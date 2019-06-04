Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Bump & Run: Will winning ways of JGR, Team Penske continue?

By NBC Sports StaffJun 4, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Where you do see the best chance for a team other than Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske to win this month? Will it be this weekend at Michigan? Sonoma? Chicagoland Speedway? Or will JGR and Team Penske combine to win all those races?

Nate Ryan: This year’s two powerhouses won’t sweep the rest of June. It’s been three years since Gibbs or Penske won at Michigan, so Sunday’s race presents opportunity. Given the strength of the road course aces (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski) across both teams, Sonoma seems unlikely. Hendrick Motorsports’ resurgence on 1.5-mile tracks makes Chicagoland Speedway a good bet for that team.

Dustin Long: Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske sweep June.

Daniel McFadin: I see Michigan as the best site for another team to win, likely a Chevrolet in Chase Elliott (who has never finished outside the top 10 there) or three-time winner Kyle Larson if he can have a clean race. Though, I think Alex Bowman could steal one.

Jerry Bonkowski: I would lean toward either Michigan or Sonoma. Chicago, being a 1.5-mile track, plays right into the wheelhouse for both JGR and Penske. Michigan is wide and should afford an opportunity to win for guys like Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. or any of the Hendrick drivers. Sonoma is pretty much a wide-open affair that might favor someone like Kevin Harvick or another Stewart-Haas driver.

Who is the next Cup driver to score their first win of the season?

Nate Ryan: Even despite the execution problems by team and driver, it’s still only a matter of time for Kevin Harvick, perhaps as soon as Michigan.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick but it may not come until next month at New Hampshire.

Daniel McFadin: Erik Jones has been quietly consistent lately. Except for falling victim to a cut tire in the Coke 600, he’s finished sixth or better in three of the last four races with two finishes of third. He has one top 10 at each at the tracks remaining in June, with a best finish of third at Michigan.

Jerry Bonkowski: He’s looooonnnngggg overdue: Kevin Harvick is the next in line to take the checkered flag and lock himself into the playoffs. Also keep an eye on Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer have combined to win the past five Xfinity races. Will they make it six in a row at Michigan this weekend or will you take the field?

Nate Ryan: Take the Xfinity Series’ Big Three.

Dustin Long: The win streak continues for the Xfinity Series’ Big Three.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going to take the field. There’s too much talent in the front half of the Xfinity garage this year for their stranglehold to last every week. Also, with defending race winner Austin Dillon not entered in the race, only four drivers who finished in the top 10 last year will be back: Custer (finished third), Paul Menard (finished fifth), Reddick (finished seventh) and Justin Allgaier (finished ninth).

Jerry Bonkowski: The odds appear to be in favor of that trio of drivers. But if Bell, Reddick or Custer don’t win, keep an eye out for either Chase Briscoe or Justin Allgaier. They’re overdue.

NASCAR America: Analysts give suggestions on how to help Kyle Larson

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Kyle Larson won the first two stages of Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway, but a costly mistake in the final stage cost him not only the win, but left him with a disappointing 26th-place finish.

“We had a good car that was top-three speed, probably the third or fourth-best car, I just got overly aggressive there and got myself in the wall,” Larson said. “The last two weeks have been my fault. I’ve been saying I had a bunch of bad luck to start the year and the last two weeks have been my own fault, so that’s the most disappointing part.”

On Monday’s NASCAR America, analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett talked about what happened to Larson:

Burton: “You’re racing for position, we’ve all done it, you make a mistake, you own up to it and you move on. Kyle Larson could make an argument the spotter called him clear, but when the spotter calls you clear and you’re not, you’re the only one that goes to the hospital, so it’s your responsibility and he took full ownership. That’s what leaders do and I love hearing that from Kyle Larson.”

Letarte: “I can only take the position from the guy on top of the pit box. I’ve never been the guy behind the steering wheel. While I like Kyle taking ownership of this, my point is what can I do to help? That’s the conversation I’m going to have with Kyle today. I know you can drive, I know you’ve had bad luck, but I’m here to help. Is it something every 50 or 100 laps, do I need to remind you of the goal? Do I need to coach you down (the track)? I don’t know. He’s used to coming from shorter sprint type races with no one in his headset. He’s out there all on his own. Now you’re in NASCAR for 400- or 500-mile races, you have people to help you, what can I do? As a race car driver, (Dale Jarrett, you) were so successful for so many years, did you feel that with the spotter or crew chief, or did you try to put it all on yourself to try and manage those 500 miles?”

