about what we might see at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. With this current Cup rules package, corner speeds will be up at Michigan and tight racing throughout the field should be the order of the day. The track is still relatively smooth since it was resurfaced in 2012 so Goodyear’s tire set-up at Michigan is now aligned with what is run at another recent repave in Texas Motor Speedway.”

Added Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker, With Michigan being a relatively recent repave, combined with the 2019 Cup rules package and drivers expected to be on the throttle all the way through the corners, we always have to be cognizant of tire heat. We combat that with the tread compounds we bring to tracks with smooth surfaces, as well as the gage or thickness of that tread that allows the tire to dissipate heat. Overall, this weekend could be a good show for the fans if it is anything like some other recent events where corner speeds have been up and there has been a lot of tight racing and passing.”

Here’s the Cup and Xfinity tire info for Michigan:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for both Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race; Xfinity: six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side – D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Notes for Cup and Xfinity: Teams in both the Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Michigan this weekend. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that these teams ran at Texas in March. Cup and Xfinity teams ran this same right-side tire code at Michigan in 2018. This is a different left-side than what was run on this track last year, featuring a construction change to align with other speedways. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the Trucks tire info for Texas:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Truck: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side – D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side – 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Notes for Trucks: This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Gander Outdoors Trucks teams ran at Texas in March. Truck teams will run this same right-side tire code at Kansas next week and this complete tire set-up at Kentucky in July. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Texas. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Greg Biffle in final prep for first NASCAR race since 2016

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
It’s all coming back to Greg Biffle.

After two months of slow “ramping up and ramping up,” Biffle’s return to NASCAR competition has arrived.

The 49-year-old retiree will be employed once again this week as he drives Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. It will be Biffle’s first NASCAR race since the 2016 Cup Series finale in Miami.

“Yesterday I got my uniform on, got in the truck, helmet on, radio plugged in,” Biffle said Tuesday of his race week routine. “I had a debrief meeting a week or so ago with (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) …. discussed what to expect, how we’re going to do practice and what not. It’s been fun to get a chance to get back into the routine so to speak.”

It won’t be the former Roush Fenway Racing’s driver first time on a NASCAR track since 2016. In March, he got to the chance to shake down Busch’s truck during practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I just really got an idea of what the track looked like and how his truck drove,” Biffle said. “I think that’s a huge advantage to help me for this weekend and to kind of have an idea what it drives like.”

And how does it compare to the truck Biffle last drove in 2004 in Miami?

Well, it has been 15 years.

“To be perfectly honest with you I don’t even remember what they drove like in 2004,” Biffle said. “It’s been so long ago. But I will say this: it felt more like what I’m used to driving, which was a Cup car. They’re kind of on bump stops (in the suspension), more coil bound springs, which is the way the Cup car was in ’05, ’06, ’07, ’08 when I had a lot of success at the Cup level. They drive similar to that. So it was kind of no surprise to me.”

When it comes to Texas, the 1.5-mile track is one of Biffle’s favorites and he said it was one of the “deciding factors” when he chose to compete in the race. He won there once in a Truck in 2000 and twice in Cup.

But the track has changed since Biffle’s last race there. It was repaved in 2017 and the banking in Turn 1 and 2 was reduced by four degrees and the width of the racing surface was expanded from 60 to 80 feet.

Also, the track applied a traction agent in those turns to help improve competition (but it will not this weekend). The traction agent threw Biffle off in his first time out on the track.

“Whatever they’re doing kind of looks like the (racing) line, the groove if you will,” Biffle told reporters in March. “When I come down the frontstretch and I’m kind of looking up I see that black line and so I’m like, ‘OK, that’s kind of the groove.’ Then all of a sudden you realize the corner’s over there, you’re about passed it. It took me a lap or two to figure it out and get my bearings.”

A trophy in his first race in three years isn’t the only motivation Biffle has for Friday night. The race is the first of three in a row NASCAR is calling the “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Should Biffle pull off the win, he and his team would pocket a $50,000 bonus from Gander Outdoors.