Jarrett: “A driver has to do that more, you want to use all the resources you have. I appreciate what Kyle Larson did there. That spotter’s a long way away, especially like at a place like Pocono. But ultimately, it’s your decision what you do in that race car. They’ve gotten more difficult to see of, you go by feel so much. This is so close to being okay, but four, five, six inches makes the whole difference. If he stays down, will he be okay? That’s something he’s going to have to replay in his mind, or was he just loose and had to chase it up there and didn’t have much choice but to be going with that. They’re getting better race cars, so they’re giving Kyle Larson better chances to do good things. He just has to finish it off now.”

To hear all of the three analysts’ comments on Larson, click the video above.

Best at Being Second: Team Penske leads Cup in runner-up finishes

By Daniel McFadinJun 3, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
While they don’t share Joe Gibbs Racing’s win totals, Team Penske is having a really good year so far in the Cup Series.

Team Penske has four wins between Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano through 14 races.

That’s the team’s best pace at this point in a season since Rusty Wallace opened the 1994 campaign with five wins in 14 races, including winning the 14th race. The year before he won four of the first eight races on his way to 10 wins.

In 2019, Keselowski has three wins (Atlanta, Martinsville and Kansas) while Logano won at Las Vegas.

But Team Penske has missed out on a handful of chances to make more visits to Victory Lane than any other Cup organization this season.

Sunday’s race at Pocono saw Keselowski and his No. 2 team use pit strategy to help garner a second-place finish to Kyle Busch.

“We wanted a little bit more to be able to pass everybody but you had to be so much faster that you just try to execute the best you can and hope things fall the right way,” Keselowski said. “They fell decent, just not good enough to win today.”

While it was only Keselowski’s second runner-up finish, it was the fifth overall for Penske.

One of those results has an asterisk, as Keselowski was the driver Logano held off for his Las Vegas win.

Logano claimed the other three second-place finishes. He failed to chase down Martin Truex Jr. at Richmond and two weeks ago in the Coca-Cola 600. He’ll also go down as the answer to the trivia question “Who finished second to Kyle Busch at Auto Club Speedway when Busch earned his 200th national series win?”

Obviously, missing from Penske’s fun time at the front of the field is Ryan Blaney. The driver of the No. 12 Ford has four top fives – with a best result of third at Phoenix – but he hasn’t finished better than 12th in the last six races.

While JGR has nine wins, it has the third most runner-up finishes with three.

The runner-up in the runner-up stat column goes to Hendrick Motorsports with four.

That number is helped by Alex Bowman‘s streak of back-to-back-to-back runner-up finishes (Talladega, Dover and Kansas).

Talladega saw Bowman finish second to teammate Chase Elliott, the owner of the fourth runner-up (Martinsville).

Only two other teams have finished second this year, with Stewart-Haas Racing (Clint Bowyer at Texas) and Chip Ganassi Racing (Kurt Busch at Bristol) claiming the distinction.

Preliminary entry lists for Cup and Xfinity at Michigan, Trucks at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
This weekend’s NASCAR racing will be split between two fast but different racetracks.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will be at the 2-mile high-speed oval at Michigan International Speedway, while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be at the speedy 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway as part of the IndyCar weekend there.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s two races:

Cup – FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-six cars are entered.

Garrett Smithley will make his fourth Cup start of the season, but his first in the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet (his other three starts came for Spire Motorsports).

Cody Ware makes his 11th start in the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Ford.

Bayley Currey makes his eighth start of the season for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 52 Ford.

Clint Bowyer won this race last year, while Kevin Harvick won the mid-summer August race.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

 

Xfinity – LTi Printing 250 (1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

A total of 39 cars are entered for this race.

Paul Menard is the only Cup regular who is entered in this race, driving the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

There is no driver or crew chief listed yet for the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Austin Dillon won this race last year.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

 

Trucks – Speedycash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

There are 33 Trucks entered in this race.

Veteran Cup driver Greg Biffle will come out of retirement to drive the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Johnny Sauter won this race last year.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono recap

By Daniel McFadinJun 3, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the race action from the weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Steve Letarte will be joined by Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett.