“I’ll tell you I haven’t worked in three years, so that would be great for the bank account,” Biffle said.

And what about after Friday night? In March Biffle said he “could be talked into more races, maybe.”

But Biffle said Tuesday “I don’t know exactly what I want to do.

“I’m using this opportunity to get back in the seat, work out Kyle’s schedule for him so he has a driver for this event, which he really needed,” Biffle continued. “Certainly all options are open for me. I said earlier I doubt whether I’d do a full-time Xfinity or Truck (season). I think I’m still on that page, although in the right circumstance I would consider a short return, maybe a year or two. I’m not ruling that out I guess.”

 

 

Bump & Run: Will winning ways of JGR, Team Penske continue?

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffJun 4, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Where you do see the best chance for a team other than Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske to win this month? Will it be this weekend at Michigan? Sonoma? Chicagoland Speedway? Or will JGR and Team Penske combine to win all those races?

Nate Ryan: This year’s two powerhouses won’t sweep the rest of June. It’s been three years since Gibbs or Penske won at Michigan, so Sunday’s race presents opportunity. Given the strength of the road course aces (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski) across both teams, Sonoma seems unlikely. Hendrick Motorsports’ resurgence on 1.5-mile tracks makes Chicagoland Speedway a good bet for that team.

Dustin Long: Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske sweep June.

Daniel McFadin: I see Michigan as the best site for another team to win, likely a Chevrolet in Chase Elliott (who has never finished outside the top 10 there) or three-time winner Kyle Larson if he can have a clean race. Though, I think Alex Bowman could steal one.

Jerry Bonkowski: I would lean toward either Michigan or Sonoma. Chicago, being a 1.5-mile track, plays right into the wheelhouse for both JGR and Penske. Michigan is wide and should afford an opportunity to win for guys like Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. or any of the Hendrick drivers. Sonoma is pretty much a wide-open affair that might favor someone like Kevin Harvick or another Stewart-Haas driver.

Who is the next Cup driver to score their first win of the season?

Nate Ryan: Even despite the execution problems by team and driver, it’s still only a matter of time for Kevin Harvick, perhaps as soon as Michigan.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick but it may not come until next month at New Hampshire.

Daniel McFadin: Erik Jones has been quietly consistent lately. Except for falling victim to a cut tire in the Coke 600, he’s finished sixth or better in three of the last four races with two finishes of third. He has one top 10 at each at the tracks remaining in June, with a best finish of third at Michigan.

Jerry Bonkowski: He’s looooonnnngggg overdue: Kevin Harvick is the next in line to take the checkered flag and lock himself into the playoffs. Also keep an eye on Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer have combined to win the past five Xfinity races. Will they make it six in a row at Michigan this weekend or will you take the field?

Nate Ryan: Take the Xfinity Series’ Big Three.

Dustin Long: The win streak continues for the Xfinity Series’ Big Three.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going to take the field. There’s too much talent in the front half of the Xfinity garage this year for their stranglehold to last every week. Also, with defending race winner Austin Dillon not entered in the race, only four drivers who finished in the top 10 last year will be back: Custer (finished third), Paul Menard (finished fifth), Reddick (finished seventh) and Justin Allgaier (finished ninth).

Jerry Bonkowski: The odds appear to be in favor of that trio of drivers. But if Bell, Reddick or Custer don’t win, keep an eye out for either Chase Briscoe or Justin Allgaier. They’re overdue.

NASCAR America: Analysts give suggestions on how to help Kyle Larson

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Kyle Larson won the first two stages of Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway, but a costly mistake in the final stage cost him not only the win, but left him with a disappointing 26th-place finish.

“We had a good car that was top-three speed, probably the third or fourth-best car, I just got overly aggressive there and got myself in the wall,” Larson said. “The last two weeks have been my fault. I’ve been saying I had a bunch of bad luck to start the year and the last two weeks have been my own fault, so that’s the most disappointing part.”

On Monday’s NASCAR America, analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett talked about what happened to Larson:

Burton: “You’re racing for position, we’ve all done it, you make a mistake, you own up to it and you move on. Kyle Larson could make an argument the spotter called him clear, but when the spotter calls you clear and you’re not, you’re the only one that goes to the hospital, so it’s your responsibility and he took full ownership. That’s what leaders do and I love hearing that from Kyle Larson.”

Letarte: “I can only take the position from the guy on top of the pit box. I’ve never been the guy behind the steering wheel. While I like Kyle taking ownership of this, my point is what can I do to help? That’s the conversation I’m going to have with Kyle today. I know you can drive, I know you’ve had bad luck, but I’m here to help. Is it something every 50 or 100 laps, do I need to remind you of the goal? Do I need to coach you down (the track)? I don’t know. He’s used to coming from shorter sprint type races with no one in his headset. He’s out there all on his own. Now you’re in NASCAR for 400- or 500-mile races, you have people to help you, what can I do? As a race car driver, (Dale Jarrett, you) were so successful for so many years, did you feel that with the spotter or crew chief, or did you try to put it all on yourself to try and manage those 500 miles?”

Jarrett: “A driver has to do that more, you want to use all the resources you have. I appreciate what Kyle Larson did there. That spotter’s a long way away, especially like at a place like Pocono. But ultimately, it’s your decision what you do in that race car. They’ve gotten more difficult to see of, you go by feel so much. This is so close to being okay, but four, five, six inches makes the whole difference. If he stays down, will he be okay? That’s something he’s going to have to replay in his mind, or was he just loose and had to chase it up there and didn’t have much choice but to be going with that. They’re getting better race cars, so they’re giving Kyle Larson better chances to do good things. He just has to finish it off now.”

To hear all of the three analysts’ comments on Larson, click the video above.

Best at Being Second: Team Penske leads Cup in runner-up finishes

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 3, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
While they don’t share Joe Gibbs Racing’s win totals, Team Penske is having a really good year so far in the Cup Series.

Team Penske has four wins between Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano through 14 races.

That’s the team’s best pace at this point in a season since Rusty Wallace opened the 1994 campaign with five wins in 14 races, including winning the 14th race. The year before he won four of the first eight races on his way to 10 wins.

In 2019, Keselowski has three wins (Atlanta, Martinsville and Kansas) while Logano won at Las Vegas.

But Team Penske has missed out on a handful of chances to make more visits to Victory Lane than any other Cup organization this season.

Sunday’s race at Pocono saw Keselowski and his No. 2 team use pit strategy to help garner a second-place finish to Kyle Busch.

“We wanted a little bit more to be able to pass everybody but you had to be so much faster that you just try to execute the best you can and hope things fall the right way,” Keselowski said. “They fell decent, just not good enough to win today.”

While it was only Keselowski’s second runner-up finish, it was the fifth overall for Penske.

One of those results has an asterisk, as Keselowski was the driver Logano held off for his Las Vegas win.

Logano claimed the other three second-place finishes. He failed to chase down Martin Truex Jr. at Richmond and two weeks ago in the Coca-Cola 600. He’ll also go down as the answer to the trivia question “Who finished second to Kyle Busch at Auto Club Speedway when Busch earned his 200th national series win?”

Obviously, missing from Penske’s fun time at the front of the field is Ryan Blaney. The driver of the No. 12 Ford has four top fives – with a best result of third at Phoenix – but he hasn’t finished better than 12th in the last six races.

While JGR has nine wins, it has the third most runner-up finishes with three.

The runner-up in the runner-up stat column goes to Hendrick Motorsports with four.

That number is helped by Alex Bowman‘s streak of back-to-back-to-back runner-up finishes (Talladega, Dover and Kansas).

Talladega saw Bowman finish second to teammate Chase Elliott, the owner of the fourth runner-up (Martinsville).

Only two other teams have finished second this year, with Stewart-Haas Racing (Clint Bowyer at Texas) and Chip Ganassi Racing (Kurt Busch at Bristol) claiming the distinction.

